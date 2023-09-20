 Meet Wallace, The Corgi With A Heart-Shaped Nose Who Loves To Hug All The Dogs He Meets | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Meet Wallace, The Corgi With A Heart-Shaped Nose Who Loves To Hug All The Dogs He Meets
12points
User submission
Dogs

Meet Wallace, The Corgi With A Heart-Shaped Nose Who Loves To Hug All The Dogs He Meets

Anduin
Community member

This adorable little puppy is an affectionate soul who wears his heart on his sleeve – or on his nose, more accurately.

Wallace is a fluffy, bouncy corgi filled with love and happiness. He loves sharing his good vibes with everyone he meets.

While out on walks with his daddy, Noah Raminick, Wallace always makes Raminick stop whenever they encounter another pup, just so he can give them a big hug.

More info: kingdomofdoggos.com

Seeing other pups simply makes him so happy that he cannot resist expressing his joy

Meet Wallace, The Corgi With A Heart-Shaped Nose Who Loves To Hug All The Dogs He Meets

As if distributing random hugs to all the pups in the park wasn’t cute enough, Wallace also has the cutest little facial feature; very fittingly, the loving pup’s nose is shaped just like a little heart

Meet Wallace, The Corgi With A Heart-Shaped Nose Who Loves To Hug All The Dogs He Meets

Ramineck feels very blessed to have such a sweet and friendly pup, and that Wallace is absolutely gorgeous is just a bonus

Meet Wallace, The Corgi With A Heart-Shaped Nose Who Loves To Hug All The Dogs He Meets

Whenever they’re out, Ramineck gets to enjoy watching Wallace hug and play with other pups and watch him spread happiness wherever he goes

Meet Wallace, The Corgi With A Heart-Shaped Nose Who Loves To Hug All The Dogs He Meets

Wallace is like a little, fluffy ball of joy, and no pup is too big or too small for him to hug

Meet Wallace, The Corgi With A Heart-Shaped Nose Who Loves To Hug All The Dogs He Meets

For bigger dogs, Wallace has learned to get up on his hind legs and and wrap his little paws around them the best he can.

For smaller dogs, Wallace makes sure to follow their lead so they don’t feel scared, uncomfortable or overwhelmed

Meet Wallace, The Corgi With A Heart-Shaped Nose Who Loves To Hug All The Dogs He Meets

Wallace just wants everyone to have a good time, and he’s great at reading other dogs’ social cues.

Wallace has met countless new friends on his walks and is always excited to make even more friends

Meet Wallace, The Corgi With A Heart-Shaped Nose Who Loves To Hug All The Dogs He Meets

Hugging comes perfectly naturally to him, and is not something he’s been taught. He’s simply found that it’s one of the best ways to express his love and happiness.

And of course, Wallace showers his own family with love and hugs, too.

The little corgi couldn’t ask for a better family and is always providing their shared home with an atmosphere of love and excitement.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Anduin
Anduin
Author, Community member

Just new to BoredPanda, I hope I won't get bore with animal posts!

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Community
Homepage
Trending
Community
Homepage
Next in Community
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda