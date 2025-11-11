ADVERTISEMENT

I’m Sai Krishna, though most people online know me as Saipixels. I’m a photographer with a deep passion for macro photography – especially capturing the tiny details of nature that most people overlook. I love focusing on insects, spiders, and plants, revealing their colors, textures, and hidden structures through close-up shots.

While macro photography is where my heart truly lies, I also enjoy shooting landscapes, nature scenes, and occasionally weddings or commercial projects. Whether it’s a dewdrop on a leaf or a sunset over the hills, my goal is always the same – to capture the kind of beauty that makes people stop and look twice.

#1

#1

    #2

    #2
Am I a cute spider?

    Am I a cute spider?

    #3

    #3
Cute eyes spider

    Cute eyes spider

    #4

    #4
What a look, spider.

    What a look, spider.

    #5

    #5

    #6

    #6
Monkey Face spider

    Monkey Face spider

    #7

    #7
Tiny but Shiny Spider

    Tiny but Shiny Spider

    #8

    #8
Camouflage spider

    Camouflage spider

    #9

    #9

    #10

    #10

    #11

    #11
Orange spider

    Orange spider

    #12

    #12

    #13

    #13
Spider with its prey

    Spider with its prey

    #14

    #14

    #15

    #15

    #16

    #16
Orb web spider

    Orb web spider

    #17

    #17
Spider with an egg sack

    Spider with an egg sack

    #18

    #18

    #19

    #19

    #20

    #20

    #21

    #21

    #22

    #22

    #23

    #23

    #24

    #24

    #25

    #25

    #26

    #26

    #27

    #27
Transparent spider

    Transparent spider

    #28

    #28

    #29

    #29

    #30

    #30

    #31

    #31

    #32

    #32

    #33

    #33

    #34

    #34

    #35

    #35

    #36

    #36

    #37

    #37

    #38

    #38

    #39

    #39

    #40

    #40
Stylish spider

    Stylish spider

    #41

    #41

    #42

    #42

    #43

    #43

    #44

    #44

    #45

    #45

    #46

    #46

    #47

    #47

    #48

    #48

    #49

    #49

    #50

    #50

    #51

    #51

    #52

    #52

    #53

    #53

    #54

    #54

    #55

    #55

