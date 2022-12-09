“Block My Driveway? I Don’t Know Where Your Car Went”: Person Tows Car, Then Pretends To Not Know Anything About It

Having someone you get along with really well in your neighborhood can make your life far easier. You never know when you need a favor, just for instance, from a guy named Terry who can tow anyone’s car if they block your driveway. If that sounds weirdly specific, that’s because that’s who redditor u/necrid101 reached out to when they needed some help.

The redditor shared how they got in touch with him to solve a delicate situation involving their driveway and a stranger’s minivan. The post went viral on the r/pettyrevenge online community, and you can practically feel the author’s adrenalin as they wrote everything that happened in detail.

Check out the full story below. What do you think about what happened? Have you ever had someone block your driveway before? Do you have someone friendly and Terry-esque living in your neighborhood? Drop by the comments and tell us what you think, dear Pandas.

Redditor u/necrid101’s story is a power fantasy that came true. Let’s face it, Pandas, we’ve all daydreamed about getting revenge against someone who deserved it—like a nasty stranger or a rude neighbor. But barely anyone has the guts to actually put their wild plans into motion.

The OP, however, took charge of the situation and called up Terry. The tower reacted almost instantly and got rid of the minivan in no time.

And though the author of the post had initially planned on telling the owner of the vehicle what had happened, they quickly changed their mind upon hearing the tone that he used. Terry proved once again that he’s a valuable member of the local community and got a six-pack of beer in for his trouble. It’s a story that does the r/pettyrevenge subreddit proud.

Generally speaking, people know their neighbors far less well than in the past. We’re far more private, less community-driven. There are exceptions, of course, and a lot depends on each individual town. And you might even know and like and get along with your neighbors, dear Pandas, whether you live in a metropolis or in the countryside. However, when you look at the broader changes in society, there’s a sense of alienation.

A while ago, Bored Panda looked at how, over the past half-century, people have become more independent and less interdependent in North America, especially in the US. Fewer people grow up and stay in their hometowns, so there are fewer connections with one’s neighbors than you’d otherwise get if you stayed put.

Technology has also had a hand in this. Half a century ago, people would spend far more time outdoors than they would inside their homes. You’d sit on your porch and interact with the people from your local area who were passing by. Now, there are fewer reasons to do that.

