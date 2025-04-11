Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
MIL Steals Guy’s Vacation Spot, He Explains Why He’s Very Happy About It
Family, Relationships

MIL Steals Guy’s Vacation Spot, He Explains Why He’s Very Happy About It

A family trip to Disney World is supposed to be a thrilling milestone, especially when it’s your kids’ first time.

But in the middle of planning the big vacation, this dad of three ended up giving his spot to his mother-in-law so someone could stay home with the youngest child and the dog. Sounds like a bummer, right?

Not quite. Because as magical as Disney can be, it also means long lines, pricey snacks, and nonstop crowds. And this dad knew exactly what he was avoiding.

Here’s why he’s not the least bit upset to be staying behind.

RELATED:

    While planning a family trip to Disney, this dad gave up his spot to his mother-in-law

    Image credits: monkeybusiness / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: David Guerrero / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Remarkable_Soup_3069

    Disney ranked as the “biggest rip-off” attraction in the US

    Image credits: Leópold Kristjánsson / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, affectionately known as the happiest place on Earth, also happens to be the most visited landmark in the U.S., according to a survey by Radical Storage. In fact, 37.1% of Americans say they’ve been there at least once. Its West Coast counterpart, Disneyland, in Anaheim, California, ranks third on the list, with 29.1% of respondents saying they’ve visited. (In case you’re wondering, the Las Vegas Strip takes second place.)

    But while Disney continues to attract millions with its magic, rides, and beloved characters, not everyone believes the experience is worth the hefty price tag.

    At the end of last year, Casino.org conducted a survey on what Americans consider the biggest rip-offs, and Disney World landed squarely at the top. Using Google Trends and Tripadvisor data to identify popular “rip-off” topics across the country, they then surveyed 5,000 people to see which ones resonated most. As a result, a whopping 60% of respondents agreed that Disney World costs more than it’s worth.

    Other top rip-offs, for context, included college textbooks, credit score services, and movie theater snacks. On a state level, people also pointed fingers at ski resorts, state fairs, and theme parks in general.

    So… is it fair to put Disney in the number one spot? Well, that might depend on your perspective (and your wallet). Let’s break down some numbers.

    As of April 2025, a one-day ticket to one of Disney’s four Orlando theme parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom) starts at $119.00. If you’re planning to hit multiple parks, a three-day ticket brings the per-day cost down to $89, totaling $267—valid through September. For kids aged 3 to 9, prices are slightly lower at $59.07 per day, or $177.19, in total.

    But that’s just the beginning.

    Once you factor in travel, accommodations, parking, meals, and, of course, souvenirs, the cost adds up quickly. Parking starts at $30 a day unless you’re staying at a resort hotel, and food can average around $70 per person per day. As for souvenirs, expect to spend $25 for a mug, $50 for a cap, or $75 for a jersey. Multiply that by a family of four, and it’s easy to see how things can snowball.

    What’s more, prices have climbed significantly over the past decade. In 2014, a base adult ticket cost $90, with the highest price being $99. Fast forward to 2025, and the base ticket now sits at $119, while the most expensive ticket option reaches $189. That’s a 32.22% increase for the cheapest ticket and a whopping 90.91% increase for the highest-priced one.

    So, was that dad smart for staying home, avoiding the crowds, and saving hundreds of dollars? It’s hard to argue with the logic. But as for how it was handled—we’ll let you be the judge.

    Readers praised the dad for his smart decision

    And some even shared similar stories of their own

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

