Scientists Flabbergasted After Finding Largest Raptor Footprints Ever In China

An international team of researchers in south-eastern China has discovered five raptor footprints believed to be from 95 million years ago.

Each of the raptor tracks measured approximately 14 inches (36 cm) long, making them the “largest raptor footprints ever found,” according to the study published in the journal Science.

“When you say ‘raptor,’ everyone thinks of the CGI critters from Jurassic Park. But ‘raptor’ is like ‘cat,'” explained Dr. Scott Persons, a professor of paleontology at the College of Charleston and a member of the research team.

Image credits: a_romilio

“I was flabbergasted by the size of the prints. I’ve seen raptor tracks before, but they’ve all belonged to turkey-sized animals.

“The details on many of the prints are also strikingly good. You can see the shape of individual fleshy pads on each toe.”

The footprints were analyzed thanks to a technique known as photogrammetry, which takes photographs from different angles and builds 3D views of the tracks.

Raptor footprints are easily identified because these predators had four claws on each foot: two load-bearing claws, a larger claw, and a smaller one

Image credits: a_romilio

The largest tracks measured approximately 14 inches (36 cm) long

Image credits: iscience

Researchers estimated that the species, named Fujianipus yingliangi, was around 15 feet (5 meters) long and 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 meters) high at the hip.

In addition to their significant size, another surprising aspect of the raptor footprints was their location.

Paleontologists believe the Fujianipus might belong to a family of dinosaurs called troodontids, given the proportions of their toes.

“That’s exciting because big troodontids aren’t known from Asia,” Persons said. “The only other known large troodontids lived in prehistoric Alaska.”

Image credits: iscience

Raptor footprints are easily identified because the predators had four claws on each foot: two load-bearing claws, a larger claw, and a smaller one.

The other prints found in Fujian are thought to have belonged to a smaller, 1-meter velociraptor.

The team estimated that the species, named Fujianipus yingliangi , was around 15 feet (5 meters) long

Image credits: a_romilio

In case you were wondering about the smallest known dinosaur footprints, they measured only one centimeter (0.4 inches) long.

The tiny tracks belonged to a raptor and were found in South Korea in 2018.

Dr. Anthony Romilio of the University of Queensland said the animal was so small that it could have easily fit in your hand.

“It just goes to show the incredible size range among raptor dinosaurs, highlighting their adaptability and ecological diversity,” said Dr. Romilio.

