Who Is Matt Bellamy? Matthew James Bellamy is an English musician and songwriter, renowned for his dynamic stage presence and distinct falsetto vocals.

He leads the acclaimed rock band Muse, known for their elaborate, genre-blending compositions. Muse’s debut album, Showbiz, in 1999, introduced his unique songwriting and powerful guitar work to a global audience.

The band quickly garnered a dedicated following, recognized for their electrifying live performances.

Full Name Matthew James Bellamy Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $40 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, Northern Irish Education Teignmouth Community College Father George Bellamy Mother Marilyn Bellamy Siblings Paul Bellamy Kids Bingham Hawn Bellamy, Lovella Dawn Bellamy, George Julian-Wade Bellamy

Early Life and Education Born in Cambridge, England, Matthew James Bellamy’s early life in Teignmouth, Devon, was marked by his father George Bellamy’s musical background with The Tornados, leading him to master piano at six and guitar by eleven. Bellamy attended Teignmouth Community College, where he honed his skills and, with schoolmates, formed the band that would become Muse.

His talent for performance emerged early, with his first public piano recital at age twelve.

Notable Relationships Matt Bellamy has had several notable relationships, marrying model Elle Evans in 2019 after a prior engagement to actress Kate Hudson and a long-term romance with Gaia Polloni; his marriage to Evans reportedly ended in October 2025. Bellamy shares son Bingham Hawn Bellamy with Kate Hudson, and two children, Lovella Dawn Bellamy and George Julian-Wade Bellamy, with Elle Evans.

He remains dedicated to co-parenting his children.

Career Highlights As the driving force behind Muse, Matt Bellamy has crafted numerous acclaimed albums, including The Resistance and Drones, both earning Grammy Awards for Best Rock Album.

The band has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, recognized for their innovative sound and electrifying live shows. Beyond Muse, Bellamy has engaged in solo compositions, releasing Cryosleep in 2021, and plays bass in the supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club.

He also holds a Guinness World Record for smashing the most guitars on a single tour.