40 Famous Paintings That Changed Art Forever And Cost A Fortune Doing It
From the Mona Lisa to the American Gothic, these famous paintings don’t just grace museum walls; they offer a glimpse into the past and define entire generations. Although most of these masterpieces are centuries old, they continue to fascinate art buffs and collectors alike, with each piece telling a captivating story. Whether they’re on display for the whole world to see or hidden behind closed doors, these paintings prove that art has the power to create and sometimes, even change history. In this collection, we’ve gathered 40 of the world’s most famous and expensive paintings, along with the legendary artists behind them.
The Great Wave Off Kanagawa (1831): Katsushika Hokusai
Unlike the other pieces on this list, Katsushika Hokusai's "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" is a woodblock print with multiple copies worldwide. In a record sale in March 2023, a rare impression from the early 1900s sold at an auction for $2.75 million, making it the most expensive version of the print in the last three decades.
Suprematist Composition (1916): Kazimir Malevich
Considered one of Kazimir Malevich’s finest masterpieces, Suprematist Composition sold for a record-breaking $85.8 million (about $110 million today) at an auction in 2018. At the time of its sale, the artwork was part of a significant private collection and became the most expensive painting ever sold in Russian art history.
Call me an uncultured American, but I just don't get art like this.
Bal Du Moulin De La Galette (Smaller Version, 1876): Pierre-Auguste Renoir
Recognized as one of the world’s most famous and renowned Impressionist pieces, Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s 1876 Bal du Moulin de la Galette sold for a massive $78 million in 1990. Today, this would be equivalent to a staggering $193 million, making it one of the most expensive paintings at the time. Interestingly, it was later resold to an undisclosed buyer.
The Kiss (1908): Gustav Klimt
While The Kiss, painted in 1908, isn’t one of Gustav Klimt’s most expensive masterpieces, it certainly is his most famous. Not only was the artwork positively received after its exhibition, but it was also purchased by the Austrian government, while still unfinished, for 25000 crowns (over $200,000 today). As it turns out, the enthusiastic reception of The Kiss also marked a significant turning point in Klimt’s career.
I love this particular style of art and have a carrier bag and a large scarf of this same print. There is a shop in a nearby village that has a whole set of dish ware done with this painting. Luckily I already have more dishes than I can use or I would have bought the whole dang set and then cried if I ever chipped a piece.
Vase With Fifteen Sunflowers (1888): Vincent Van Gogh
It may come as a surprise that Vincent van Gogh didn’t have much of a reputation for most of his career. It wasn’t until after his passing that his artworks became priceless masterpieces, ranking among the most expensive paintings ever sold. One such piece is the famous Vase with Fifteen Sunflowers, which sold for a staggering $39.7 million (around $110 million today).
Mona Lisa (1500s): Leonardo Da Vinci
It’s hard to imagine a list of famous artworks without thinking of the Mona Lisa, one of the world’s most valuable pieces of art. Safely housed at the Louvre since 1797, the destination painting currently holds the Guinness World Record for the highest insurance valuation in history, amounting to over $1 billion.
The Storm On The Sea Of Galilee (1633): Rembrandt Van Rijn
Known as the Dutch Golden Age’s most important painter, Rembrandt Van Rijn painted this rare and valuable history painting when he was just 29 years old. Valued at over $100 million, the famous artwork was stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston in 1990 and sadly never recovered.
It's sad to think sometimes about the many stolen artworks that are sitting in someone's house with no one being able to view them. If I understand correctly, it's a way of hiding or laundering money as well.
Girl With A Pearl Earring (1665): Johannes Vermeer
This painting by Dutch Golden Age artist Johannes Vermeer is so iconic that it has often been referred to as the "Mona Lisa of the North". Purchased by an anonymous bidder in 1994 at over $30 million (about $65.7 million in 2025), the famous tronie was one of the most expensive artworks sold at the time. Today, it’s on display at the Mauritshuis and insured for a jaw-dropping $195.7 million.
The Scream (Patsel Version, 1893): Edvard Munch
Recognized as one of the earliest examples of the expressionism movement, this haunting painting is among the most iconic images in art. The pioneering artwork sold for an unbelievable $119.9 million ( around $170 million today) at an auction in 2012, making it one of the most expensive artworks ever sold at the time.
American Gothic (1930): Grant Wood
It may come as a surprise that Grant Wood initially only received a bronze medal and a $300 cash prize for an artwork that would become America’s most famous 20th-century painting. While this piece may be a priceless work of art, it’s quite reasonable to assume that it would sell for millions of dollars, judging from the eye-watering amounts Wood’s other works, such as Spring Plowing, have sold for.
The Starry Night (1889): Vincent Van Gogh
This abstract landscape painting, inspired by the view from a bedroom window at the Monastery of Saint Paul de Mausole, is one of Vincent van Gogh's most celebrated pieces. Valued at over $100 million, this prized work of art has been housed safely at The Museum of Modern Art, New York, since 1941.
I now always think of the Don McLean song "Vincent" when I see this painting.
A Sunday Afternoon On The Island Of La Grande Jatte (1884): Georges Seurat
With an estimated value of over $650 million, A Sunday Afternoon On The Island of La Grande Jatte is Georges Seurat’s largest and best-known painting. This pioneering neo-impressionist artwork has been part of the collection at the Art Institute of Chicago since 1924, when it was acquired for $24,000 (around $440,000 today).
Portrait Of Adele Bloch-Bauer II (1912): Gustav Klimt
While not as famous as the first painting of her completed in 1907, this second portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer, wife of wealthy industrialist Ferdinand Bloch-Bauer, is valued at over $195 million today. Initially sold to Oprah Winfrey for $87.9 million at an auction in 2006, the painting was later sold to an anonymous Chinese buyer for almost double just 10 years later.
Las Meninas (1656): Diego Velázquez
Like many historically and culturally significant pieces of art around the world, the original Las Meninas by Diego Velázquez is considered a priceless national treasure in Spain. Housed in the Museo del Prado, this artwork has long been recognized as one of the most significant paintings in the history of Western art. While no market price is available for the masterpiece, it probably won’t be wrong to assume it’s worth millions of dollars based on the success of Velázquez’s other works.
Arnolfini Portrait (1434): Jan Van Eyck
This masterpiece by Jan van Eyck is celebrated for its impeccable detail and symbolism. The one-of-a-kind Northern Renaissance artwork is considered one of the most groundbreaking paintings in Western art history and is deemed priceless on the current art market. Surprisingly, the piece was purchased by the National Gallery in London for just £600 in 1842 (around $115,000 today).
Portrait Of Adele Bloch-Bauer I (1907): Gustav Klimt
As the first of two depictions of Adele Bloch-Bauer and the most fully representative work of Gustav Klimt's golden phase, this painting is valued at over $223 million today. Sold in 2006 by Maria Altmann, Bloch-Bauer’s niece, at the record price of $135 million, the artwork has been on permanent display at the Neue Galerie in New York ever since.
Irises (1889): Vincent Van Gogh
Irises was part of a series of hundreds of artworks Vincent van Gogh produced during his stay at the Saint-Paul-de-Mausole asylum in the year before his untimely passing. When the painting was sold at auction in 1987, it fetched a remarkable $53.9 million (around $150 million today). Currently owned by the J. Paul Getty Museum, Irises is off the market and considered priceless.
Haystacks (1890): Claude Monet
This impressionist artwork was part of a 25-work series painted by Claude Monet between 1890 and 1891. Considered Monet’s most notable works, several pieces have sold for large sums of money, with this specific one breaking the auction record when it was purchased for $110 million in 2019. At the time, it became the first impressionist painting to sell for over $100 million.
Spring (1881): Édouard Manet
This painting is best known as Édouard Manet’s final major Paris Salon success and is also one of the first works of art to be reproduced in color. In a 2014 auction, the portrait sold for a whopping $65 million (about $85 million today), a record price for an artwork by this artist at the time.
The Last Supper (1495–1498): Leonardo Da Vinci
The original Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci is arguably the most famous painting in the world, and unlike most artworks, the fresco can’t be bought or sold. As part of the Santa Maria delle Grazie convent in Milan, this Renaissance masterpiece is not only extremely valuable but also incredibly fragile, which is why access to it is restricted.
Whistler's Mother (1871): James McNeill Whistler
The original "Whistler's Mother" painting is so iconic that it’s often called the Victorian Mona Lisa, so it probably won’t come as a surprise that it has been valued at over $40 million. Currently owned by the French state and displayed at the Musée d'Orsay in Paris since 1891, this piece is widely recognized as a symbol of motherhood and is considered priceless.
The Standard Bearer (1636): Rembrandt
Created when he was just 30 years old, Rembrandt’s striking self-portrait is considered one of his most significant pieces. In 2021, with the help of the Dutch state and Vereniging Rembrandt, the Rijksmuseum secured the masterpiece for a staggering $198 million (around $229 million today).
Eagle On Pine Tree (1946): Qi Baishi
Qi Baishi is a renowned Chinese artist known for his influence and international appeal. His modern Chinese painting, Eagle on Pine Tree, fetched a massive $65 million at auction in Beijing in 2017, making it the second-most expensive artwork in China. Remarkably, Qi’s paintings continue to sell at very high prices, even rivaling those of Warhol and Picasso.
Salvator Mundi (1500s): Leonardo Da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci is undeniably one of the most celebrated artists in history, so it isn’t surprising that his 16th-century painting, Salvator Mundi, fetched a jaw-dropping $450 million at auction in 2017. Equivalent to around $594 million today, this hefty price made the artwork the most expensive painting ever sold at public auction.
The Fighting Temeraire (1838): J. M. W. Turner
Despite receiving several offers to purchase The Fighting Temeraire, J. M. W. Turner declined to sell his artwork, choosing to gift it to the National Gallery instead. While the painting doesn’t have a price tag, another Turner masterpiece sold for $47.4 million in 2014, giving us a clear indication of how valuable his paintings are.
Impression, Sunrise (1872): Claude Monet
This painting literally pioneered the Impressionist movement. Currently part of the collection at the Musée Marmottan Monet in Paris, Impression, Sunrise isn’t on the market and is considered priceless. With an estimated value of around $250-350 million, it comes as no surprise that the artwork remains the most valuable and significant example of Impressionism.
The Sleeping Gypsy (1897): Henri Rousseau
As a permanent part of the collection at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, The Sleeping Gypsy isn’t on the market; however, if it were ever for sale at auction, it would probably fetch over $100 million. Remarkably, despite being painted by a naive artist and also being rejected when first released, it has now become one of the most famous images of the modern era.
The Ambassadors (1533): Hans Holbein The Younger
This 16th-century painting is not only famous for its mystery but also for Hans Holbein the Younger’s impressive skill in composing images and creating a variety of textures with oil paint. Because of its cultural and historical significance, the masterpiece was sold to the National Gallery in London for a staggering 55,000 pounds in 1890, which is equivalent to millions of dollars today.
When Will You Marry? (1892): Paul Gauguin
Much like Vincent van Gogh, Paul Gauguin never received much acclaim or recognition during his lifetime. Despite this, several of his paintings have fetched millions of dollars at auction. When Will You Marry is one such artwork, as it was sold for an eye-watering $210 million in 2015, the highest price ever paid at the time.
Portrait Of Dr. Gachet (1890): Vincent Van Gogh
At first glance, this may seem like a regular portrait. But once you learn that the man depicted in the painting was Vincent van Gogh’s physician, who cared for him in his final years, its true melancholy becomes clear. In 1990, the artwork sold for $83 million (around $180 million today) at auction, making it the highest price for a work of art at the time of sale.
Garçon A La Pipe (1905): Pablo Picasso
Painted during Picasso’s Blue Period, Garçon à la Pipe is famous for its haunting beauty and jaw-dropping sale price. In 2004, the mysterious masterpiece sold for $104 million (about $177 million today) to an anonymous bidder, which at the time, set a new record for the most expensive painting ever sold at auction.
Mont Sainte-Victoire (1890s): Paul Cezanne
Due to its revolutionary representation of space and form, the artwork pictured here greatly influenced future art movements such as Cubism. One of several versions, this particular painting was owned by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and has been praised for its vivid color palette and structured composition. In 2022, it sold for $137.8 million, which is a massive $180 million today.
At The Lapin Agile (1905): Pablo Picasso
Marking a key turning point in his career, Picasso painted this self-portrait during his Rose Period when he underwent an artistic transformation. Now part of the collection at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, At The Lapin Agile sold at auction in 1989 for $40.7 million, which is equivalent to $100–110 million today.
The Hay Wain (1821): John Constable
Described as "the most celebrated and certainly quintessentially English landscape painting", the value of The Hay Wain is enormous. Currently housed at the National Gallery in London, the artwork’s price isn’t common knowledge, but judging from the millions of dollars related works have sold for, it’s safe to assume that this masterpiece is worth a great deal.
The Potato Eaters (1885): Vincent Van Gogh
The Potato Eaters is one of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous works, largely due to his portrayal of the harsh reality and dignity of rural life. While the original painting is safely housed at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and considered priceless, another version of it sold for over $5 million at auction in 2016.
Portrait Of Alfonso D'avalos, Marchese Del Vasto, In Armor With A Page (1533): Titian
This 16th-century artwork marked the beginning of the formal standing portrait style in Western art. In 1990, the Portrait of Alfonso D'avalos was sold to the Getty Museum for $70 million (around $168 million today), reflecting the portrait’s status as an extremely valuable and significant masterpiece by Titian.
Portrait Of A Young Man Holding A Roundel (1480): Sandro Botticelli
Although this artwork was painted over 500 years ago, Sandro Botticelli somehow made it feel modern and alive with his new approach to portrait art. In 2021, the Old Master painting sold for $92.2 million (around $115 million today), setting a new auction record for the most expensive Renaissance work at the time.
Pendant Portraits Of Maerten Soolmans And Oopjen Coppit (1634): Rembrandt
Painted by Rembrandt to mark Maerten Soolmans and Oopjen Coppit’s union, these pendant portraits are regarded as his most captivating and rare artworks. Famous for their full-length scale and for always being exhibited together, the portraits were jointly purchased by the Louvre and the Rijksmuseum in 2015 for €160 million(around $244 million today).
Portrait Of Joseph Roulin (1889): Vincent Van Gogh
This portrait is one of many artworks Vincent van Gogh produced during his time at the Saint-Paul-de-Mausole asylum in an effort to develop his technique by painting the people who influenced him most. In 1989, this version sold for $58 million (around $135 million today) and is currently housed at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Portrait Of A Halberdier (1529–1530): Pontormo
With this 16th-century artwork and a few others, Pontormo pioneered Mannerist portraiture. Due to its elegance and aristocratic reserve, the Portrait of a Halberdier has become one of his most famous paintings. When it was purchased by the Getty Museum in 1989, it fetched a massive $35.2 million (around $91.8 million today).