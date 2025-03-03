ADVERTISEMENT

They say honesty is the best policy. Is it always the case, though?

One Redditor decided to put that to the test by asking men to share the lies they tell their girlfriends and wives. But instead of shocking confessions or betrayals, the responses revealed something far more heartwarming. These so-called “lies” turned out to be small, everyday gestures of love, kindness, and support.

Scroll down to see some of the most wholesome ones!

#1

A smiling couple in a cozy kitchen, with the woman holding an orange cat, illustrating a lighthearted moment in relationships. That she is "the softest and the cuddliest"...

She is not. The cat is.

axeman020 , freepik Report

    #2

    Man smiling at dog on couch, holding food bowl, showcasing the bond between humans and animals. That the dog and I didn't have our evening treats yet!

    Swgx2023 , freepik Report

    #3

    Woman sitting on the floor, playfully making bunny ears gesture, wearing glasses and a white shirt, smiling in a casual setting. She's a silly goose. She is in fact a human.

    KHanson25 , krakenimages.com Report

    #4

    Man holding a credit card and smartphone, unpacking shoes in a living room, related to common lies men tell partners. It's only like $20.

    SlimRoTTn , freepik Report

    #5

    A couple sitting on a couch, the man leaning towards the woman, both smiling, in a cozy living room setting. I understand. Even if I don't and don't really know what she is talking about, she needs to vent, and when I say I understand, she can move on.

    Nordjyde , freepik Report

    #6

    A couple having a serious conversation on a couch, brick wall in the background, theme of lies men tell. Nice try Emma , but I told you I never lied to you .

    talionisapotato , simonapilolla Report

    #7

    A hand with red nail polish rests on a cushion. I compliment her painted nails.

    I couldn't give a f**k but she cares about it so I do my part.

    Veetojek , volodymyrshtun89 Report

    #8

    Woman applying makeup with brush, holding a phone, in a cozy room, relating to lies men tell about "silly goose" remarks. That we need to leave at 9 to be there on time.

    In truth, we need to leave at 10. But if I tell her that, we won't be leaving until 11.

    ok_if_you_say_so , freepik Report

    #9

    Woman chopping vegetables in a kitchen, illustrating the concept of lies men tell partners. No matter what, I'll always tell her dinner was delicious. Just because it's how I was brought up. Just the appreciation of her cooking for me, is all I need. I don't care how it tastes. 99% of the time, it's absolutely fine anyways.

    Cloude_Stryfe , senivpetro Report

    #10

    Person mowing grass with a red lawn mower, illustrating common lies men tell during chores. The lawn is too wet to mow.

    Rubberfootman , senivpetro Report

    #11

    Man lying in bed with his head on a pillow, appearing thoughtful, related to lies men tell their partners. She's 8 months pregnant and she snores like a lunberjack. No honey ofcourse its not the reason i havent slept all week.

    UMakeMeMoisT , freepik Report

    #12

    A couple walking in a forest with backpacks, illustrating the concept of lies men tell in relationships. *I would fight a bear for you...*

    I absolutely would not - I would run like a b***h. The problem is that my wife was a sprinter and is in better shape than me so I would definitely end up having to fight the bear anyway.

    bliffer , freepik Report

    #13

    Man in a purple hoodie and headphones, drinking from a mug while gaming on a PC, highlighting lies men tell partners. I'll come to bed after one more game.

    Mai_man , Oleg Ivanov Report

    #14

    Man joking with a heart gesture as a woman listens in a kitchen, capturing relationship dynamics. My wife is Deaf, and uses lip reading and sign lenguaje.(we are mexicans so here is the LSM, equivalent to the ASL).

    I'm always trying to pause my speech, gesticulate more, etc; and put attention to what is happening and translate to her (I'm clumsy trying to gain skills in SL).

    She asks sometimes if I feel overwhelmed or burdened by the effort it requires, and without skipping a beat always say that not at all.

    But it's hard and burdening.

    Sometimes it overwhelmed me or made me tired as hell, and feeling hopeless or lacking interest in sharing something, just because the effort it takes.

    But, if its like that to me, how frickin excruciatingly difficult could be to her!. And she keeps trying and putting effort into bonding and sharing thoughs, feelings, moments whit me.

    So I will keep lying and trying better.

    DrJMVD , freepik Report

    #15

    Hand holding a chocolate and vanilla ice cream cone against a white brick wall. "Of course I got the ice cream for you!"

    😞

    Snuggly_Hugs , Cadenc _moving Report

    #16

    Man holding fishing rod by a lake, showcasing outdoor leisure activities. Each brand new fishing rod and reel is a nice old one my dad was keeping in the back of his garage for me until now.

    shiggyhardlust , freepik Report

    #17

    A man and woman laughing in a bright room, covering their mouths with their hands, depicting humor and human interaction. That smell isn't me.

    PloppyTheSpaceship , kues1 Report

    #18

    A couple walking together in trench coats, smiling at each other, outdoors. That I have already 'decided' on where to go for lunch/dinner whatever. "Guess where we are going?"
    "Umm [place she wants to eat]"
    "Yep!"
    Problem solved. No more of...
    "Hey babe what do you want to have for dinner. What do you want to eat, where do you want to go?"
    "No but I don't like that. Oh I CHANGED MY MIND. Oh are you sure?".

    Lucky-Trainer1843 , ALEXSTUDIO Report

    #19

    A woman smiling at a restaurant, receiving a burger, highlighting relationship lies men tell their partners. "Nah, I don't want it, you go ahead.".

    ManicDigressive , Yunus Tuğ Report

    #20

    A couple in pajamas sharing a cozy moment on a sofa with coffee, illustrating lies men tell in relationships. That she's the cutest thing in the entire world.

    I have eyes, I've seen Moodeng.

    GI-Robots-Alt , Ivanko80 Report

    #21

    Couple smiling in kitchen, man embracing woman, with a brown dog and a tablet on the table. My wife is way smarter than me, I don't even try anymore.

    MystMyBoard , freepik Report

    #22

    Bouquet of red roses and a heart-shaped gift box on a bed, alongside a tray with a mug and pastries, theme of lies men tell. I "might" be getting off early to do some stuff on Valentine's Day. We usually don't do anything big, but I got a bug up my butt and took a half day without telling her. I'm going to decorate our dining area and bring home one of her favorite meals.

    Other than that, nothing jumps out.

    freerangetauros , freepik Report

    #23

    Woman in plaid blazer, smiling and adjusting her outfit in the mirror. I am going to get flak for this one, but I will agree she looks like she's lost weight. (When she asks specifically).

    Here's the thing for me... I like her body the best *now*. All the weight she's put on since we've been together has gone to the best places - belly, a*s, and boobs - and she's hotter than ever to me. I literally can't keep my hands off her. I have to force myself to not constantly make it about sex when I'm in her presence because every time I catch a glimpse I'm like a teenage boy again.

    But I understand telling her that would be like telling a man, "Your size is perfect - the big ones hurt!" It might be the truth for me, but it's not what she wants to hear. And since she's been watching her diet and going to the gym, I do my best to encourage her since being healthier is good, and I am in fact very proud of her for her discipline and how far she's come - she lifts heavier, runs farther, and has quit smoking. All her huge accomplishments have made her more attractive overall, no matter what number is on the scale.

    My god, though, that thicc body has me completely dumb. I'd be fine if she never lost another pound.

    anon , EyeEm Report

    #24

    Man in white shirt smiling and waving in park, engaging in conversation with partner. 'I'll be careful."

    I will court death.

    EggSaladMachine , freepik Report

    #25

    A row of colorful electric guitars on display in a music store. That each of my 11 guitars are only worth a few hundred dollars.

    Baconishilarious , olgsera Report

    #26

    Smartphone on a desk displaying the Twitch app, next to a keyboard, under dim lighting. I'm my wife's longest running sub on her twitch channel. 5 years of paid subs and I can't stand twitch. I just like supporting her.

    MlntyFreshDeath , Caspar Camille Rubin Report

    #27

    A couple sitting on a beach, embracing and watching the waves; related to lies men tell partners. That I will love her until the day I die.

    That s**t is immortal. It's not going to stop just because I'm dead.

    molever1ne , Hrant Khachatryan Report

    #28

    A couple sitting by a fireplace, smiling and holding mugs, engaging in conversation. That I heard her the first time.

    AdvertisingLogical22 , freepik Report

    #29

    Golf club and ball on a grassy field, highlighting a lie men might tell about playing golf. A round of golf takes 8 hours.

    Master_T_Baggins , bedneyimages Report

    #30

    A couple laughing in an autumn forest, highlighting relationship dynamics and honesty amidst fallen leaves. That she married a smart and handsome man, but she believes in me so there's that.

    ThatBikerHyde , senivpetro Report

    #31

    I pretended to forget it was Valentine’s Day today. I have flowers, candy and a card ready. Reservations to a nice restaurant next week too (we both agreed we do not want to fight the crowds tonight or this weekend).

    Sawoodster Report

    #32

    I learned long ago that when the wife asks if her hair / outfit / nails / new purse / whatever looks nice, the correct answer 100% of the time with no exceptions is "Yes." I don't care if she's rocking a Mr. T mohawk, while wearing floppy red rubber clown shoes and a burlap potato sack as a skirt, carrying a dead raccoon as a purse, and her nails are painted with White Out. The answer is "yes." If she squirts ketchup and mustard on her face and calls it makeup, the answer is "yes." If she goes full Howie Mandel and stretches a latex glove over her head, the answer is "yes.".

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    #33

    I’ve been telling my wife she looks 20 for 25 years.

    Just last week she was talking about how her face looks “different” now and I told her the same and then immediately made a correction “okay fine, you actually look 25 now.”

    She knows it’s a lie and always respond “yeah right” with a little smile on her face. She likes to hear it even though she knows I’m just saying it.

    SilverBuggie Report

    #34

    I’m single now but one lie I told my ex fiancée that I will continue telling my future SOs:

    I sleep more comfortable sharing a bed than I do having my own bed.


    I don’t. I sleep SO MUCH BETTER having my own bed but I can still get a full night’s sleep sharing a bed so I will never have the balls to admit that lmao.

    Aggressive-Sale-5414 Report

    #35

    That the hedgehogs we rescued and took to the rescue centre this week are alive and doing well.

    barriedalenick Report

    #36

    I found and removed the spider you saw in the bathroom.

    optimist_cynic Report

    #37

    Not a man but my boyfriend constantly tells me he's just about to leave work when I know for a fact he's still playing League of Legends with his buddies. The game score tracker website doesn't lie, honey.

    xoxo-Beauty Report

    #38

    I'm probably too honnest she knows f*****g everything even how pathetic I can be at times lol.

    bobsmithreddit4645 Report

    #39

    "What are you thinking about?"

    "Oh, nothing."

    Nah, not nothing. Instead, my mind is going down some stupid rabbit hole... such as how much power could I actually get for free if I built a copper coil and put it close to the power line? How could I regulate the voltage to 120 volts?

    Or maybe what would happen if everyone ACTUALLY stopped using Facebook?

    Or how could I totally reverse engineer a washing machine timer? I've read the wiring diagrams many times but never actually understood them.

    38DDs_Please Report

    #40

    I'm not thinking about sex right now.

    emr_ah Report

    #41

    That its not a problem.

    Mainly this is in relation to how long it takes her to get ready to leave the house. Not a particularly vain or image obsessed woman who spends ages doing make up, preening, etc. She just has ADHD and is easily distracted and poorly planned out as far as leaving the house is concerned. I'll be ready in a couple of minutes with bag and camera packed, keys, phone, wallet and headphones in pockets etc. She'll do laps of the house flitting from one thing to the next, slowly getting to the point where she's in a position to leave. Even then it's not assured that she'll have everything with her.

    It can also apply to things like large chunks of the house being dominated by her latest focus of interest. It's currently gardening so various bits of the house look like a potting shed.

    It is very much a problem. I often feel like large swathes of my life are wasted, sat on hold waiting for her to get her s**t together. If I delay getting ready though, she'll get huffy that I'm not doing what it takes to leave the house.

    Fortunately its one of only a few character flaws that I have to endure and they are more than made up for by her other, better qualities. Life would be far worse and far emptier without her and her willingness to put up with my own individual b******t.

    I'm not beyond those subtle nudges, tweaks and quiet interventions that will haste things along but, as anyone else who lives with an ADHDer will know, there is only so far you can go. You only get so many "WE MUST LEAVE RIGHT NOW" or "FIX THIS S**T NOW" cards per year and it would unwise to play them all too soon.

    Love is compromise and compromise is love.

    Head-Eye-6824 Report

    #42

    I do not lie to my wife, been married for 24 years. I married her at 21 she was 20. lying is a sure way to get divorced. It's also disrespectful to your spouse.

    SinfulTears45 Report

    #43

    I told her 30 mins ago that I’m just walking the dog

    Currently sat in pub with the dog.

    triz___ Report

    #44

    If I said I'm going to do it now, I'm going to do it now. You don't have to remind me every single week...

    whooo_me Report

    #45

    That I love her. It's not that I don't love her. It's that what I feel is so much more than love. Words can't describe it. She means so much more to me than just love. So until I figure out how to communicate the abundance of feelings for her, the word Love will just have to do. Worth noting we've been together coming up on 15 years. .

    Palsable_Celery Report

    #46

    Every meal she makes is amazing.

    Brookelivve Report

    #47

    Once a year, I take a secret PTO day to do all my holiday gift shopping for her. She is intensely smart so I spend this day "pretending" to go to work as normal, but really make the rounds to shops and Marketplace pickups.

    When she asks how work was, I lie and tell her it was a lot. It's the only sneaking I do in our relationship and it honestly feels bad but is so worth it to get a big surprise on her (something otherwise unattainable).

    MayTheForesterBWithU Report

    #48

    That I'm going to take a *quick* shower. In reality I want to absorb as much of the hot water as I physically can; the rest of the house is too damn cold and the only time I feel warm is in the shower.

    ThatLid Report

    #49

    That I tossed the rest of the cake out, I didn't. I ate it.

    OneToeTooMany Report

    #50

    We are in fact not sure we would still love her if she was a worm. .

    Taman_Should Report

    #51

    Hopefully this will be buried..

    She always tells me she loves me and I say I know and say it back to her.

    I know she doesn't. But that's not a conversation she is ready to have..

    ChocCooki3 Report

    #52

    We missed that squirrel 🐿️ that just ran across the road.

    rjreinvented Report

    #53

    When my partner eats my food after saying she's not hungry or doesn't want anything. I always tell her "that's why I got the fries because I know you'd eat them". But in reality, I wanted those fries.

    Necorsis Report

    #54

    ‘You are the smartest, prettiest, cutest, smartest, funniest, fastest, athletic, strongest, mature, sweetest, talented girl I know’

    Bro I’m not the -est of everything either, but if I chose you, it means you are absolutely the one for me and I love you anyway and try to be the -est of many things.

    Elemental_Titan9 Report

    #55

    "No, your friend isn't hot. There are no other attractive women in the world. Every day, I'm shocked at how doctors and scientists haven't tried to run experiments on you to figure out what it is that makes you and you alone attractive. I suspected I might be gay for the longest time when, in reality, it was just that I had never known there were any physically attractive women in the world until I met you. Every time my eyes glaze over another woman, I feel disgusted and nauseous, and the only thing that helps is thinking of you. This is completely normal and in no way indicative of any underlying issues of security you might have.".

    Ok_Ad_9188 Report

    #56

    You're way hotter than your sister. But, I think she knows, because she doesn't have a sister. It's just something I say when she becomes self-conscious.

    ligmasweatyballs74 Report

    #57

    I do like your mom.

    AdditionalTip4574 Report

    #58

    I did not put onions in this dish. They are definitely not cut really small so you don't notice them.

    Patarsky Report

    #59

    I'm fine.

    JPMoney81 Report

    #60

    I tell her whatever she cooks is amazing everytime. It's usually good, sometimes ok, and once in a while it's a complete fail. The important thing is she cooked for me. She doesn't have to cook for me, she has her own full time job and other stuff to take care of. When she does cook for me though i'm gonna eat atleast a plateful and be damn grateful for it cause noone else is cooking for me. It's not about how it tastes, it's about the time and effort put into an act of kindness.

    knox1138 Report

    #61

    Oh, I love the new humorous socks/shirts/ties and I'll be sure to wear them to work.  That oversized rayon Star Wars button-up will surely impress.

    mechy84 Report

    #62

    I'm fine if you don't want to meet today.

    sarnobat Report

    #63

    I’ll probably get downvoted for this but I always try to be truthful. Don’t really see what lying gets anyone, you walk away feeling crappy about yourself for lying to the person you love and ultimately hurt them and yourself in the end. It’s a lose lose.

    AnteroH92 Report

    #64

    That motorways in the UK are numbered sequentially. The m25 was the 25th motorway built in the UK.

    legoofthat Report

    #65

    That the contractor only stole $50,000 from us before he ran.

    He stole $67,000 from us, and I then had to max out 2 credit cards, 2 lowes cards, and take out a $20,000 business line of credit, to have to do the repairs myself.

    I honestly hope Maro Mohan from Ocean Blue Builders gets rectal love from an escaped gorilla, with no lube, and gets an aggressively angry handjob from it.

    Derkastan77-2 Report

    #66

    Of course I wanna rub your back or feet when I’m trying to play my game.

    Economy-Maize2707 Report

    #67

    When women ask us what we’re thinking, most of the time we have to make something up. Women don’t seem to like the answer “nothing”. Most of the time that’s exactly what we’re thinking.

    JFalconerIV Report

    #68

    That pan needs to soak.

    Kurtus011 Report

