This Plastic Surgeon Calculates And Determines The Most Beautiful Women, According To The Golden Ratio (10 Pics)
Measuring overall beauty is not simple since not only the outside counts. But if we only look at facial structure to determine the most beautiful woman, Ancient Greece once again has an answer.
The golden ratio, or Fibonacci sequence, which refers to a mathematic ratio of 1 to 1.618, is found in nature: plants, animals, weather structures, and star systems. In Ancient Greece, it was also used in architecture to determine eye-pleasing dimensional relationships between a building's width and height. It resulted in a structure that felt entirely in proportion.
So the question was if the golden ratio determines ideal proportions of beauty, could it be used for human faces? In this case, women's faces.
A plastic surgeon used the mathematical ratio, and Jodie Comer turns out to be the most beautiful woman in the world.
More info: Instagram | londonfacialplasticsurgery.co.uk
Zendaya - 2nd Place
Second with 94.37%.
Jodie Comer - The Most Beautiful Woman In The World
Jodie Comer is the most beautiful woman in the world, according to science. The 29-year-old Killing Eve actress was found to be 94.52% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measures physical perfection.
Taylor Swift - 6th Place
Hoyeon Jung - 10th Place
Squid Game star HoYeon, scored very highly for her eye position and had almost top marks for her nose base and lip width positioning.
Beyoncé - 4th Place
Fourth with 92.44%.
Bella Hadid - 3rd Place
Third with 94.35%.
Ariana Grande - 5th Place
Jourdan Dunn - 7th Place
Deepika Padukone - 9th Place
Bollywood star Deepika came in ninth place. She had the highest overall score (95.2%) for the beautiful shape of her eyebrows.
Kim Kardashian - 8th Place
Kim has a stunningly beautiful face. She scored very highly for the shape of her brow area and her chin but was marked down for lips and her overall face shape.
Even with all the plastic surgery, she still isn't even top 5 lol
Yes these ladies are amazing to look at, hence their fame. Using architectural reasoning from ancient greek times to determine true beauty with mathematics to test how symmetrical our faces are just adds more pressure to us normal people with un-symmetrical faces who are self conscious about not being attractive enough already . For those who aren't aware it is very rare to find a face as symmetrical as Jodies at number 1. Thanks B.P yet another beauty comparison page .... ( please note this is just my opinion, downvoting is for the spam bots and abusive hate posts not regular members, thank you ;) )
Beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. Just because you have a perfect forehead or eyebrows doesn’t mean you’re beautiful on the inside.
So true, especially with Kim
All these people look like dolls :(
