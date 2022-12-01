Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Refuses To Cancel Family Christmas Hike For Son’s “Out Of Shape” Girlfriend
Christmas, Occasions5 hours ago

Kotryna Brašiškytė and
Rokas Laurinavičius

The holiday season can be exhausting. From working extra hours to buy everyone gifts to rushing around town collecting them; taking care of everything before you sit down with your family often demands a lot of energy.

Because of that, it’s important to make use of the opportunities when you finally get the chance to spend some quality time with your loved ones and make new memories together.

One of the ways Reddit user ViolinistOk and her family does this is by going on a hike. The tradition was born a long time ago, and has become an inherent part of their Christmas celebration.

This year, her son informed her that he would like to bring his new girlfriend back home for the joyous occasion as well. ViolinistOk agreed. However, the guy pushed it even further and demanded everyone give up the hike for her, which is when he and his mom started arguing.

Unsure of the way she handled the situation, the woman made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’, asking its members to share their take on it. Here’s what she wrote.

This woman was happy to have her son’s new girlfriend visit their family for Christmas

Image source: Francesco Paggiaro (not the actual photo)

However, she refused to change their years-old tradition for her

Image source: ROMAN ODINTSOV (not the actual photo)

Image source: ViolinistOk9892

Most people think that the mother was perfectly reasonable

But a few still believe that it was either her or everyone involved that could’ve done better

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

What do you think ?
POST
Peppy Piplup
Peppy Piplup
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sorry, who the hell thinks that a 5-10k hike is "easy"?! I'm with the girlfriend on this one, I had to do a 5k walk once and I felt like I was going to die. I can't walk long distances without my legs cramping up like hellfire. I'm pretty sure the only reason why they think that walk is normal is because they're trained for it. The average person probably won't be able to do it.

Paul Rabit
Paul Rabit
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t think Porter “hears” you.

POST
