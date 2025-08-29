“Stalker MIL” Tries To Gatecrash Couple’s Vacation Yet Again, They Outsmart Her With A Secret Plan
Your in-laws can be a lottery. Sometimes you hit the jackpot and get ones who feel heaven-sent. Other times… not so much.
This Redditor, unfortunately, drew the short straw. Her MIL has been stalking her online, keeping tabs on the family’s vacation plans, and then booking the exact same trips to show up uninvited. So far, she’s managed to crash three of them.
But just as she was gearing up to do it again, the couple finally found a way to outsmart her. Keep reading to see how they pulled it off.
The woman’s mother-in-law had a habit of hijacking family holidays without an invite
Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)
But this time, they managed to beat her at her own game
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Rain12Bow
29
0