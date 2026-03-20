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Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Young vegan teen sitting in kitchen looking stressed and upset after being made to cook meat lesson about wasting food
Family, Relationships

Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food

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Being the only vegan in a family of carnivores can’t be easy… Especially when a massive meaty dish is being cooked in bulk for them to eat throughout the week. Some might even argue that the sight, the smell, and the mere thought of it is simply “disgusting.”

One teen’s attempts to convert her “callous” meat-eating family have fallen on deaf ears for the past year. She decided to teach them a lesson recently, by throwing an entire pot of beef chilli in the bin. But the 16-year-old’s actions backfired spectacularly when her mom made her buy and cook more meat, to replace the food she had wasted. The mother is now wondering if she went too far.

RELATED:

    This vegan teen binned a big pot of beef chilli to teach her “callous” carnivore family a lesson

    Image credits: africaimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

    It came back to bite her when her mom forced her to buy and cook meat, and replace the entire meal

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    Image credits: ckstockphoto / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: avegansmum

    Many (even some vegans) felt the teen had been served a much-deserved lesson

    “Weird, twisted lesson”: not everyone took the mom’s side

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    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
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    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another hilariously fake story from the world of Reddit

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    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
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    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another hilariously fake story from the world of Reddit

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