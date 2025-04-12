Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Tries To Cover It Up With A Fake Hotel Gift
Family, Relationships

MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Tries To Cover It Up With A Fake Hotel Gift

Getting married is an exhilarating feeling, like floating through a dreamy cloud of “I do’s” and firsts. And those firsts after the wedding? Pure magic. Calling each other husband or wifey, settling into your new space together, planning that long-awaited honeymoon. It’s all part of the love-soaked whirlwind, well, for most people anyway.

One bride-to-be had her fairy tale interrupted by an unexpected plot twist—her own mother-in-law. She shared how her MIL secretly canceled their honeymoon reservation by calling the hotel and pretending to be her. Using her son’s phone, she got all the booking details and made the cancellation. Keep reading to find out how this pre-wedding sabotage set off a full-blown family drama.

    Planning the perfect wedding and honeymoon often takes months of effort, careful budgeting, and emotional energy

    Image credits: DragonImages / envato (not the actual photo)

    A bride-to-be shared that she had to uninvite her mother-in-law from the wedding after discovering she secretly canceled their honeymoon reservation

    Image credits: ParisInnTheRain

    Many people online sympathized with the bride and warned that the mother-in-law might continue to cause trouble even after the wedding

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    She needs to check every detail of her wedding yesterday, there is no way in he11 this is the only landmine MIL's left.

