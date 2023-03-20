My dad was actually a paramedic for like 15 or 20 years. So my fear of balloons was actually sparked by my dad. And the stories he would come home with were horrendous. Did you know that balloons are one of the leading causes of choking deaths in children? And most of them involve children under the age of six years old. Your trachea is usually only the size of your pinkie. And if you imagine a child that's quite small, children don't have as much experience blowing up balloons. They suck them right back into their throats. And when that happens, they get stuck in there, and CPR might not help because the balloon might just be inflating and deflating while you're trying to do the CPR. Or if one of these pop, you know how they break into tiny little pieces? Kids put things in their mouth - it's inevitable. If that happens, those little pieces can easily get sucked up right into your trachea and cause choking, and it's almost impossible to get them out. The scariest part for me is the usual process of CPR with the Heimlich maneuver, backpacks, during the sweeping of the mouth. Those don't work when somebody is choking on a balloon piece.

