Meet Wallace, The Corgi With A Heart-Shaped Nose Who Loves To Hug All The Dogs He Meets

This adorable little puppy is an affectionate soul who wears his heart on his sleeve – or on his nose, more accurately.

Wallace is a fluffy, bouncy corgi filled with love and happiness. He loves sharing his good vibes with everyone he meets.

While out on walks with his daddy, Noah Raminick, Wallace always makes Raminick stop whenever they encounter another pup, just so he can give them a big hug.

Seeing other pups simply makes him so happy that he cannot resist expressing his joy

As if distributing random hugs to all the pups in the park wasn’t cute enough, Wallace also has the cutest little facial feature; very fittingly, the loving pup’s nose is shaped just like a little heart

Ramineck feels very blessed to have such a sweet and friendly pup, and that Wallace is absolutely gorgeous is just a bonus

Whenever they’re out, Ramineck gets to enjoy watching Wallace hug and play with other pups and watch him spread happiness wherever he goes

Wallace is like a little, fluffy ball of joy, and no pup is too big or too small for him to hug

For bigger dogs, Wallace has learned to get up on his hind legs and and wrap his little paws around them the best he can.

For smaller dogs, Wallace makes sure to follow their lead so they don’t feel scared, uncomfortable or overwhelmed

Wallace just wants everyone to have a good time, and he’s great at reading other dogs’ social cues.

Wallace has met countless new friends on his walks and is always excited to make even more friends

Hugging comes perfectly naturally to him, and is not something he’s been taught. He’s simply found that it’s one of the best ways to express his love and happiness.

And of course, Wallace showers his own family with love and hugs, too.

The little corgi couldn’t ask for a better family and is always providing their shared home with an atmosphere of love and excitement.