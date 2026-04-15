Man Of Honor Told To Change His Blue Hair For Wedding, Bride Uncovers Mom's Meddling Just In Time

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Weddings can be the best event of a person’s life, but they can also cause a lot of stress, leading people to behave in weird ways. Unfortunately, the folks most likely to go on a power trip are brides, grooms, or their parents, and that can be tough for everyone else involved.

This is what one man with blue hair experienced after his friend, the bride, told him two weeks before the wedding to change his hair. At first, he agonized over the decision, but after confronting her, he realized who the real puppeteer was.

More info: Reddit

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It can be difficult to assert boundaries when it comes to demands from the bridal couple or their parents

Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that his best friend asked him to be her “man of honor” and assured him that he didn’t need to dye his bright blue hair for her wedding

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Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Two weeks before the wedding, the bride told him to dye his hair, so since he had already spent $600 for the event, he thought about asking her to split the cost of the dye

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Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the man confronted his friend, who stated that she hadn’t asked him to change his hair, and they later figured that the bride’s controlling mom was the culprit

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The bride didn’t know if she even wanted her mom at her wedding because she later found out that the older woman had tried to manipulate many other folks the same way

As the poster had mentioned, he had been the bride’s friend for many years, and they were practically inseparable. That’s why when she asked him to be her “man of honor,” he jumped at the chance to fill the role and didn’t hesitate to spend over $600 for all of her wedding-related costs.

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Even though it might seem like a steep price to pay for a friend’s event, research shows that around 31% of folks who have attended a wedding have racked up debt to attend. This could include costs related to their outfits, travel, and even gifts, which are often expected to be extravagant.

The poster clearly didn’t mind spending so much to be a part of his friend’s big day, but the one thing he didn’t want to compromise on was his bright blue hair that he had had for the last three years. That’s why he asked his friend repeatedly if it was a problem, and she said no, until the very last minute when she texted him to dye it to a “natural color.”

It can definitely feel annoying to have to put up with crazy demands from the bridal couple, and experts say this issue has been gaining momentum in the past few years. Since brides and grooms are told that they have the ultimate power on their wedding day, they feel that they can order everyone else around according to their whims.

Image credits: Brooke Balentine / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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At first, the man struggled with the idea of dyeing his hair, and when he eventually decided to do it, he wondered whether he should ask his friend to cover half the cost. He felt that even though she would only have to pay $25, it would make him feel a bit better since she had no problem with it all this time.

Finally, after listening to a lot of advice from netizens, the OP actually confronted his friend and asked her why she suddenly wanted him to dye his hair. That’s when she clarified that she hadn’t sent him any message like that, and through some sleuthing, they figured out that her mom had been the one to send the text.

It can be difficult to deal with overbearing parents during the wedding planning process, especially if they are covering some of the event costs. That’s why professionals advise setting boundaries with them as early as possible, and getting help from trusted family and friends to keep their behavior in check.

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When the woman realized that her mom had texted many wedding party members to either change their hair, cover tattoos, not wear hearing aids, or even hide an insulin pump, she debated whether to invite her mother to the event. Knowing the extent to which the older woman was willing to go, she and the OP reached out to the venue to arrange security just in case.

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Why do you think the bride’s mom decided to interfere in this way, and how would you have dealt with her behavior? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this story.

Folks were shocked by the woman’s overbearing mom and hoped she’d be disinvited from the wedding

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