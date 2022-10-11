Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Pregnant Woman Snaps Back At Her MIL After Being Shamed For “Not Giving Her Husband A Son”
29points
Parenting, People

Pregnant Woman Snaps Back At Her MIL After Being Shamed For “Not Giving Her Husband A Son”

Adelaide Ross and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

When a soon-to-be mom is expecting her first child, she deserves all the support in the world. Her partner helping her deal with the physical discomfort and ever-changing hormones, her boss allowing her time off when needed, and her family members showing overwhelming excitement for the new addition to the family. There is no room for negativity or judgment directed towards a woman who is working hard to bring a new life into the world.

However, one mother-in-law seems to have missed the memo that pregnant women should be treated with care. 3 days ago, Reddit user Bookfern shared a story detailing how some family drama ensued after her mother-in-law expressed her disappointment in her next grandchild being a girl, rather than a boy. 

Below, you can read the full story that had Bookfern wondering whether she had gone too far in defending herself, as well as some of the replies frustrated readers have left. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article featuring a mother-in-law being way too hard on her pregnant daughter-in-law, you can find that right here.   

After being unfairly shamed by her mother-in-law, this pregnant woman is wondering if she went too far when standing up for herself

The soon-to-be mother then responded to some comments calling out the mother-in-law for her outdated views

Hundreds of years ago, in many cultures, there was a huge emphasis on having boys, rather than girls, to carry on the family name and legacy. Kings always wanted to have male heirs to inherit the throne, and plenty of other men in powerful positions desired boys to take on their titles as well. However, today, this reasoning does not really stand up. 

For the vast majority of the world, it makes absolutely no difference whether their children are boys or girls. The goal should just be to have a healthy, happy child, as Bookfern notes in her post. Plus, the sex of a child does not necessarily determine the gender they will identify with 10, 15, or 20 years down the line. There’s no need to have a preference when having children.

But, as we all know, sexism persists in many ways. Apparently, even in the United States, there is still a slight preference for having boys over girls. According to a 2018 Gallup poll, when asked if they had a preference of gender if they could only have one child, 36% of Americans said they would prefer having a boy. Only 28% said they would prefer having a girl, and the remaining 36% had no preference. 

Women tend to have a smaller bias than men, however. 31% of women said they would prefer a daughter, while 30% said they would rather have a boy. Men, on the other hand, were more decisive with their preferences. 43% said they would prefer a son, while only 24% said they would prefer a daughter. 

Regardless of whether the parents, or grandparents, have a preference or not, it’s really out of everyone’s control. It’s simply up to the father’s sperm to determine the sex of a child, as Bookfern tried to remind her mother-in-law. It is embarrassing to hold outdated views about how children are made and to blame one party for having a “lesser” child, but it would also be incredibly painful for that girl to grow up knowing her grandmother didn’t want her. I’m sure the girl will never have any knowledge of this situation, and I hope that her grandmother will shower her with love, as she would any of her other grandchildren. But clinging onto outdated sexist opinions that boys are more valuable than girls is just sad, and it only causes harm.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments. Have you ever heard someone express their preference for having a boy over a girl, or were you just as shocked to hear this as the mother in this story was? Let us know what you think, and then if you want to check out another Bored Panda article featuring drama between a mother-in-law and her pregnant daughter-in-law, look no further than right here.  

Readers poured out support for the expecting mother, reassuring her that she did nothing wrong

Adelaide Ross
Adelaide Ross
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Adelaide Ross is a writer at Bored Panda. She is originally from Texas and has a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Acting from Oklahoma City University. In the years since her graduation, she has lived in Los Angeles, Sweden, England and now Lithuania. In her free time, Adelaide enjoys traveling, experimenting with new vegan recipes, taking long walks in parks (wearing plenty of SPF!) and crafting the perfect glass of cold brew.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
1 hour ago

I can say, from my own experiences with my MIL, that she absolutely was right in what she said and how she said it. If you aren't lucky and do not have an idiot for a MIL, boundaries need to be established early on. I had problems with mine, starting from the day we brought our first baby home and if I had not been too meek to defend myself in the beginning, I might have had at least the semblance of a relationship with the moron I got for a MIL. I'm not calling her that because I don't like her - she truly is a moron who thinks she's more smart and clever than she actually is. I've dealt with toddlers with more intelligence, common sense and respect for others than my MIL.

3
3points
reply
Lara Verne
Lara Verne
Community Member
1 hour ago

MIL needs some basic education. And no, daughters are not "just given away". We don't live in dark ages.

2
2points
reply
Ariom Dahl
Ariom Dahl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Heh, MIL needs a course on basic human biology.

0
0points
reply
