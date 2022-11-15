Measuring overall beauty is not simple since not only the outside counts. But if we only look at facial structure to determine the most beautiful woman, Ancient Greece once again has an answer.

The golden ratio, or Fibonacci sequence, which refers to a mathematic ratio of 1 to 1.618, is found in nature: plants, animals, weather structures, and star systems. In Ancient Greece, it was also used in architecture to determine eye-pleasing dimensional relationships between a building's width and height. It resulted in a structure that felt entirely in proportion.

So the question was if the golden ratio determines ideal proportions of beauty, could it be used for human faces? In this case, women's faces.

A plastic surgeon used the mathematical ratio, and Jodie Comer turns out to be the most beautiful woman in the world.

