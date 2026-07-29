She Dreamed Of Becoming A Famous Model, Until Men At A Party Left Her Fighting For Her Life

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For aspiring models building careers through social media, Dubai can appear to offer everything they have been working toward: luxury hotels, international contacts, private clients, and the possibility of fame.

Over time, the dreams of hundreds of young women have disappeared behind closed doors at private parties, where wealthy men use their power to buy everything from them:

Highlights Maria said a group of wealthy young people became aggressive after she refused their demands at a Dubai hotel.

The Ukrainian model was later hospitalized with a shattered spine, multiple broken limbs, missing teeth, and a severe scalp wound that required up to 10 operations.

Dubai authorities closed the case without charges, while Ukraine opened its own investigation.

Their bodies, their dignity, even their silence.

Until the brutality of one case became impossible to ignore.

In March 2025, 20-year-old Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk vanished after entering a Dubai hotel room with a group of wealthy heirs.

She rejected their demands, and was later found in a coma with a shattered spine, multiple broken limbs, missing teeth, and a deep scalp wound.

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Modeling offered Kovalchuk a route beyond Ukraine

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Kovalchuk was born in Ukraine on May 9, 2004. Public profiles disagree over whether she came from Kherson or Lviv, and unrelated people sharing her name have further complicated attempts to reconstruct her early life.

Biographical accounts say she entered local beauty contests at 14 and began working with regional modeling agencies. At 17, she reportedly moved to Kyiv, signed with Avant Models, appeared in fashion editorials, and participated in Kyiv Fashion Week.

Image credits: marielouna__/Instagram

The Russian invasion changed the world around her. By 2022, Kovalchuk had begun relying more heavily on subscription platforms, sharing content through adult sites as well as Telegram and Instagram.

Online profiles later presented her as an emerging Ukrainian model and adult content creator. She was also described in early coverage as an outspoken opponent of the war.

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Her work began taking her outside Ukraine. Kovalchuk collaborated with contacts in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, where young models can be offered loosely defined “image contracts” or invitations to closed events with private clients.

Kovalchuk traveled to Dubai in December 2024 for modeling work. By March, she was creating content there while preparing to fly to Thailand.

A missed flight placed her in the hotel lobby

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On March 11, 2025, Kovalchuk missed her flight to Thailand after oversleeping.

While checking out of the Five Jumeirah Village hotel, she encountered a 19-year-old man named Artem, whom she had reportedly met earlier at a karaoke venue.

Kovalchuk told him that her ticket was no longer usable and that she had to leave the hotel. According to her account, he offered her a place to stay and claimed that his father could later fly her to Thailand aboard a private jet.

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She accepted the offer and entered his hotel room.

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At first, Kovalchuk recalled, the situation appeared ordinary. The group discussed where she could go and how she might return home. More people later joined them.

Kovalchuk publicly identified the two men she primarily blamed as Artem Papazov and Alexander Laptinsky.

She said the gathering also included 19-year-old Alexandra Mertsalova, a 16-year-old girl from Kyiv, and 21-year-old Maksim Krasheninnikov, whom she said left before the alleged violence began

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Papazov was described in reports as the son of businessman Oleg Papazov, whose family had commercial interests in Russia and had lived in Dubai for years. Laptinsky was identified as a 28-year-old Belarusian.

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No court has found any member of the group responsible for Kovalchuk’s injuries. Those publicly accused have denied her allegations.

The gathering became threatening after she refused to participate

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As the gathering continued, members of the group began drinking heavily. Kovalchuk said whiskey was consumed, glass bottles were broken, and a white powder she believed was an illegal substance appeared inside the room.

“After some time, they started partying,” she later recalled. “There was alc*hol and illegal substances and they tried to get me to join in.”

Kovalchuk refused.

She said the atmosphere changed quickly. According to her, the group wanted her intoxicated so that she would participate in s**ual activity with them.

“They treated me like an object,” Kovalchuk said.

Image credits: Осторожно: Собчак

She claimed members of the group took her phone and passport. One of the girls allegedly slapped her and removed her dress, leaving her in her underwear.

Kovalchuk said the men then told her, “You belong to us, we can do what we want.”

She attempted to leave the room, but said she was caught and dragged back inside. Their behavior reportedly became more aggressive each time she refused to drink or take substances.

When members of the group moved onto the balcony, Kovalchuk saw another opportunity.

Image credits: marielouna__/Instagram

She escaped from the room and ran toward a neighboring building that was still under construction. According to her account, members of the group followed her.

Her memory becomes fragmented after that point.

The next moment she clearly recalls was “a sharp blow to my head.” Then, everything went dark.

Kovalchuk is believed to have been severely beaten and thrown from a height after being recaptured.

She later remembered trying to obtain help from a passing driver, but could not explain precisely how she sustained every injury.

For days, her family had no idea where she was

Image credits: mariia.kovalchuuk/Instagram

Kovalchuk stopped communicating with her family and friends after the hotel encounter. Her failure to arrive for the Thailand flight intensified their concern.

Her mother, Anna, said a promoter connected to Dubai parties claimed not to have seen her that night.

“There is an assumption that she went to a party,” Anna said at the time. “But the promoter who organised these parties did not see her.”

Friends and relatives contacted the authorities after they were unable to reach her.

Image credits: mariia.kovalchuuk/Instagram

Initial reports said Kovalchuk remained missing for 10 days before being found beside a road on March 19 without her identification, phone, or other belongings. A later reconstruction accompanying her first detailed interview placed her discovery on March 12.

That discrepancy has never been publicly resolved.

What is clear is the condition in which she reached the hospital.

Kovalchuk had fractured several vertebrae in her lower spine. Her left tibia and fibula were splintered, while an open fracture in her left ankle was so severe that bone had pierced the skin.

Image credits: mariia.kovalchuuk/Instagram

Her right foot and ankle sustained several complex fractures. Both collarbones were broken, along with her left wrist and shoulder blade.

Kovalchuk had also lost teeth and suffered an extensive wound that ran from the center of her scalp toward one eye, leaving permanent scarring and an area where her hair no longer grew.

“A knife cut her face and scalped her,” Anna alleged. “It was done with a knife from the centre of the head all the way down to the eye, and the hair was cut off.”

Kovalchuk underwent emergency procedures on her skull and spine before being placed in an induced coma. Later accounts described the coma as lasting approximately eight days.

She woke without knowing her own name

Image credits: Stephen Andrews/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

When Kovalchuk regained consciousness, survival had only begun.

She could not initially speak. Large sections of her memory were missing, and she did not understand where she was or why she had been restrained to a hospital bed.

“I woke up, bedridden, and my mind immediately spiraled into terrible thoughts,” she recalled.

Kovalchuk could not say her name for an extended period. When her mother appeared during a video call, she did not recognize her.

“There was no contact with reality at all,” she said.

Image credits: mariia.kovalchuuk/Instagram

She remained unable to sleep, lying awake throughout the day and night with her eyes open while hospital staff kept her restrained for her own safety.

Across Dubai and Norway, Kovalchuk eventually underwent nine or 10 major operations.

The reported total included three procedures on each leg, two spinal operations, and surgery on her shoulder blade. She also required treatment for the injuries to her head and face.

Her mother claimed the medical expenses reached millions and were covered by Dubai authorities under an understanding that the family would avoid public statements capable of damaging the emirate’s image.

That alleged agreement has never been publicly confirmed by Dubai officials.

Dubai police said she had fallen on her own, doctors disagreed

Image credits: Fabien BELLANGER/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Dubai Police announced that a “comprehensive investigation” had concluded Kovalchuk entered a restricted construction site alone and fell from a height.

Early reports also mentioned the possibility that she had deliberately jumped.

Her family rejected both interpretations.

A neurosurgeon cited by Kovalchuk’s family and later press reports reportedly considered the pattern of injuries incompatible with a single fall. The doctor believed the damage suggested repeated trauma and possibly an impact involving a vehicle.

Image credits: kinomaster/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

The case was initially linked online to the so-called “Dubai Porta Potty” circuit, a label attached to private events where female models and influencers are allegedly offered large payments before being subjected to degradation.

Lawyer Katya Gordon warned young women against accepting such invitations, saying stories had circulated about attendees being beaten and having their hair cut.

Kovalchuk denied attending such a gathering.

Image credits: vetkit/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Kovalchuk said no Emirati sheikh was involved and identified the people in the hotel room as wealthy young heirs with connections to Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine.

Despite the severity of Kovalchuk’s injuries, Dubai authorities appear to have treated the group with extraordinary leniency.

Papazov and Laptinsky were reportedly detained for only one day before being released without charges, while Kovalchuk said police never questioned Mertsalova at all.

Krasheninnikov was apparently allowed to distance himself from the case by simply claiming he had left the gathering early.

Image credits: Michael Förtsch/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Kovalchuk also alleged that the hotel surveillance recordings were not secured before the system automatically erased them months later.

“The police waited until the cameras were automatically wiped,” she said. “So now there’s no evidence.”

The Dubai investigation was closed without charges.

Ukraine opened its own investigation and the alleged attackers threatened her family

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On March 29, 2025, Ukrainian police opened a pretrial investigation under Article 149 of the country’s criminal code, which covers human trafficking.

The Lviv regional police handled the case because Kovalchuk had lived in the area. Authorities did not publicly name any suspects.

The investigation remained open as Kovalchuk left Dubai in April and moved to Norway, where her mother lived. No extraditions or indictments have been publicly announced.

In July 2025, Kovalchuk gave her first extensive account to journalist Ksenia Sobchak.

Image credits: mariia.kovalchuuk/Instagram

Papazov and Laptinsky denied her account. Others connected to the gathering also disputed allegations that they participated in an attack.

Speaking publicly allegedly brought further danger.

Kovalchuk and her mother said anonymous messages warned that the family could be reached even after moving to Norway.

“They contacted me and threatened to k*ll my family,” Kovalchuk said.

One message allegedly read, “Say goodbye to your family, we will find you, we will come to Norway.”

After the threats were reported, Norwegian police gave family members panic buttons capable of sending an immediate emergency alert.

Recovery required her to learn how to speak and move from scratch

Image credits: Осторожно: Собчак

Kovalchuk spent much of 2025 in a wheelchair.

At one stage, she could not sit upright. She had to relearn how to speak and move while also living with memory gaps, anxiety, and symptoms of post-traumatic stress.

In a small coastal town in Norway, rehabilitation became her daily life. She attended physiotherapy and exercised in a gym with access to a swimming pool. Yoga, stretching, and language lessons were gradually added to her routine.

Away from treatment, Kovalchuk began learning guitar. She returned to drawing and tried sculpting as she searched for activities that could help her rebuild a sense of identity.

The physical progress remained slow.

Kovalchuk fears that no one would love her again due to her injuries

Image credits: Осторожно: Собчак

By early 2026, Kovalchuk had posted videos showing herself walking across a snowy bridge with crutches. Later images showed her taking steps without visible assistance, though she said in a May interview that she still relied on crutches.

Muscle atrophy and post-traumatic arthritis remained one year after the incident. She also continued experiencing pain and limitations caused by the damage to her joints.

“I am learning to trust people again,” she said. “I can walk now, though I still use crutches. I feel alive again and I am rebuilding myself.”

Image credits: mariia.kovalchuuk/Instagram

Kovalchuk compared the early months of recovery to being a damaged object.

“At first, I felt literally shattered, like a broken doll, and I could not imagine my future life at all,” she wrote.

She feared the injuries and visible scar had destroyed every future she had imagined, including the possibility that someone could love her.

Her perspective gradually changed.

Kovalchuk said she began concentrating on her internal life and the support she received from relatives and friends.

“I realized that what matters most is your inner state,” she explained.

Kovalchuk now posts content centered on rehabilitation and makeup

Image credits: mariia.kovalchuuk/Instagram

By 2026, Kovalchuk had returned to social media with content centered on survival and rehabilitation.

She left the adult platform and began pursuing professional makeup. She traveled to Paris for training and attended courses that included masterclasses associated with Chanel and Bobbi Brown.

Her comeback received support alongside cruel victim-blaming.

“No young woman, no matter what, should have suffered such brutality,” one person wrote.

Image credits: mariia.kovalchuuk/Instagram

Others questioned why she had traveled alone, entered the hotel room, or pursued modeling work in Dubai. Several suggested that her career made the violence an expected consequence of her choices.

The comments repeated the same dynamic that had followed the case from its beginning. Attention shifted toward Kovalchuk’s decisions while the precise actions that caused her injuries remained unresolved.

Her own message has focused on the danger behind promises of effortless luxury.

She has since used her platform to warn young women about accepting invitations from wealthy strangers and criticized private-party cultures where money can result in impunity.

Image credits: mariia.kovalchuuk/Instagram

As of this writing, Kovalchuk continues rehabilitating in Norway. She can walk, though the assistance she requires appears to vary. Pain, arthritis, and psychological trauma continue to affect her life.

The people she accused deny responsibility and remain free. Dubai has closed its case, while Ukraine’s trafficking investigation has produced no publicly announced breakthrough.

Kovalchuk once built her public image around the dream of becoming a famous model.

Her current content documents something she never expected to share with an audience: the optimistic reconstruction of a life nearly lost.

“Absolutely terrifying,” a reader wrote.