Metal And Steel Sculptures By Georgie Poulariani (9 Pics)
Georgie Poulariani is a Dutch artist of Georgian origin, who currently lives in Spain and has a gallery/workshop in Benissa.

He is a self-taught artist who found his gift to visualize shapes and the ability to sculpt when he turned 44. From that moment, with huge passion and dedication, he achieved his art by being exposed in different government buildings and public and private places all over the world.

Most of his work is unique and one-of-a-kind.

Lady in red – Georgie Poulariani

Rashi – Georgie Poulariani

Dancing with the wind – Georgie Poulariani

Toro Bravo – Georgie Poulariani

Speed – Georgie Poulariani

Blue vision – Georgie Poulariani

Osheana – Georgie Poulariani

Zeus – Georgie Poulariani

Butterfly effect – Georgie Poulariani

