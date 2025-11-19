Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Manager Lets Employee Take Time Off, Freaks Out When He Actually Does
Manager in white shirt angrily confronting employee taking time off during a tense office discussion.
Economy & Labor, Society

For every workplace that genuinely respects work-life balance, there’s always another that treats it like a fantasy.

This Redditor ended up with a manager who belonged in the latter category. After working an entire weekend to fix an urgent issue, he asked for two extra days off as compensation. Instead, his boss told him to just leave early every Friday. So he did—exactly as instructed—and that’s when the trouble started.

What happened next was an awkward HR meeting that didn’t play out the way the manager expected. Read the full story below.

    The manager told the employee to leave early on Fridays to make up for the weekend he worked

    Manager expressing frustration to employee taking time off during a tense office conversation with coffee cups on the table.

    But when he actually did it, the boss wasn’t happy at all

    Manager lets employee take time off but reacts unexpectedly when the employee actually takes the time off as told.

    Text screenshot showing a manager letting an employee take time off and the employee explaining their PTO arrangement with HR.

    Text from a manager letting employee end early every Friday until leave, then employee follows through exactly.

    Employee walking away from office building holding briefcase, illustrating manager letting employee take time off.

    Text excerpt about manager letting employee take time off but getting upset when employee actually does, discussing work ending early on Fridays.

    Text on a white background about a manager letting employee take time off and the employee ignoring calls while playing with son.

    Text message update describing fallout after a manager lets employee take time off and then freaks out when he actually does.

    Text excerpt discussing a manager letting employee take time off and surprising reaction when employee actually does.

    Text message showing a manager letting employee take time off but reacting with shock when the employee actually does.

    Manager and employee in office, manager frustrated as employee takes time off, expressing shock and disbelief.

    Text excerpt about an employee discussing time off and a manager reacting, highlighting manager lets employee take time off.

    Text showing details about employee time off policy with manager letting employee take time off and reacting unexpectedly.

    Text showing an employee explaining how they will take 1.25 days off over upcoming Fridays and a Monday after a meeting.

    Readers called out the manager’s behavior as completely unprofessional

    Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing an employee taking time off and issues with HR leave tracking systems.

    Online discussion about a manager letting employee take time off and reacting negatively when time off is used.

    Manager frustrated as employee takes approved time off, highlighting challenges of managing employee leave policies.

    Chat conversation showing a manager letting employee take time off and reacting with disbelief when the employee actually uses it.

    Text message on social media showing a comment about manager and employee time off frustrations in a casual conversation.

    Manager lets employee take time off and reacts with shock when the employee actually takes the requested time off.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing the challenges when a manager lets an employee take time off but then reacts negatively.

    Text post with user expressing strong dislike for managers who exploit employees working extra on weekends.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing sympathy about workplace conditions related to a manager letting an employee take time off.

    Manager shocked as employee takes time off after being allowed, highlighting workplace time off conflicts and reactions.

    Comment about retaliation from a manager after an employee takes time off, highlighting workplace conflict.

    Manager watching surprised employee leave office early, reacting unexpectedly to time off being taken.

    Comment text discussing need to take time off and leave the country, highlighting manager lets employee take time off scenario.

    Manager looks shocked as employee takes time off, highlighting unexpected reactions in workplace time-off situations.

    Comment discussing confusion over work arrangement and unwritten Friday rule about stopping work at 2 pm.

    Comment discussing employee taking time off and manager’s reaction, highlighting work compensation and time off frustrations.

    Comment warning about not trusting a manager when an employee takes time off as allowed.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to leave a job due to a bad boss and manager issues over employee time off.

    Comment thread showing a user discussing a manager who lets employee take time off but then freaks out when it happens.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing disbelief about an employee taking two days of paid time off.

    Text conversation about a manager allowing employee time off and reacting negatively when the employee takes the leave.

    Screenshot of a forum comment about retirement, illustrating a manager reacting when employee takes time off as allowed.

    Comment discussing company policy on Sunday work approval and double pay, related to manager lets employee take time off situation.

    At the same time, many were impressed with how HR handled the situation

    Text comment saying “Props to that HR lady” with username and points visible, related to manager lets employee take time off story.

    Comment about manager and employee interaction, highlighting unexpected reaction when employee takes time off as allowed.

    Comment showing someone supporting HR and predicting the manager lets employee take time off will lead to the manager’s firing.

    Screenshot of an online comment advising to find a different job due to a manager freaking out when employee takes time off.

    Manager looking shocked as employee takes unexpected time off at the office, expressing frustration and disbelief.

    Others chimed in with similar stories

    Reddit comment describing a manager letting employee take time off, then freaking out after tracking their location.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a manager who freaks out when an employee takes time off as allowed.

    Comment about manager letting employee take time off and testing backup plans during employee absence at work.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank goodness this person does lives in the USA Other countries have far better employment laws and protections. The HR person seems to be very fair, and will not tolerate 'retaliation' from the person's manager.

