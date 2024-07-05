Mom In Tennessee Tears Homophobic Rhetoric Apart, Her Speech Goes Viral As Director Resigns

ADVERTISEMENT

Generally speaking, Western societies have never been as equal regarding personal freedom as they are now. This is a result of many different factors. Significant developments in philosophical thought, the advancement of technology and cultural norms, as well as economic prosperity, are all contributing components.

Nevertheless, there’s still a lot to improve in all of those areas. Today’s story is on Jessee Graham, a mom of four, whose decision to speak up led not only to viral support but the resignation of a library director as well. Graham’s impassioned speech received over 400k likes and 11k comments on TikTok, as well as social media channel coverage.

This woman in Tennessee went off in her small town’s public meeting in defense of the LGBTQ+ community

The target audience of the woman’s speech was the homophobic rhetoric of Tennessee evangelicals in a public library

Her monologue went viral, gathering over 4o0k likes on TikTok, and provoked the resignation of the library director

Two years ago a video went viral of a Tennessee woman, Jessee Graham, going off in a public meeting. Jessee Graham is a local of a small town in Tennessee and is a mom to four children. Graham’s story initially went viral in 2022, but since then the video resurfaced and her speech is still gaining traction.

Graham’s furious monologue took place in a public meeting at a library. Her speech was directed at evangelicals and Christian hypocrisy. The evangelicals were pushing demeaning rhetoric against the LGBTQ+ community and their political agenda. To say that Graham was unhappy would be an understatement – the lady went off hard, not shying away from using some stronger words as well.

Graham stood up for the LGBTQ+ community, and went off on evangelicals especially, but touched upon her experience with Christianity in a more general sense as well. At that time, evangelicals were attempting to ban any LGBTQ+ community-related books. In their eyes, those books were inappropriate and therefore needed to be removed.

In defense of the LGBTQ+ community, Graham exclaimed that it is “conversion therapy” for the evangelicals to attempt banning the books, as the LGBTQ+ community would lose access to learn more about themselves and their preferences. The woman’s passionate speech quickly gained traction over social media and put pressure on the director of the library, Zac Fox, to resign.

Conversion therapy is a pseudoscientific method which attempts to change a subject’s identity, preferences and expression. Healthcare experts and professionals have released numerous statements and declarations of the method not only being improper, but damaging as well. The validity of conversion therapy has been widely disputed, with the scientific consensus being clear.

However, even if conversion therapy has been proven to not work, and also to be damaging or even fatal, not all states in the US have banned it. Currently, 20 states in the US and 28 countries around the globe have banned it. Other countries, including Ireland, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, are currently considering bills to ban conversion therapy.

Ultimately, Graham’s speech caused the director to resign. Zac Fox was pressured on the topic of the censorship of the books months prior; however, the final decision to leave was only made after Graham’s statements were covered in various media outlets. Although, as covered in this article, in his resignation letter to the board, Fox reportedly said that “he did not feel any pressure” to step down. The board stated their unanimous regret regarding Fox’s departure.

How do you feel about Graham’s speech? What do you think about the attempted censorship? Let us know in the comments!

You can check the full video below:

People online are overwhelmingly appreciative of Graham’s speech, thanks for not holding back

