I’m Sai Krishna, though most people online know me as Saipixels. I’m a photographer with a deep passion for macro photography – especially capturing the tiny details of nature that most people overlook. I love focusing on insects, spiders, and plants, revealing their colors, textures, and hidden structures through close-up shots.
While macro photography is where my heart truly lies, I also enjoy shooting landscapes, nature scenes, and occasionally weddings or commercial projects. Whether it’s a dewdrop on a leaf or a sunset over the hills, my goal is always the same – to capture the kind of beauty that makes people stop and look twice.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | saipixels.com
Am I a cute spider?
Cute eyes spider
What a look, spider.
Monkey Face spider
Tiny but Shiny Spider
Camouflage spider
Orange spider
Spider with its prey
Orb web spider
Spider with an egg sack
Transparent spider
Stylish spider
Cute as a bug! These were great pics, thank you for posting.
Tysm 💚 glad you like it ❤️Load More Replies...
