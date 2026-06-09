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MIL Haunts Couple Over Not Having Kids, Then Crosses A Line She Can’t Take Back
Stressed middle-aged woman in pink shirt sitting indoors, portraying tension related to MIL haunts couple over not having kids.
Entitled People, Relationships

MIL Haunts Couple Over Not Having Kids, Then Crosses A Line She Can’t Take Back

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Not every in-law relationship is smooth sailing and harmonious. As you may have read on this site, many are toxic, stressful, and drama-filled, leaving those involved no other choice but to set boundaries. 

But what happens when those lines are crossed? More chaos. This woman knows that all too well after experiencing it from her mother-in-law, who insulted her to her face in her own home. 

What was supposed to be a pleasant Father’s Day evening turned into a full-scale conflict, with family members taking sides. 

RELATED:

    Setting boundaries is the best way to deal with a toxic in-law

    Image credits: jp_9_88 / Envato (not the actual photo)

    However, this mother-in-law crossed the line so many times, and it all came to a head one evening

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    Image credits: africaimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

    The author wondered whether she was out of line while clarifying some details about her

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    Image credits: throwaway_angryatMIL

    Mothers disapproving of their son’s significant other choices is a common cause for conflicts with their daughters-in-law

    Many parents do not approve of their child’s romantic choices. However, this story is one of those that took an uglier turn. 

    According to social psychology professor Madeleine Fugère, parental disapproval is one of the most common causes of in-law conflicts, which is why many women, especially, find it difficult to get along with their mothers-in-law. 

    “The traits that we value in our mates are not the same as those our parents value in mates for us,” Fugère wrote, noting that this often leads to an “initial dislike” that can be difficult for the daughters-in-law to overcome. 

    Fugère also noted that mothers of men may unconsciously discourage their sons from entering long-term relationships, which is tied to evolutionary history. As she explains: 

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    “Strictly evolutionarily speaking, a man’s best mating strategy may be a series of short-term relationships with different women in order to ensure that his genes will be passed on.” 

    Image credits: engin akyurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    According to the author, her reproductive disorder is untreatable. On top of that, she and her husband had already decided not to have children, which deepened their conflict with the mother-in-law. 

    Since they’ve already set their boundaries, limiting contact may be their next best option. The silver lining is that it isn’t always permanent, according to licensed marriage and family therapist Suzette Bray

    “Giving them space—without passive-aggressively checking in or putting pressure on them—can sometimes be the best path toward eventual reconnection,” she said. 

    The woman provided more information about her story

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    Most of the people in the comments sided with her

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    Image credits: TrueTouchLifestyle / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    The author shared an update, revealing her MIL’s non-apology, while her father-in-law showed sincere remorse

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    Image credits: simonapilolla / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Ultimately, the couple decided to go no-contact with the MIL

    Image credits: throwaway_angryatMIL

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    The author answered the commenters’ questions while readers approved her decision

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd go no contact unless I've received a proper apology and a promise to never bring up the no kids thing again.

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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd go no contact unless I've received a proper apology and a promise to never bring up the no kids thing again.

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