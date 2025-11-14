ADVERTISEMENT

From the Mona Lisa to the American Gothic, these famous paintings don’t just grace museum walls; they offer a glimpse into the past and define entire generations. Although most of these masterpieces are centuries old, they continue to fascinate art buffs and collectors alike, with each piece telling a captivating story. Whether they’re on display for the whole world to see or hidden behind closed doors, these paintings prove that art has the power to create and sometimes, even change history. In this collection, we’ve gathered 40 of the world’s most famous and expensive paintings, along with the legendary artists behind them.