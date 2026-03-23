Mom Horrified After Discovering Something Hidden In Barbie Packaging As More Dolls Turn Up

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A number of Barbie dolls have been recovered by Missouri police after a mother found a powdery substance in the packaging of her child’s doll.

Jade Adams purchased a Barbie doll at Cargo Largo, a discount store in Independence, about 10 miles east of Kansas City, and decided to open the toy in her car.

The powder burst out as soon as Adams and her husband opened the plastic container with a knife. “It was like poof in the car,” she told WDAF. “We were like, ‘What is that?’”

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Highlights A mother found a “terrifying” powdery substance in her child’s Barbie doll, leading police to recover five contaminated dolls.

The mother, Jade Adams, purchased the toy at Cargo Largo, a discount store in Independence, Missouri.

No injuries related to the contaminated Barbie dolls have been reported.

A mother found a powdery substance attached to the packaging of her child’s Barbie doll

Image credits: Julee Juu/ Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Her first thought was how “terrifying” it would have been if her children had opened the packaging themselves.

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“They could have dusted that all over themselves, their house, wherever they opened it,” Adams said. “Like, it’s not just me, it’s really just the kids for me. That’s my baby, that’s my last baby, that’s terrifying.”

Adams told the outlet that her mother went to the store to warn workers of the dangerous substance she had found attached to the packaging.

Image credits: KSHB

“She went to Cargo Largo and was like, ‘You need to get these Barbies; you need to get all these Barbies,’” Adams said. “So, they filled a whole cart up of these Barbies and took them to security and were like, ‘You need to check all of these Barbies.’”

Store workers then called the police, who found that the substance tested positive for fentanyl.

The Independence Police Department said in a statement that it was looking for five additional Barbie dolls sold at the store whose packaging also had fentanyl attached.

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The girl’s grandmother then went to the store in Independence, Missouri, to alert workers about the substance

Image credits: KSHB

The investigation “revealed the Barbie Dolls themselves were not compromised” and that “fentanyl was discovered taped inside the back packaging of the dolls,” the IPD stated.

“There is no reason to believe compromised units were sent to other retailers,” they added.

Image credits: Independence Police Department

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In an update shared on Saturday (March 21), the IPD clarified that all packages had been recovered.

They also thanked Cargo Largo workers and customers for their “quick action” in the investigation.

No injuries related to the contaminated Barbie dolls have been reported.

A suspect connected to the case is in custody, according to WHSV3.

Police recovered five additional Barbie dolls that had also reportedly been tampered with

Image credits: Independence Police Department

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic substance approved by the FDA for use as an analgesic (pain relief) and anesthetic.

According to the DEA, it is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine.

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Even a small amount can cause a fatal overd*se. As little as 2 mg of fentanyl—the amount of a few grains of salt—can be fatal, the NIH notes.

Fentanyl produces effects such as relaxation, euphoria, pain relief, sedation, confusion, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and respiratory depression.

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Image credits: Independence Police Department

When a child accidentally ingests it, whether in its pill, powder, or lozenge form, or is exposed to it in its patch form, the substance slows and can eventually stop their breathing, St. Louis Children’s Hospital notes.

“Symptoms develop so quickly, and it takes such a small dose in kids to cause significant issues and respiratory failure, so if there’s any concern based on history or the people your child was around, I would immediately call 911,” said Dr. Lindsay Clukies.

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Though it is approved as a prescription pain medicine, most of the fentanyl contributing to the current overd*se crisis in the United States is made illegally.

A suspect has reportedly been arrested in connection with the case

Image credits: Independence Police Department

The investigation into the tampered Barbie dolls comes after a resident in Dothan, Alabama, discovered a large quantity of illegal narcotics hidden inside a children’s stuffed toy.

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In June 2025, deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from a resident who had purchased a “Fuggler,” a stuffed toy from the “Funny Ugly Monster” collection, and found pills concealed inside the doll.

Sergeant Brandon Barnes said he believed a smuggler may have inserted the illegal pills inside the toy.

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“If something seems suspicious, call us. We’ll scan it and make sure everything is okay,” stated Sheriff Donald Valenza.

In 2023, police in Pueblo, Colorado, found a jar full of fentanyl pills stashed inside a stuffed animal.

According to Pueblo County deputies, the discovery was made after witnesses reported seeing someone throw away a backpack into a trash can.

“Deputies found a stuffed bunny in the backpack with a jar containing fentanyl concealed inside it,” police stated, adding that they also found a weapon inside the backpack.

Image credits: Independence Police Department

Pueblo Police Department spokesperson Frank Ortega told 11 News that they are seeing fentanyl “frequently” on the black market, describing the substance as “very cheap and accessible.”

“We are doing large seizures of fentanyl daily,” Ortega said. “The danger with fentanyl is that it’s a lot stronger than regular h*roin or other opiates like that. Anytime we come across more than 10 pills, it’s pretty significant for us.”

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“Please check everything you bring home,” one reader commented

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