ADVERTISEMENT

Discrimination doesn’t always happen in obvious ways. Sometimes, it can take place sneakily, making a person doubt themselves. This kind of covert discrimination happens more often than you can imagine.

For people with disabilities, it can be a frequent occurrence, which is what one woman went through. She found herself constantly at the receiving end of weird behavior at work and began to wonder if it was because of her disability. Her suspicions seemed correct after one particular incident involving her bra.

More info: Reddit

Disabled woman wonders if she’s being targeted by her managers after they unfairly berate her in front of her coworkers for a uniform violation

Share icon

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba (not the actual photo)

Woman with a disability felt that her managers were not providing her proper accommodations at work and that she was being “targeted” by them for being an “inconvenience”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SHVETS production (not the actual photo)

One day, the managers called her out in public for a uniform violation saying a customer had complained about her visible nipples and that she should wear an “appropriate bra”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Los Muertos Crew (not the actual photo)

The woman, who was already wearing a bra, felt embarrassed and confused as to why they confronted her but not her male coworker whose nipples were visible through his shirt

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: pawsandponder

The poster and her family felt that she was being targeted because of her disability and that the managers wanted her to quit

The Original Poster (OP) shared that she had been working at a large amusement park for the last 5 months. Due to her disability, she would bring her service dog to work. But, the woman noticed that even though the company told her they would accommodate her disability, they did not follow through with it properly. Despite constantly reminding them that she couldn’t work outside, they would keep assigning her to outdoor placements. She felt like she was being singled out for being an “inconvenience” to them.

Research on workplace accommodations states that they are “individualized solutions that enable people with disabilities to perform the work activities and be more productive.” Even though it’s mandatory for companies to provide the correct facilities for disabled people to do their jobs well, as the OP mentioned, they might not follow through with it correctly.

A study by the Harvard Business Review found that people fear disclosing their disability to their employers as they worry they will be treated differently or deemed incompetent. Around 76% of surveyed employees mentioned not fully disclosing their disabilities at work. Judging by OP’s situation, it’s understandable why people worry about asking for accommodations or sharing their struggles with their organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to BCG, “people with disabilities (PwD) report lower levels of inclusion in the workplace relative to their colleagues without disabilities—and lower levels relative to other employee groups that are often the focus of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. These findings matter because lower feelings of inclusion are correlated with higher attrition.”

Share icon

Image credits: Ian Romie Ona (not the actual photo)

Along with all the suspect interactions the poster had with her managers, one particular incident affected her the most. She mentioned that she was suddenly called out one day in front of all her coworkers and accused of wearing inappropriate clothing. Her managers told her that a customer had complained that they could see her nipples under her shirt and that she should wear an appropriate bra next time.

But the woman was shocked because she was wearing a bra. She felt upset and embarrassed and wondered why they only had a problem with her uniform when her male coworker’s nipples were also visible under his shirt. She even checked the employee handbook and found no mention of nipples or bras. This interaction made her question whether the managers were trying to get her to quit because of her disability.

A study on employees with disabilities found that they are 1.5 times likelier to have experienced discrimination at their workplace than compared to a person without a disability or health condition. The research also found that when a disabled person’s accommodation is denied, the impact is profoundly negative, whereas the right facilities, flexible working arrangements, and appropriate adjustments can make them feel safe and included.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s important for organizations to sensitize their employees on the ways they can assist their coworkers who have disabilities. Companies should also debunk assumptions and clear any biases that their employees may have. This woman was put through a difficult situation by her managers that no employee should have to go through. Commenters were supportive and encouraged her to seek help and document her interactions with her bosses.

How do you think the poster should have handled the criticism from her managers? What would you have done in that situation? Share your thoughts in the comments and add to the discussion.

People felt that she was being unfairly “punished for being human” and many netizens shared words of support