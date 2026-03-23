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Mom Horrified After Discovering Something Hidden In Barbie Packaging As More Dolls Turn Up
Barbie doll in packaging with unicorn toy showing hidden items found by mom, raising concerns about doll safety.
Crime, Society

Mom Horrified After Discovering Something Hidden In Barbie Packaging As More Dolls Turn Up

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marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A number of Barbie dolls have been recovered by Missouri police after a mother found a powdery substance in the packaging of her child’s doll.

Jade Adams purchased a Barbie doll at Cargo Largo, a discount store in Independence, about 10 miles east of Kansas City, and decided to open the toy in her car.

The powder burst out as soon as Adams and her husband opened the plastic container with a knife. “It was like poof in the car,” she told WDAF. “We were like, ‘What is that?’”

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A mother found a “terrifying” powdery substance in her child’s Barbie doll, leading police to recover five contaminated dolls.
    • The mother, Jade Adams, purchased the toy at Cargo Largo, a discount store in Independence, Missouri.
    • No injuries related to the contaminated Barbie dolls have been reported.

    A mother found a powdery substance attached to the packaging of her child’s Barbie doll

    Four vintage Barbie dolls dressed in bright neon outfits posing against a pink starry background.

    Image credits: Julee Juu/ Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Her first thought was how “terrifying” it would have been if her children had opened the packaging themselves.

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    “They could have dusted that all over themselves, their house, wherever they opened it,” Adams said. “Like, it’s not just me, it’s really just the kids for me. That’s my baby, that’s my last baby, that’s terrifying.”

    Adams told the outlet that her mother went to the store to warn workers of the dangerous substance she had found attached to the packaging.

    Warehouse building with many cars parked outside, related to Barbie packaging revealing hidden dolls.

    Image credits: KSHB

    “She went to Cargo Largo and was like, ‘You need to get these Barbies; you need to get all these Barbies,’” Adams said. “So, they filled a whole cart up of these Barbies and took them to security and were like, ‘You need to check all of these Barbies.’”

    Store workers then called the police, who found that the substance tested positive for fentanyl.

    The Independence Police Department said in a statement that it was looking for five additional Barbie dolls sold at the store whose packaging also had fentanyl attached.

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    The girl’s grandmother then went to the store in Independence, Missouri, to alert workers about the substance

    Shelves of Barbie dolls in packaging on display at toy store with focus on hidden items inside Barbie packaging.

    Image credits: KSHB

    The investigation “revealed the Barbie Dolls themselves were not compromised” and that “fentanyl was discovered taped inside the back packaging of the dolls,” the IPD stated.

    “There is no reason to believe compromised units were sent to other retailers,” they added.

    Police officer wearing a black vest with police label, standing in an indoor setting unaware of Barbie packaging concerns.

    Image credits: Independence Police Department

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    Mom horrified after discovering hidden item inside Barbie packaging as more dolls reveal surprises.

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    In an update shared on Saturday (March 21), the IPD clarified that all packages had been recovered.

    They also thanked Cargo Largo workers and customers for their “quick action” in the investigation.

    No injuries related to the contaminated Barbie dolls have been reported.

    A suspect connected to the case is in custody, according to WHSV3.

    Police recovered five additional Barbie dolls that had also reportedly been tampered with

    Barbie packaging with dolls and accessories revealing hidden items as more dolls turn up in packaging surprises

    Image credits: Independence Police Department

    Comment saying Kens found a new way for Barbie to hustle, highlighting Barbie packaging and dolls discovery.

    Fentanyl is a potent synthetic substance approved by the FDA for use as an analgesic (pain relief) and anesthetic.

    According to the DEA, it is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine.

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    Even a small amount can cause a fatal overd*se. As little as 2 mg of fentanyl—the amount of a few grains of salt—can be fatal, the NIH notes.

    Fentanyl produces effects such as relaxation, euphoria, pain relief, sedation, confusion, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and respiratory depression.

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    Barbie doll packaging with hidden items inside as more dolls turn up causing concern among parents.

    Image credits: Independence Police Department

    Comment on social media post about a mom horrified after discovering something hidden in Barbie packaging.

    When a child accidentally ingests it, whether in its pill, powder, or lozenge form, or is exposed to it in its patch form, the substance slows and can eventually stop their breathing, St. Louis Children’s Hospital notes.

    “Symptoms develop so quickly, and it takes such a small dose in kids to cause significant issues and respiratory failure, so if there’s any concern based on history or the people your child was around, I would immediately call 911,” said Dr. Lindsay Clukies.

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    Though it is approved as a prescription pain medicine, most of the fentanyl contributing to the current overd*se crisis in the United States is made illegally.

    A suspect has reportedly been arrested in connection with the case

    Barbie packaging close-up showing a price tag and part of the doll with hidden contents inside the packaging.

    Image credits: Independence Police Department

    The investigation into the tampered Barbie dolls comes after a resident in Dothan, Alabama, discovered a large quantity of illegal narcotics hidden inside a children’s stuffed toy.

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    In June 2025, deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from a resident who had purchased a “Fuggler,” a stuffed toy from the “Funny Ugly Monster” collection, and found pills concealed inside the doll. 

    Sergeant Brandon Barnes said he believed a smuggler may have inserted the illegal pills inside the toy.

    Comment discussing hidden items found in Barbie packaging and other dolls, highlighting smuggling risks in shipments.

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    “If something seems suspicious, call us. We’ll scan it and make sure everything is okay,” stated Sheriff Donald Valenza.

    In 2023, police in Pueblo, Colorado, found a jar full of fentanyl pills stashed inside a stuffed animal.

    According to Pueblo County deputies, the discovery was made after witnesses reported seeing someone throw away a backpack into a trash can.

    “Deputies found a stuffed bunny in the backpack with a jar containing fentanyl concealed inside it,” police stated, adding that they also found a weapon inside the backpack.

    Barbie doll packaging with hidden pets inside and dog accessories, mom horrified after discovering inside Barbie packaging.

    Image credits: Independence Police Department

    Pueblo Police Department spokesperson Frank Ortega told 11 News that they are seeing fentanyl “frequently” on the black market, describing the substance as “very cheap and accessible.”

    “We are doing large seizures of fentanyl daily,” Ortega said. “The danger with fentanyl is that it’s a lot stronger than regular h*roin or other opiates like that. Anytime we come across more than 10 pills, it’s pretty significant for us.”

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    “Please check everything you bring home,” one reader commented

    Woman commenting on Barbie doll packaging, reacting to something hidden inside as more dolls turn up unexpectedly.

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    Comment expressing concern about a child potentially opening a dangerous hidden item in Barbie packaging.

    Comment from Tiffany Johnson expressing concern about safety of new toys after hidden items found in Barbie packaging.

    Comment by Terry Monteer discussing need for more funding for animal services, shared below a post about Barbie packaging discovery.

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    Facebook comment by Ariana Jade warning about carrying Narcan when shopping at Cargo Largo.

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    Comment by Trent Pritchett on social media, expressing disbelief about a Barbie packaging discovery going viral.

    Comment from Taylor Valentine expressing shock and praise for those who discovered hidden item in Barbie packaging.

    Comment joking about Barbie’s multiple professions, referencing a shocking discovery in Barbie packaging as more dolls turn up.

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    Comment from user Lala Ann about Florida edition Barbie in a social media post discussing Barbie packaging discovery.

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    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by April Lefker stating accessories include Narcan in Barbie packaging controversy.

    Comment from Bambi Hall about a Barbie doll described as stylish, chic, and slightly dangerous.

    Facebook comment from Annette Huber Shattuck warning to pull all Barbies from shelves amid hidden discovery in Barbie packaging concerns.

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    Comment from Katy Mitchell mentioning she never got anything cool with her Barbies, related to Barbie packaging concerns.

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    Comment from Libby Wright urging viewers to check items brought home amid Barbie packaging concerns.

    Comment from Sandra Herring expressing concern about potential harm related to hidden items found in Barbie packaging.

    Comment about Missouri Limited Edition Barbie Fentazia and Illinois Limited Edition Methany, discussing their rarity.

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    Comment expressing concern about a hidden item in Barbie packaging and its potential risk if accessed by a child.

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    Comment by Timothy A. Kohler referencing Barbie and expressing a personal statement about a story.

    Comment on a social media post mentioning Barbie dolls, highlighting diverse appeal, with engagement icons visible.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one was hurt. There was residue from fentanyl which hadn't been smuggled in abrbies but with the same shipment. The powder covering the kid was not fentanyl, it lhsd traces small enough that no reaction occurred and no medical intervention wa necessary. The powder wasn't fentanyl, it was most likely dust from removing packaging - like saw dust but not from wood. Stop spreading panic this isn't any more scandalous than the traces of coke on bills.

    1
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    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does this sound like the razor blades in apples urban legends?

    1
    1point
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This reads like a slightly chattier version of a Daily Mail story. 😂

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    0points
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    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one was hurt. There was residue from fentanyl which hadn't been smuggled in abrbies but with the same shipment. The powder covering the kid was not fentanyl, it lhsd traces small enough that no reaction occurred and no medical intervention wa necessary. The powder wasn't fentanyl, it was most likely dust from removing packaging - like saw dust but not from wood. Stop spreading panic this isn't any more scandalous than the traces of coke on bills.

    1
    1point
    reply
    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does this sound like the razor blades in apples urban legends?

    1
    1point
    reply
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This reads like a slightly chattier version of a Daily Mail story. 😂

    0
    0points
    reply
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