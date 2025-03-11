Marine Serre's Fall And Winter Collection 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Okay, let's talk about Marine Serre's Fall/Winter 2025 collection. First of all, I love how the fashion industry always makes it sound like they just invented clothes. "Serre manipulates the codes of the trench coat." What does that even mean? Do we now have a trench coat that also functions as a sleeping bag, a marquee, and a time machine?

And speaking of time, she was inspired by David Lynch! It's perfect because every fashion show already feels like a Lynch movie. You know, the music is creepy, the models look like they're plotting to take over the universe, and the audience nods and says things like, "This is revolutionary," while having no idea what's going on.

As for the color palette—red, black, white—red symbolizes passion and power, black stands for mystery, and white... well, white is just there to make the others look cool. And that big puffer jacket that pays homage to André Leon Talley... I love that it "evokes Chesterfield furniture." Because who hasn't seen a sofa and thought, "Yes! I want to wear THAT!"

But I totally agree that fashion should be like Twin Peaks—mysterious, dreamlike, and sometimes so confusing that you have to pretend you understand it just to seem cool.