Man Upset His Mom Demanded He Park Elsewhere To Make Room For Her Neighbor’s Daughter In Her Driveway

Once we’re older, there comes a sweet realization that family isn’t someone that is related to us by blood, but very often it ends up being people that are close to our hearts and who, over time, show that they are there for us. This is a frequent case when people don’t get along with their actual family and seek recognition and love somewhere else. But what if you found out that someone from your close family or relatives favors someone else instead of you? Having this in mind, the Reddit user decided to share his family situation in order to understand if what he did could be justified. The story that received almost 16k upvotes soon drew other internet users’ attention, encouraging them to share their own points of view on the matter.

The author of the post shared that his mom always wanted to have a daughter but instead raised two sons and now has six grandsons. For this reason, she became very close with her neighbor and her daughter, who she met 16 years ago when the woman in question moved in with her 2-year-old daughter. Since then, OP’s mother has become like a family member to them, helping to take care of the little girl that the author of the post called Lily. Their relationship soon escalated to a point where the woman became their “adoptive” mom and grandmother, spoiling Lily with elaborate gifts such as a trip to Europe when she graduated school. While their relationship might seem like something from a movie, the author of the post noticed that his mom started showing favoritism.

The man shared that while Lily received a trip to Europe, the woman’s grandsons got a $300 check. It was also known that the woman shared some knowledge about her French heritage with the girl, as well as her secret recipes, and even paid her private school fees. While there is nothing bad about helping out her neighbors and maintaining this close relationship, the last straw that broke the camel’s back happened when the man decided to stay for a few days at his mom’s so that she could spend some time with her grandsons.

OP shared that they traveled 8 hours to see his mom for a few days. As dinner time was approaching, the woman asked her son to move his car out of her driveway so that Lily could park there, because it’s her spot. The man then said that since he was already parked, the neighbor could just leave her car in the street, but his mom said that since the spot in her driveway is Lily’s, he needed to move his car. This is when the author of the post decided to get his and his sons’ things and leave the house altogether. After this incident, the woman tried to contact her son and ask him to come back home, but he disagreed. However, this whole situation made him re-think his actions.

Not knowing what to do, OP decided to share his story with strangers online who expressed their support and were quite interested in the story, asking for some additional information about his and his mom’s relationship. It didn’t take long for users online to understand that his mom is playing favorites and that it isn’t healthy behavior. What is your opinion on this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

It’s funny to think that there are a lot of people who try to limit their contact with their neighbors or that there are people who are on quite difficult terms with someone that lives right next to them. But being friends with your neighbors might seem like a convenient thing. So how can you become a better neighbor and perhaps someone’s friend? According to OneRoof, an app that helps people who live in the same building find each other and become friends, everything starts from not being shy and introducing yourself to others. Once they know you, don’t forget to be considerate and in case you’re planning some party or gathering, let your neighbors know that there might be some louder noises coming from your apartment.

To continue being an understandable and good neighbor, it’s important to address any issues with your neighbor immediately as well as respect their privacy and space. By being an attentive and respectful neighbor who understands certain boundaries but is there to give a helping hand, you can easily become someone’s new friend.

