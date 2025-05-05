Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Tired Of The ‘Good Job, Mama!’ Comments”: Internet Reacts To Woman Cleaning Out Filthy Car
Woman cleaning out filthy car, reacting to internet comments, standing beside open vehicle door outdoors.
Curiosities

“Tired Of The ‘Good Job, Mama!’ Comments”: Internet Reacts To Woman Cleaning Out Filthy Car

Keeping your home clean is a job. The same goes for the car. And it’s no secret that when there are kids involved, keeping things clean becomes an even bigger challenge.

One netizen, a mom of four named Amanda, going by the moniker of ‘demandaconda333’, has recently gone viral for her pursuit of cleanliness in the family car. She let her followers in on the process in a series of TikTok videos on the car cleanout, which left the netizens divided – while some applauded the mom for doing a good job, others believed people shouldn’t “normalize living this way”.

    This mom caused quite a buzz online by sharing videos of her cleaning her filthy car

    Woman cleaning out filthy car explaining her experience while dealing with internet reactions to mom comments.

    Image credits: demandaconda333

    Dirty car cup holder with crumbs and a pink bottle, highlighting the challenge of cleaning out a filthy car interior.

    Image credits: demandaconda333

    Child leaning into a cluttered car interior filled with trash and toys, highlighting filthy car cleaning challenges.

    Image credits: demandaconda333

    Woman cleaning out filthy car interior cluttered with trash and dirty clothes, addressing tired internet reactions.

    Image credits: demandaconda333

    Filthy car interior cluttered with trash, food containers, and papers showcasing extreme mess before cleaning effort.

    Image credits: demandaconda333

    Dirty car interior with trash and stains on the seats, highlighting a woman cleaning out filthy car reaction online.

    Image credits: demandaconda333

    Filthy car floor covered with dirt, food crumbs, and debris before woman begins cleaning out the vehicle.

    Image credits: demandaconda333

    Amanda’s video didn’t take long to go viral on TikTok

    @demandaconda333 this is going to be a series the #carcleanoutvideo♬ original sound – Amanda McG

    The internet was divided – some people said this was wrong, while others applauded the woman’s effort

    User comment saying Theres no excuse for this fr with 2,041 likes, related to woman cleaning out filthy car.

    Comment from Hannah Lozano expressing frustration about "good job, mama" comments related to cleaning a filthy car.

    User comment on social media saying would not condone cleaning out filthy car, reacting to good job mama remarks.

    Comment on social media expressing frustration over the repetitive praise women receive for cleaning out a filthy car.

    Comment from Stephanie Leanne expressing sympathy for children living in poor conditions, related to cleaning out filthy car.

    Social media comment questioning legality of cleaning in the US, with skull emoji and 1,085 likes.

    Social media comment criticizing a woman cleaning out a filthy car, questioning cleanliness and smell.

    Comment from Marina discussing the difference between messy and neglectful in response to woman cleaning filthy car.

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning that loose items in a car can become dangerous projectiles in an accident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a woman cleaning out a filthy car, discussing parenting praise.

    Comment from paytonJ about stressing over leaving one coffee cup in a car cup holder, related to cleaning out filthy car.

    Social media comment reacting to woman cleaning out a filthy car, expressing disbelief at the mess inside.

    Comment from user Jayme's Booktok expressing concern about children living in filthy conditions, related to woman cleaning out car.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about moms and how the condition of their car reflects on their home.

    Comment from Rachel Hernandez criticizing a woman cleaning out a filthy car, sparking internet reactions about good job mama comments.

    Comment from user questioning if the filthy car is a safety hazard and if the kids often get sick.

    TikTok user reacts to woman cleaning out filthy car, highlighting tired internet responses to good job mama comments.

    Comment from Brittany about setting rules for kids to prevent bad habits, related to woman cleaning out filthy car.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a woman cleaning out a filthy car, discussing internet responses.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a woman cleaning out a filthy car, mentioning parenting and housecleaning.

    Comment on woman cleaning out filthy car, highlighting reactions and tiredness of good job mama remarks online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing pride in a woman cleaning out a filthy car amid internet reactions.

    Alt text: Comments reacting to woman cleaning out filthy car, expressing mixed feelings about her efforts and online responses.

    Comment from Mariah Alexis saying At least she's trying with clapping emoji on a social media post about cleaning filthy car

    Comment from Katie Dalton about starting somewhere and taking matters into her own hands in cleaning filthy car.

    Screenshot of a social media comment supporting a woman cleaning out a filthy car, highlighting reactions online.

    Comment on woman cleaning filthy car, highlighting internet reaction to tired of good job mama comments.

    Screenshot of an online comment supporting a woman cleaning out a filthy car amid tired internet reactions.

    Comment on social media expressing support for woman cleaning out filthy car amid tired good job mama responses.

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don't look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

