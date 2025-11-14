ADVERTISEMENT

From the Mona Lisa to the American Gothic, these famous paintings don’t just grace museum walls; they offer a glimpse into the past and define entire generations. Although most of these masterpieces are centuries old, they continue to fascinate art buffs and collectors alike, with each piece telling a captivating story. Whether they’re on display for the whole world to see or hidden behind closed doors, these paintings prove that art has the power to create and sometimes, even change history. In this collection, we’ve gathered 40 of the world’s most famous and expensive paintings, along with the legendary artists behind them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Great Wave Off Kanagawa (1831): Katsushika Hokusai

Famous painting of a large ocean wave with boats and Mount Fuji in the background, a masterpiece that changed art forever.

Unlike the other pieces on this list, Katsushika Hokusai's "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" is a woodblock print with multiple copies worldwide. In a record sale in March 2023, a rare impression from the early 1900s sold at an auction for $2.75 million, making it the most expensive version of the print in the last three decades.

Katsushika Hokusai , Ronin Gallery Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Suprematist Composition (1916): Kazimir Malevich

    Abstract geometric painting with colorful squares and rectangles, representing famous paintings that changed art forever.

    Considered one of Kazimir Malevich’s finest masterpieces, Suprematist Composition sold for a record-breaking $85.8 million (about $110 million today) at an auction in 2018. At the time of its sale, the artwork was part of a significant private collection and became the most expensive painting ever sold in Russian art history.

    Kazimir Malevich , artsy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    wine_spork0b avatar
    Sarah Belt
    Sarah Belt
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Call me an uncultured American, but I just don't get art like this.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Bal Du Moulin De La Galette (Smaller Version, 1876): Pierre-Auguste Renoir

    Impressionist painting showing people socializing and dancing outdoors, illustrating famous paintings that changed art forever.

    Recognized as one of the world’s most famous and renowned Impressionist pieces, Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s 1876 Bal du Moulin de la Galette sold for a massive $78 million in 1990. Today, this would be equivalent to a staggering $193 million, making it one of the most expensive paintings at the time. Interestingly, it was later resold to an undisclosed buyer.

    Pierre-Auguste Renoir , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    The Kiss (1908): Gustav Klimt

    The Kiss by Gustav Klimt, one of the famous paintings that changed art with its golden iconic style and intricate patterns.

    While The Kiss, painted in 1908, isn’t one of Gustav Klimt’s most expensive masterpieces, it certainly is his most famous. Not only was the artwork positively received after its exhibition, but it was also purchased by the Austrian government, while still unfinished, for 25000 crowns (over $200,000 today). As it turns out, the enthusiastic reception of The Kiss also marked a significant turning point in Klimt’s career.

    Gustav Klimt , BBC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this particular style of art and have a carrier bag and a large scarf of this same print. There is a shop in a nearby village that has a whole set of dish ware done with this painting. Luckily I already have more dishes than I can use or I would have bought the whole dang set and then cried if I ever chipped a piece.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Vase With Fifteen Sunflowers (1888): Vincent Van Gogh

    Van Gogh’s famous painting of sunflowers in a vase, a classic example of famous paintings that changed art forever.

    It may come as a surprise that Vincent van Gogh didn’t have much of a reputation for most of his career. It wasn’t until after his passing that his artworks became priceless masterpieces, ranking among the most expensive paintings ever sold. One such piece is the famous Vase with Fifteen Sunflowers, which sold for a staggering $39.7 million (around $110 million today). 

    Vincent van Gogh , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Mona Lisa (1500s): Leonardo Da Vinci

    Mona Lisa, one of the famous paintings that changed art forever, displayed with detailed landscape background.

    It’s hard to imagine a list of famous artworks without thinking of the Mona Lisa, one of the world’s most valuable pieces of art. Safely housed at the Louvre since 1797, the destination painting currently holds the Guinness World Record for the highest insurance valuation in history, amounting to over $1 billion.

    Leonardo da Vinci , wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    The Storm On The Sea Of Galilee (1633): Rembrandt Van Rijn

    Famous painting of a stormy sea with people struggling on a boat, representing one of the famous paintings that changed art forever.

    Known as the Dutch Golden Age’s most important painter, Rembrandt Van Rijn painted this rare and valuable history painting when he was just 29 years old. Valued at over $100 million, the famous artwork was stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston in 1990 and sadly never recovered.

    Rembrandt , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's sad to think sometimes about the many stolen artworks that are sitting in someone's house with no one being able to view them. If I understand correctly, it's a way of hiding or laundering money as well.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Girl With A Pearl Earring (1665): Johannes Vermeer

    Famous painting of a girl with a pearl earring showcasing art that changed history and cost a fortune.

    This painting by Dutch Golden Age artist Johannes Vermeer is so iconic that it has often been referred to as the "Mona Lisa of the North". Purchased by an anonymous bidder in 1994 at over $30 million (about $65.7 million in 2025), the famous tronie was one of the most expensive artworks sold at the time. Today, it’s on display at the Mauritshuis and insured for a jaw-dropping $195.7 million.

    Johannes Vermeer , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    The Scream (Patsel Version, 1893): Edvard Munch

    Expressionist painting of a figure on a bridge, representing one of the famous paintings that changed art forever.

    Recognized as one of the earliest examples of the expressionism movement, this haunting painting is among the most iconic images in art. The pioneering artwork sold for an unbelievable $119.9 million ( around $170 million today) at an auction in 2012, making it one of the most expensive artworks ever sold at the time.

    Edvard Munch , Singulart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    American Gothic (1930): Grant Wood

    American Gothic painting showing a stern farmer couple in front of a rural house, famous painting that changed art forever.

    It may come as a surprise that Grant Wood initially only received a bronze medal and a $300 cash prize for an artwork that would become America’s most famous 20th-century painting. While this piece may be a priceless work of art, it’s quite reasonable to assume that it would sell for millions of dollars, judging from the eye-watering amounts Wood’s other works, such as Spring Plowing, have sold for.

    Grant Wood , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    The Starry Night (1889): Vincent Van Gogh

    Starry Night painting showcasing famous art that changed painting and became a valuable masterpiece in art history.

    This abstract landscape painting, inspired by the view from a bedroom window at the Monastery of Saint Paul de Mausole, is one of Vincent van Gogh's most celebrated pieces. Valued at over $100 million, this prized work of art has been housed safely at The Museum of Modern Art, New York, since 1941.

    Vincent van Gogh , Britannica Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I now always think of the Don McLean song "Vincent" when I see this painting.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    A Sunday Afternoon On The Island Of La Grande Jatte (1884): Georges Seurat

    Pointillism style famous painting of a park scene with people relaxing along the river in a historic setting, art changed forever.

    With an estimated value of over $650 million, A Sunday Afternoon On The Island of La Grande Jatte is Georges Seurat’s largest and best-known painting. This pioneering neo-impressionist artwork has been part of the collection at the Art Institute of Chicago since 1924, when it was acquired for $24,000 (around $440,000 today).

    Georges Seurat , Reproduction Gallery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Portrait Of Adele Bloch-Bauer II (1912): Gustav Klimt

    Famous painting of a woman in a long dress and large hat, surrounded by floral and colorful abstract background details.

    While not as famous as the first painting of her completed in 1907, this second portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer, wife of wealthy industrialist Ferdinand Bloch-Bauer, is valued at over $195 million today. Initially sold to Oprah Winfrey for $87.9 million at an auction in 2006, the painting was later sold to an anonymous Chinese buyer for almost double just 10 years later.

    Gustav Klimt , artnet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Las Meninas (1656): Diego Velázquez

    Famous painting depicting royal figures and a dog in a grand room, showcasing art that changed history and cost a fortune.

    Like many historically and culturally significant pieces of art around the world, the original Las Meninas by Diego Velázquez is considered a priceless national treasure in Spain. Housed in the Museo del Prado, this artwork has long been recognized as one of the most significant paintings in the history of Western art. While no market price is available for the masterpiece, it probably won’t be wrong to assume it’s worth millions of dollars based on the success of Velázquez’s other works.

    Diego Velazquez , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Arnolfini Portrait (1434): Jan Van Eyck

    Famous painting depicting a man and woman holding hands indoors with detailed clothing and a small dog nearby.

    This masterpiece by Jan van Eyck is celebrated for its impeccable detail and symbolism. The one-of-a-kind Northern Renaissance artwork is considered one of the most groundbreaking paintings in Western art history and is deemed priceless on the current art market. Surprisingly, the piece was purchased by the National Gallery in London for just £600 in 1842 (around $115,000 today).

    Jan van Eyck , National Gallery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Portrait Of Adele Bloch-Bauer I (1907): Gustav Klimt

    Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer in a decorative gold dress, representing famous paintings that changed art forever.

    As the first of two depictions of Adele Bloch-Bauer and the most fully representative work of Gustav Klimt's golden phase, this painting is valued at over $223 million today. Sold in 2006 by Maria Altmann, Bloch-Bauer’s niece, at the record price of $135 million, the artwork has been on permanent display at the Neue Galerie in New York ever since.

    Gustav Klimt , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Irises (1889): Vincent Van Gogh

    Famous painting of irises with blue and white flowers in a garden, showcasing art that changed history and value.

    Irises was part of a series of hundreds of artworks Vincent van Gogh produced during his stay at the Saint-Paul-de-Mausole asylum in the year before his untimely passing. When the painting was sold at auction in 1987, it fetched a remarkable $53.9 million (around $150 million today). Currently owned by the J. Paul Getty Museum, Irises is off the market and considered priceless.

    Vincent van Gogh , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Haystacks (1890): Claude Monet

    Impressionist painting of haystacks at sunset, showcasing one of the famous paintings that changed art forever.

    This impressionist artwork was part of a 25-work series painted by Claude Monet between 1890 and 1891. Considered Monet’s most notable works, several pieces have sold for large sums of money, with this specific one breaking the auction record when it was purchased for $110 million in 2019. At the time, it became the first impressionist painting to sell for over $100 million. 

    Claude Monet , NY Times Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Spring (1881): Édouard Manet

    Impressionist painting of a woman with a parasol in a garden, representing famous paintings that changed art forever.

    This painting is best known as Édouard Manet’s final major Paris Salon success and is also one of the first works of art to be reproduced in color. In a 2014 auction, the portrait sold for a whopping $65 million (about $85 million today), a record price for an artwork by this artist at the time.

    Edouard Manet , BBC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    The Last Supper (1495–1498): Leonardo Da Vinci

    The Last Supper painting by Leonardo da Vinci, a famous painting that changed art forever and cost a fortune.

    The original Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci is arguably the most famous painting in the world, and unlike most artworks, the fresco can’t be bought or sold. As part of the Santa Maria delle Grazie convent in Milan, this Renaissance masterpiece is not only extremely valuable but also incredibly fragile, which is why access to it is restricted.

    Leonardo da Vinci , Britannica Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Whistler's Mother (1871): James McNeill Whistler

    Seated woman in black dress with white lace cap, a famous painting representing art that changed history and cost a fortune.

    The original "Whistler's Mother" painting is so iconic that it’s often called the Victorian Mona Lisa, so it probably won’t come as a surprise that it has been valued at over $40 million. Currently owned by the French state and displayed at the Musée d'Orsay in Paris since 1891, this piece is widely recognized as a symbol of motherhood and is considered priceless.

    James McNeill Whistler , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    The Standard Bearer (1636): Rembrandt

    Portrait of a man in detailed historic attire, showcasing one of the famous paintings that changed art forever.

    Created when he was just 30 years old, Rembrandt’s striking self-portrait is considered one of his most significant pieces. In 2021, with the help of the Dutch state and Vereniging Rembrandt, the Rijksmuseum secured the masterpiece for a staggering $198 million (around $229 million today).

    Rembrandt , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Eagle On Pine Tree (1946): Qi Baishi

    Traditional Chinese ink painting of an eagle on a tree branch with calligraphy, representing famous paintings that changed art.

    Qi Baishi is a renowned Chinese artist known for his influence and international appeal. His modern Chinese painting, Eagle on Pine Tree, fetched a massive $65 million at auction in Beijing in 2017, making it the second-most expensive artwork in China. Remarkably, Qi’s paintings continue to sell at very high prices, even rivaling those of Warhol and Picasso.

    Qi Baishi , BBC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Salvator Mundi (1500s): Leonardo Da Vinci

    Famous painting of a long-haired figure in blue robes holding a crystal orb, a key example of art that changed history.

    Leonardo da Vinci is undeniably one of the most celebrated artists in history, so it isn’t surprising that his 16th-century painting, Salvator Mundi, fetched a jaw-dropping $450 million at auction in 2017. Equivalent to around $594 million today, this hefty price made the artwork the most expensive painting ever sold at public auction.

    Leonardo da Vinci , Britannica Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    The Fighting Temeraire (1838): J. M. W. Turner

    Famous painting of ships at sunset with calm waters, showcasing a scene that changed art forever and costs a fortune.

    Despite receiving several offers to purchase The Fighting Temeraire, J. M. W. Turner declined to sell his artwork, choosing to gift it to the National Gallery instead. While the painting doesn’t have a price tag, another Turner masterpiece sold for $47.4 million in 2014, giving us a clear indication of how valuable his paintings are.

    J. M. W. Turner , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Impression, Sunrise (1872): Claude Monet

    Impressionist painting featuring a sunrise over a misty harbor with boats, representing famous paintings that changed art.

    This painting literally pioneered the Impressionist movement. Currently part of the collection at the Musée Marmottan Monet in Paris, Impression, Sunrise isn’t on the market and is considered priceless. With an estimated value of around $250-350 million, it comes as no surprise that the artwork remains the most valuable and significant example of Impressionism.

    Claude Monet , Art In Context Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    The Sleeping Gypsy (1897): Henri Rousseau

    Surreal painting of a woman sleeping by a river with a lion under a full moon, example of famous paintings that changed art.

    As a permanent part of the collection at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, The Sleeping Gypsy isn’t on the market; however, if it were ever for sale at auction, it would probably fetch over $100 million. Remarkably, despite being painted by a naive artist and also being rejected when first released, it has now become one of the most famous images of the modern era.

    Henri Rousseau , Britannica Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    The Ambassadors (1533): Hans Holbein The Younger

    Two Renaissance men dressed in period clothing surrounded by scientific instruments in a famous painting changing art forever.

    This 16th-century painting is not only famous for its mystery but also for Hans Holbein the Younger’s impressive skill in composing images and creating a variety of textures with oil paint. Because of its cultural and historical significance, the masterpiece was sold to the National Gallery in London for a staggering 55,000 pounds in 1890, which is equivalent to millions of dollars today.

    Hans Holbein The Younger , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    When Will You Marry? (1892): Paul Gauguin

    Two women in vibrant clothing in a tropical landscape, a famous painting recognized for changing art forever.

    Much like Vincent van Gogh, Paul Gauguin never received much acclaim or recognition during his lifetime. Despite this, several of his paintings have fetched millions of dollars at auction. When Will You Marry is one such artwork, as it was sold for an eye-watering $210 million in 2015, the highest price ever paid at the time.

    Paul Gauguin , The Guardian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Portrait Of Dr. Gachet (1890): Vincent Van Gogh

    Famous painting of a thoughtful man in a hat, showcasing a classic example of art that changed history and cost a fortune.

    At first glance, this may seem like a regular portrait. But once you learn that the man depicted in the painting was Vincent van Gogh’s physician, who cared for him in his final years, its true melancholy becomes clear. In 1990, the artwork sold for $83 million (around $180 million today) at auction, making it the highest price for a work of art at the time of sale.

    Vincent van Gogh , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Garçon A La Pipe (1905): Pablo Picasso

    Portrait of a seated young man in blue with a flower crown, representing a famous painting that changed art forever.

    Painted during Picasso’s Blue Period, Garçon à la Pipe is famous for its haunting beauty and jaw-dropping sale price. In 2004, the mysterious masterpiece sold for $104 million (about $177 million today) to an anonymous bidder, which at the time, set a new record for the most expensive painting ever sold at auction.

    Pablo Picasso , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Mont Sainte-Victoire (1890s): Paul Cezanne

    Mont Sainte-Victoire (1890s): Paul Cezanne

    Due to its revolutionary representation of space and form, the artwork pictured here greatly influenced future art movements such as Cubism. One of several versions, this particular painting was owned by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and has been praised for its vivid color palette and structured composition. In 2022, it sold for $137.8 million, which is a massive $180 million today.

    Paul Cezanne , artnews Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    At The Lapin Agile (1905): Pablo Picasso

    Harlequin and woman in a café, featured in famous paintings that changed art forever and cost a fortune.

    Marking a key turning point in his career, Picasso painted this self-portrait during his Rose Period when he underwent an artistic transformation. Now part of the collection at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, At The Lapin Agile sold at auction in 1989 for $40.7 million, which is equivalent to $100–110 million today.

    Pablo Picasso , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    The Hay Wain (1821): John Constable

    Classic landscape from famous paintings showing a rural scene with trees, water, and a horse-drawn cart in nature.

    Described as "the most celebrated and certainly quintessentially English landscape painting", the value of The Hay Wain is enormous. Currently housed at the National Gallery in London, the artwork’s price isn’t common knowledge, but judging from the millions of dollars related works have sold for, it’s safe to assume that this masterpiece is worth a great deal.

    John Constable , BBC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    The Potato Eaters (1885): Vincent Van Gogh

    Dark interior scene featuring a group of people sharing a meal, showcasing one of the famous paintings that changed art forever.

    The Potato Eaters is one of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous works, largely due to his portrayal of the harsh reality and dignity of rural life. While the original painting is safely housed at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and considered priceless, another version of it sold for over $5 million at auction in 2016.

    Vincent van Gogh , van Gogh Museum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Portrait Of Alfonso D'avalos, Marchese Del Vasto, In Armor With A Page (1533): Titian

    Portrait Of Alfonso D'avalos, Marchese Del Vasto, In Armor With A Page (1533): Titian

    This 16th-century artwork marked the beginning of the formal standing portrait style in Western art. In 1990, the Portrait of Alfonso D'avalos was sold to the Getty Museum for $70 million (around $168 million today), reflecting the portrait’s status as an extremely valuable and significant masterpiece by Titian.

    Titian , wikipedia , Getty Museum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Portrait Of A Young Man Holding A Roundel (1480): Sandro Botticelli

    Portrait of a young man holding a circular icon, an example of famous paintings that changed art forever.

    Although this artwork was painted over 500 years ago, Sandro Botticelli somehow made it feel modern and alive with his new approach to portrait art. In 2021, the Old Master painting sold for $92.2 million (around $115 million today), setting a new auction record for the most expensive Renaissance work at the time.

    Sandro Botticelli , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Pendant Portraits Of Maerten Soolmans And Oopjen Coppit (1634): Rembrandt

    Pair of famous paintings depicting a man and woman in 17th-century attire, representing iconic artworks that changed art forever.

    Painted by Rembrandt to mark Maerten Soolmans and Oopjen Coppit’s union, these pendant portraits are regarded as his most captivating and rare artworks. Famous for their full-length scale and for always being exhibited together, the portraits were jointly purchased by the Louvre and the Rijksmuseum in 2015 for €160 million(around $244 million today).

    Rembrandt , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Portrait Of Joseph Roulin (1889): Vincent Van Gogh

    Portrait of a bearded man in blue uniform with floral patterned background, representing famous paintings that changed art forever.

    This portrait is one of many artworks Vincent van Gogh produced during his time at the Saint-Paul-de-Mausole asylum in an effort to develop his technique by painting the people who influenced him most. In 1989, this version sold for $58 million (around $135 million today) and is currently housed at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

    Vincent van Gogh , Wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Portrait Of A Halberdier (1529–1530): Pontormo

    Portrait of a young man in Renaissance attire holding a staff, a famous painting that changed art forever.

    With this 16th-century artwork and a few others, Pontormo pioneered Mannerist portraiture. Due to its elegance and aristocratic reserve, the Portrait of a Halberdier has become one of his most famous paintings. When it was purchased by the Getty Museum in 1989, it fetched a massive $35.2 million (around $91.8 million today).

    Pontormo , NY Times , Getty Museum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!