Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle
Family, Relationships

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of us want a fairytale wedding to mark the start of a brand new chapter in our lives… while also impressing our loved ones. However, events of this size can be notoriously expensive. Many young adults turn to their family members to help foot at least part of the bill. However, if the parents had a bad divorce, things can get murky when it comes to the guest list and deciding who should actually pay for everything.

One anonymous mom opened up online about how she canceled the wedding vendors after her daughter deeply disrespected her stepdad, who was planning on funding her entire wedding. Scroll down for the full story, as well as to see what the internet had to say about the tense family situation.

Who you decide should walk you down the aisle at your wedding is a huge deal

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One anonymous mom shared how her daughter hurt her stepdad by picking her biological dad over him

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Image credits: Throwaway-wed657

The mom felt that her daughter was behaving in an overly entitled way

The author of the viral r/AITAH post shared how her daughter called her and her stepdad ‘abusive’ after they canceled all the wedding vendors. The young adult then went on to trash-talk both of them to everyone who would lend an ear.

The mom was frustrated that her daughter wanted her biological father to walk her down the aisle after she reconnected with him. However, he refused to be a part of her upbringing and didn’t pay any child support. In short, he was absent for most of her life. Meanwhile, her stepdad was a true father to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her real dad is not paying for the wedding. My husband is doing that,” the mom wrote, adding that her daughter ‘broke’ her stepdad’s heart by choosing her biological dad over him to walk her down the aisle.

“I refuse to pay for her wedding where she openly disrespects her dad who actually stepped in,” the author explained why she enforced some strict boundaries in this case. Unfortunately, the mom deleted her account, so we were unable to reach out to her for further comment.

Most internet users were very supportive of the mom’s decision, and many of them felt that her daughter was acting rather entitled. While some redditors suggested that her biological dad could pay for the wedding, others pointed out that the happy couple could fund everything themselves.

Some folks had a very different take on the entire situation, though. They thought that the mom was being too controlling.

With wedding prices soaring, some vendors are worried that they might not have enough business as before

However, that’s easier said than done. Wedding costs have become truly mind-boggling in recent years. CNN reports that the price of the average wedding in the United States soared to over $30,000 in 2023, according to research conducted by The Wedding Report.

This means that many couples (and their families!) are opting out of certain features in order to save money. This means that some wedding vendors are facing a tough new reality where some couples refuse their services because of how expensive they’ve gotten.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, other couples simply decide not to get married because of the costs associated with these large celebrations. According to Shame McMurray, the CEO and founder of The Wedding Report, 17% fewer weddings are to be expected after record highs in 2022.

“There’s no real growth in the wedding industry. More people are cohabitating instead of getting married, so it’s a pretty flat market,” McMurray said. “The trend has been going down for a long time.”

This is already impacting vendors who only recently celebrated their businesses booming. “2022 and 2023 were the most lucrative years of my business. I was turning people away,” Boston-based wedding planner Gabrielle Stone, who has 18 years of experience, told CNN. She added that things are “cooling a bit” in 2024.

Many readers showed the mom that they supported her decision. Here are their thoughts

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

However, a few folks had a very different interpretation of what happened. This is what some of them said

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom Cancels Wedding Vendors After Daughter Asks Deadbeat Dad To Walk Her Down The Aisle

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

35

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

5

Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.
At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.
In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.
I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature...

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
a-rocamora avatar
Alro
Alro
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those bio parents coming back to light once all the heavy job is done, and expect the one who did the job to not react make me sick. It seems it's common as well that they manage to lure the lids into being nice loving parents and hey, forget about the last 20 years of NOTHING. He didn't even look for his daughter, the daughter searched him. This being said, don't act when you're angry. Cancelling was a bit of a rush, other compromises were not even considered (ex: split the costs).

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope, this, IMO doesn't deserve a compromise. Dead beat dads don't deserve anything.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

F the YTAers. Why should stepdad pay for it? she made her bed. My dad left my mum and us kids: bro 5, me 3, sis 1 (in the 60s). She lost the house and went from SAHM to working from 8-6pm. He wasn't poor - he left mum for his secretary (I know, yeah) and managed to avoid child maintenance- even changed his name. When I was 6, my mum remarried: a guy from her work, after meeting him 3 years before. He is our dad in every way, sans bio. Bio dad popped up (now single after another divorce) when I was 25, suddenly wanting to see us. Yeah, no. He had the nerve to get upset when we rejected his olive branch. NTA re: post above. Oh, & btw, He was a TORY Counciller for the last 15 years of his life (UK Political Party). Says it all.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
renske-de-jonge avatar
Jopie
Jopie
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why can the mother cancel it? They paid it all? She and her future husband didn't pay a part? His parents didn't? Then it's good that you called ot off anyway. It's not a sweet 16.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
a-rocamora avatar
Alro
Alro
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those bio parents coming back to light once all the heavy job is done, and expect the one who did the job to not react make me sick. It seems it's common as well that they manage to lure the lids into being nice loving parents and hey, forget about the last 20 years of NOTHING. He didn't even look for his daughter, the daughter searched him. This being said, don't act when you're angry. Cancelling was a bit of a rush, other compromises were not even considered (ex: split the costs).

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope, this, IMO doesn't deserve a compromise. Dead beat dads don't deserve anything.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

F the YTAers. Why should stepdad pay for it? she made her bed. My dad left my mum and us kids: bro 5, me 3, sis 1 (in the 60s). She lost the house and went from SAHM to working from 8-6pm. He wasn't poor - he left mum for his secretary (I know, yeah) and managed to avoid child maintenance- even changed his name. When I was 6, my mum remarried: a guy from her work, after meeting him 3 years before. He is our dad in every way, sans bio. Bio dad popped up (now single after another divorce) when I was 25, suddenly wanting to see us. Yeah, no. He had the nerve to get upset when we rejected his olive branch. NTA re: post above. Oh, & btw, He was a TORY Counciller for the last 15 years of his life (UK Political Party). Says it all.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
renske-de-jonge avatar
Jopie
Jopie
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why can the mother cancel it? They paid it all? She and her future husband didn't pay a part? His parents didn't? Then it's good that you called ot off anyway. It's not a sweet 16.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda