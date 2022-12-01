Mom Refuses To Cancel Family Christmas Hike For Son’s “Out Of Shape” Girlfriend

The holiday season can be exhausting. From working extra hours to buy everyone gifts to rushing around town collecting them; taking care of everything before you sit down with your family often demands a lot of energy.

Because of that, it’s important to make use of the opportunities when you finally get the chance to spend some quality time with your loved ones and make new memories together.

One of the ways Reddit user ViolinistOk and her family does this is by going on a hike. The tradition was born a long time ago, and has become an inherent part of their Christmas celebration.

This year, her son informed her that he would like to bring his new girlfriend back home for the joyous occasion as well. ViolinistOk agreed. However, the guy pushed it even further and demanded everyone give up the hike for her, which is when he and his mom started arguing.

Unsure of the way she handled the situation, the woman made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’, asking its members to share their take on it. Here’s what she wrote.

This woman was happy to have her son’s new girlfriend visit their family for Christmas

Image source: Francesco Paggiaro (not the actual photo)

However, she refused to change their years-old tradition for her

Image source: ROMAN ODINTSOV (not the actual photo)

Image source: ViolinistOk9892

Most people think that the mother was perfectly reasonable

But a few still believe that it was either her or everyone involved that could’ve done better