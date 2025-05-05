“Tired Of The ‘Good Job, Mama!’ Comments”: Internet Reacts To Woman Cleaning Out Filthy Car

ADVERTISEMENT

Keeping your home clean is a job. The same goes for the car. And it’s no secret that when there are kids involved, keeping things clean becomes an even bigger challenge.

One netizen, a mom of four named Amanda, going by the moniker of ‘demandaconda333’, has recently gone viral for her pursuit of cleanliness in the family car. She let her followers in on the process in a series of TikTok videos on the car cleanout, which left the netizens divided – while some applauded the mom for doing a good job, others believed people shouldn’t “normalize living this way”.

This mom caused quite a buzz online by sharing videos of her cleaning her filthy car

Image credits: demandaconda333

Image credits: demandaconda333

Image credits: demandaconda333

Image credits: demandaconda333

Image credits: demandaconda333

Image credits: demandaconda333

Image credits: demandaconda333

Amanda’s video didn’t take long to go viral on TikTok

The internet was divided – some people said this was wrong, while others applauded the woman’s effort

