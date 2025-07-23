Psycho MIL Sues For Custody Of Grandkid, Admits She Falsely Reported Couple To CPS For Years

ADVERTISEMENT

Mothers-in-law get a bad rap, but sometimes they really deserve it. Whether they’re being overbearing, overstepping boundaries, or trying to sew division amongst couples, they can get to be a little bit too extra.

One mother-in-law made a couple’s life a nightmare, constantly calling CPS on them over the course of a whopping 6 years, but denying it all. Then she decided to sue them for custody of her grandkid, but that’s when the truth came out.

More info: Reddit

Mothers-in-law have a bad reputation, but this woman’s takes the cake

She’s been calling CPS on the woman and her husband for the last 6 years but denying it point blank

She finally ended up suing the couple for custody of her grandkid, but things went south once she took the stand

Once she was testifying under oath, she cracked and admitted to being the one who kept calling CPS with false claims about the couple

Image credits: RosielRose

Now the couple is wondering if they have a case against the old woman, considering filing a false CPS report is possibly a federal offense

Pregnant and homeless; that’s how OP’s story begins. She and her husband were kicked out by his own mother in the middle of the night. That was six years ago, and they’ve cut all contact with the wicked woman since. Peace, however, didn’t follow. The mother-in-law launched a campaign of chaos that’s still raging, complete with false accusations and harassment.

She called CPS on them repeatedly, accused OP of poisoning her husband, and even pressed false bodily harm charges. Despite this, the couple kept their distance, refusing to engage. When confronted, the mother-in-law denied everything. She even claimed OP had called CPS on herself. Gaslighting at its most unhinged? Absolutely.

Then, last Christmas, the evil woman made an unannounced visit. This time, she demanded access to their child, or she’d sue for custody. OP’s husband laughed in her face and told her he’d see her in court. OP stayed out of view, hoping to avoid more drama, but her mother-in-law still blamed her for everything anyway.

Then the unthinkable happened; she actually followed through and filed the lawsuit. The couple scrambled for funds, sold what they could, and enlisted help from their long-divorced father-in-law. In court, the grandmother tried playing the victim but admitted to calling CPS multiple times. Now OP is wondering: can her monster-in-law finally be held accountable?

There’s no doubt about it – OP’s mother-in-law is 100% toxic and seems to have been so since day one. If you’ve ever had to deal with a difficult in-law, you can probably relate. So, what’s the best way to cope with them, before they haul you off to custody court? We went looking for answers.

In her article for ChoosingTherapy, Tricia Johnson writes that toxic mothers-in-law can have a powerful impact on relationships, using subtle control and manipulation tactics that may go unnoticed by others, especially their own child. These behaviors can create tension and lead to issues like low self-esteem, anxiety, and even depression.

According to Johnson, toxic in-laws frequently behave in ways that are frankly emotionally exhausting. Signs to look out for include her disrespecting your boundaries, always thinking she’s right, passive aggression, emotional torment, gossiping, and being narcissistic.

In her article for The Everymom, Maria Nieves suggests a few ways to set boundaries with a malicious mother-in-law. Some include letting your partner handle the communication, using the word “no” without guilt, showing them that affection will not be earned by competition, and planning a regular visit or call schedule.

At this point we think OP’s mother-in-law might be too far gone for these approaches to yield much benefit, but who knows, people can change – especially once the law gets involved.

What do you think of OP’s predicament? If she can get a restraining order (or something like it) against her mother-in-law, should she? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, several readers advised the couple to take the question to their lawyer, while one said they might be able to file on grounds of harassment

