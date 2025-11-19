Manager Lets Employee Take Time Off, Freaks Out When He Actually Does

ADVERTISEMENT

For every workplace that genuinely respects work-life balance, there’s always another that treats it like a fantasy.

This Redditor ended up with a manager who belonged in the latter category. After working an entire weekend to fix an urgent issue, he asked for two extra days off as compensation. Instead, his boss told him to just leave early every Friday. So he did—exactly as instructed—and that’s when the trouble started.

What happened next was an awkward HR meeting that didn’t play out the way the manager expected. Read the full story below.

The manager told the employee to leave early on Fridays to make up for the weekend he worked

But when he actually did it, the boss wasn’t happy at all

Text excerpt about manager letting employee take time off but getting upset when employee actually does, discussing work ending early on Fridays.

Text on a white background about a manager letting employee take time off and the employee ignoring calls while playing with son.

Text message update describing fallout after a manager lets employee take time off and then freaks out when he actually does.

Text excerpt discussing a manager letting employee take time off and surprising reaction when employee actually does.

Text message showing a manager letting employee take time off but reacting with shock when the employee actually does.

Text excerpt about an employee discussing time off and a manager reacting, highlighting manager lets employee take time off.

Text showing details about employee time off policy with manager letting employee take time off and reacting unexpectedly.

Text showing an employee explaining how they will take 1.25 days off over upcoming Fridays and a Monday after a meeting.

Readers called out the manager’s behavior as completely unprofessional

Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing an employee taking time off and issues with HR leave tracking systems.

Online discussion about a manager letting employee take time off and reacting negatively when time off is used.

Manager frustrated as employee takes approved time off, highlighting challenges of managing employee leave policies.

Chat conversation showing a manager letting employee take time off and reacting with disbelief when the employee actually uses it.

Text message on social media showing a comment about manager and employee time off frustrations in a casual conversation.

Manager lets employee take time off and reacts with shock when the employee actually takes the requested time off.

Screenshot of a comment discussing the challenges when a manager lets an employee take time off but then reacts negatively.

Text post with user expressing strong dislike for managers who exploit employees working extra on weekends.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing sympathy about workplace conditions related to a manager letting an employee take time off.

Manager shocked as employee takes time off after being allowed, highlighting workplace time off conflicts and reactions.

Comment about retaliation from a manager after an employee takes time off, highlighting workplace conflict.

Comment text discussing need to take time off and leave the country, highlighting manager lets employee take time off scenario.

Manager looks shocked as employee takes time off, highlighting unexpected reactions in workplace time-off situations.

Comment discussing confusion over work arrangement and unwritten Friday rule about stopping work at 2 pm.

Comment discussing employee taking time off and manager’s reaction, highlighting work compensation and time off frustrations.

Comment warning about not trusting a manager when an employee takes time off as allowed.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to leave a job due to a bad boss and manager issues over employee time off.

Comment thread showing a user discussing a manager who lets employee take time off but then freaks out when it happens.

Screenshot of a comment expressing disbelief about an employee taking two days of paid time off.

Text conversation about a manager allowing employee time off and reacting negatively when the employee takes the leave.

Screenshot of a forum comment about retirement, illustrating a manager reacting when employee takes time off as allowed.

Comment discussing company policy on Sunday work approval and double pay, related to manager lets employee take time off situation.

At the same time, many were impressed with how HR handled the situation

Text comment saying “Props to that HR lady” with username and points visible, related to manager lets employee take time off story.

Comment about manager and employee interaction, highlighting unexpected reaction when employee takes time off as allowed.

Comment showing someone supporting HR and predicting the manager lets employee take time off will lead to the manager’s firing.

Screenshot of an online comment advising to find a different job due to a manager freaking out when employee takes time off.

Others chimed in with similar stories

Reddit comment describing a manager letting employee take time off, then freaking out after tracking their location.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a manager who freaks out when an employee takes time off as allowed.

Comment about manager letting employee take time off and testing backup plans during employee absence at work.

