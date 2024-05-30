Courtroom Speechless As Man With Suspended License Joins Zoom Court Hearing While Driving

ADVERTISEMENT

A courtroom was left stunned after a man with a suspended driver’s license joined a digital court hearing about his case while in the middle of driving.

Corey Harris had a court hearing for driving with a suspended license on May 15. Instead of appearing physically for his court hearing, the Michigan man joined over a Zoom call and was caught doing the very thing he was not supposed to do.

Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson was visibly stunned when the accused man admitted he was, in fact, behind the wheel.

When he joined in for the call, the man told the judge that he was on his way to his doctor’s office and needed “one second” to get ready for the hearing as he pulled into a parking spot.

Michigan man Corey Harris appeared for his court hearing via Zoom and left the judge stunned

After Corey confirmed that his car was “stationary,” his attorney, Natalie Pate, asked the judge for an adjournment of two to four weeks.

The bewildered judge took a moment before responding to Natalie, who was physically present in the courtroom.

“OK, so maybe I don’t understand something,” the judge said. “This is a driving while license suspended?”

“And he was just driving? And he doesn’t have a license?” he asked.

“I don’t even know why he would do that,” a baffled Judge Cedric Simpson said

“Those are the charges, yes,” the attorney said.

“I’m looking at his record. He doesn’t have a license. He’s suspended, and he’s just driving,” Cedric went on to say.

“I don’t even know why he would do that,” the judge said, unable to hide his baffled expression.

Cedric then proceeded to revoke the man’s bail and ordered him to turn himself in at the Washington County Jail by 6 p.m. that evening.

Footage of the courtroom drama was initially uploaded to the “Hon J Cedric Simpson Live Feed” YouTube channel but has since been deleted.

People online said they were “dying” over the look on Corey Harris’ face. “He KNEW he was screwed!!” one said

The internet could not believe the incident, as one wrote, “I’m dying at the look on Mr. Harris’ face!!!! He KNEW he was screwed!! I LOVE your videos, Judge! Keep up the good work.”

“We laughing in New Zealand at Corey. A new nickname for dumb and Corey,” another said.

“Corey Harris. Ok ok ok ok ok ok ok ok ok. So, you get into your car, you start driving, you dial into the court, while driving, to appear, via Zoom, for a violation of driving without a license. AND YOUR LICENSE IS STILL SUSPENDED?????” said another. “Dude. I hope that you don’t have kids.”

Praise also poured in for the judge and his reaction to the situation.

“Love you Judge Simpson… From Montreal Canada. Love your work and attitude!” one said, while another wrote, “The most humble popular judge on YouTube! Love me some Simpson.”