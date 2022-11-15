Measuring overall beauty is not simple since not only the outside counts. But if we only look at facial structure to determine the most beautiful woman, Ancient Greece once again has an answer.

The golden ratio, or Fibonacci sequence, which refers to a mathematic ratio of 1 to 1.618, is found in nature: plants, animals, weather structures, and star systems. In Ancient Greece, it was also used in architecture to determine eye-pleasing dimensional relationships between a building's width and height. It resulted in a structure that felt entirely in proportion.

So the question was if the golden ratio determines ideal proportions of beauty, could it be used for human faces? In this case, women's faces.

A plastic surgeon used the mathematical ratio, and Jodie Comer turns out to be the most beautiful woman in the world.

#1

Zendaya - 2nd Place

Second with 94.37%.

drjuliandesilva Report

#2

Jodie Comer - The Most Beautiful Woman In The World

Jodie Comer is the most beautiful woman in the world, according to science. The 29-year-old Killing Eve actress was found to be 94.52% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measures physical perfection.

drjuliandesilva Report

#3

Taylor Swift - 6th Place

drjuliandesilva Report

#4

Hoyeon Jung - 10th Place

Squid Game star HoYeon, scored very highly for her eye position and had almost top marks for her nose base and lip width positioning.

drjuliandesilva Report

#5

Beyoncé - 4th Place

Fourth with 92.44%.

drjuliandesilva Report

#6

Bella Hadid - 3rd Place

Third with 94.35%.

drjuliandesilva Report

#7

Ariana Grande - 5th Place

drjuliandesilva Report

#8

Jourdan Dunn - 7th Place

drjuliandesilva Report

#9

Deepika Padukone - 9th Place

Bollywood star Deepika came in ninth place. She had the highest overall score (95.2%) for the beautiful shape of her eyebrows.

drjuliandesilva Report

#10

Kim Kardashian - 8th Place

Kim has a stunningly beautiful face. She scored very highly for the shape of her brow area and her chin but was marked down for lips and her overall face shape.

drjuliandesilva Report

Screen_Addict
Screen_Addict
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even with all the plastic surgery, she still isn't even top 5 lol

3
3points
reply
