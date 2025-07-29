Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Decided To Let Family “Live In Filth,” MIL Freaks And Threatens To Call CPS On Her
Mother multitasking with children playing around in a messy room, showing family living in filth as a lesson.
Family, Relationships

Mom Decided To Let Family “Live In Filth,” MIL Freaks And Threatens To Call CPS On Her

Sometimes, you will need to light a fire under someone to get things done. It could be a subordinate slacking on the job, a partner who refuses to take the relationship seriously, or, as in the case of this story, family members who refuse to help around the house. 

A mom had been struggling to keep her household in order because her husband and four children didn’t do their part in cleaning up. Fed up with the disorder, she kept the house in a filthy state, sending everyone a message to finally take action. 

However, her methods didn’t sit well with her mother-in-law, who got herself involved and threatened to involve the authorities. 

    A mom has grown fed up with the disorderly state of their home

    Image credits:

    Her husband and two older children refuse to pick up after themselves, causing her a great deal of frustration

    Image credits:

    She opts for some reverse psychology as a last resort, but her methods cause a stir with her mother-in-law

    Image credits:

    Reverse psychology is a double-edged sword

    The woman turned to doing reverse psychology on her family, seemingly out of frustration and as a last-ditch attempt to get them to cooperate. And according to her, they were beginning to get the hint and devising a plan to deal with the mess. 

    The drawback of this approach is that it may backfire. 

    According to educator and mental health professional Kendra Cherry, MSed, reverse psychology may feel like a form of manipulation, especially when done often. It may also backfire when used on a person with low self-esteem who struggles to trust their own judgment. 

    Meanwhile, this tactic may be effective for individuals who are resistant to change. However, the approach must be more about reinforcing autonomy, according to Yale School of Medicine psychologist Dr. Michael Pantalon

    In an article for Psychology Today, Dr. Pantalon emphasizes that using reverse psychology on a stubborn individual must be done in a way that does not make the other person feel like they are being coerced into doing something they don’t want to. 

    “Instead of saying, ‘You have to do x, y, or z,’ say, ‘Whether or not you do x, y, or z, is totally up to you; it’s your choice. I really can’t force you to,’” he wrote. 

    The woman’s approach was already working until the mother-in-law intervened and blew things out of proportion. When dealing with an overbearing in-law, trying to meet their expectations wouldn’t be a good idea, according to licensed clinical social worker Brooke Schwartz

    “Instead of doing this, focus on what you need and want in your life,” Schwartz advises, adding that setting boundaries is still the number one course of action.

    The woman did a good job standing her ground and letting her mother-in-law know clearly where the problem lies. Her strong reactions were understandable.

    The woman provided more information about her story

    Most people sided with her, as some people offered their advice

    Family
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So husband finally stepped up when his own mother who didn't teach him how to be an adult wanted to report him to CPS for a situation this is largely his making? I say largely his because it sounds like he didn't actually do anything until that threat.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So husband finally stepped up when his own mother who didn't teach him how to be an adult wanted to report him to CPS for a situation this is largely his making? I say largely his because it sounds like he didn't actually do anything until that threat.

