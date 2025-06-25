19 Math Questions That Are Trickier Than They Seem & Answering Without Google Is Already A Big Win

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to part 4 of our math trivia challenge! 🔢

We’ve put together 19 brain-teasing questions covering everything from factorials and exponents to square roots and fractions. 🧠 🙀

Your task is simple: for each question, you’ll see two numbers. You must either pick the number that falls between them or spot the one that does not. The trick? These numbers are factorials, exponents, and square roots. Are you ready to put your math skills to the test?

Try not to lose yourself between calculations, and aim for at least 15/19 for a solid score, or go for 17/19 to prove you’ve got genius-level math knowledge! 🤓 🧮 🤯

