MIL Haunts Couple Over Not Having Kids, Then Crosses A Line She Can’t Take Back

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Not every in-law relationship is smooth sailing and harmonious. As you may have read on this site, many are toxic, stressful, and drama-filled, leaving those involved no other choice but to set boundaries.

But what happens when those lines are crossed? More chaos. This woman knows that all too well after experiencing it from her mother-in-law, who insulted her to her face in her own home.

What was supposed to be a pleasant Father’s Day evening turned into a full-scale conflict, with family members taking sides.

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Setting boundaries is the best way to deal with a toxic in-law

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However, this mother-in-law crossed the line so many times, and it all came to a head one evening

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The author wondered whether she was out of line while clarifying some details about her

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Image credits: throwaway_angryatMIL

Mothers disapproving of their son’s significant other choices is a common cause for conflicts with their daughters-in-law

Many parents do not approve of their child’s romantic choices. However, this story is one of those that took an uglier turn.

According to social psychology professor Madeleine Fugère, parental disapproval is one of the most common causes of in-law conflicts, which is why many women, especially, find it difficult to get along with their mothers-in-law.

“The traits that we value in our mates are not the same as those our parents value in mates for us,” Fugère wrote, noting that this often leads to an “initial dislike” that can be difficult for the daughters-in-law to overcome.

Fugère also noted that mothers of men may unconsciously discourage their sons from entering long-term relationships, which is tied to evolutionary history. As she explains:

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“Strictly evolutionarily speaking, a man’s best mating strategy may be a series of short-term relationships with different women in order to ensure that his genes will be passed on.”

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According to the author, her reproductive disorder is untreatable. On top of that, she and her husband had already decided not to have children, which deepened their conflict with the mother-in-law.

Since they’ve already set their boundaries, limiting contact may be their next best option. The silver lining is that it isn’t always permanent, according to licensed marriage and family therapist Suzette Bray.

“Giving them space—without passive-aggressively checking in or putting pressure on them—can sometimes be the best path toward eventual reconnection,” she said.

The woman provided more information about her story

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Most of the people in the comments sided with her

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The author shared an update, revealing her MIL’s non-apology, while her father-in-law showed sincere remorse

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Ultimately, the couple decided to go no-contact with the MIL

Image credits: throwaway_angryatMIL

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The author answered the commenters’ questions while readers approved her decision

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