This Man Went To Mexico For A Facelift And Almost Broke The Internet With His Big Reveal

Cosmetic surgery is having a moment in 2025. While it was once somewhat of a taboo subject, nowadays, people are flaunting their before-and-after pics like never before.

Kris Jenner had tongues wagging when she stepped out looking years younger earlier this year. Then, we brought you this story of a 50-year-old woman who left jaws on the floor with her incredible transformation.

Now, a 56-year-old man is breaking the internet with his big reveal. David Dickson traveled to Mexico in 2024 to go under the knife and arrived back home looking like a fresh-faced teenager. He’s been tracking his year-long journey on TikTok and the videos have sent people into a tizzy. Below, you’ll find a series of pics of Dickson, and you’ll be forgiven for thinking it surely cannot be the same person.

Here’s David Dickson a few years ago, before he underwent a serious transformation

Image credits: new.beginnings639

Image credits: new.beginnings639

The 56-year-old started with an intense weight loss journey

Image credits: new.beginnings639

Losing a considerable amount of weight left Dickson with some flabby skin under his chin

Image credits: new.beginnings639

Image credits: new.beginnings639

He later revealed that losing 100 pounds had “destroyed” his face

Image credits: new.beginnings639

This is what Dickson looked like just before going under the knife in Mexico

Image credits: new.beginnings639

He opted to go to Dr. Maribel Belmontes Castillo, who has since gone viral for her work

Image credits: new.beginnings639

Image credits: new.beginnings639

He underwent a number of cosmetic procedures, including a lower facelift, a neck lift, an upper blepharoplasty, a lower earlobe reduction, and a CO2 laser treatment

Image credits: new.beginnings639

Dickson had to stay in Guadalajara, Mexico for ten days after the surgery to recover

Image credits: new.beginnings639

The results are already beginning to show in this pic

Image credits: new.beginnings639

But it’s this big reveal that almost broke the internet

Image credits: new.beginnings639

Youthful, glowing, and fresh-faced, Dickson looks like a completely different person

Image credits: new.beginnings639

Image credits: new.beginnings639

Dickson spent $9,000 on the surgery and hospital stay, and $5,000 on meds, recovery and post-care

Image credits: new.beginnings639

He says he had numbness in his face for a year after the surgery

Image credits: new.beginnings639

Image credits: new.beginnings639

Image credits: new.beginnings639

But Dickson says it was worth it, and he now feels like himself

Image credits: new.beginnings639

Are you considering having a facelift? Read this first…

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Not everyone is a good candidate for a facelift (rhytidectomy). According to experts, you need to be in good health and have noticeable signs of aging on your face. “This includes a double chin, jowls, deep wrinkles, and sagging neck skin,” says Mexico-based surgeon Dr. Arturo Valdez. “If your skin isn’t very elastic, then this procedure may not be right for you.”

Valdez adds that you should be a non-smoker and also free of health conditions that could hinder your healing. If you are a smoker, you’ll be required to stop smoking a few weeks before the procedure.

Your surgeon may ask you to undergo blood tests, an EKG, or other assessments ahead of agreeing to perform the surgery. These are to ensure that you’re healthy enough to undergo the procedure. The doctor could also ask you to stop certain medications, such as blood thinners.

Facelifts are typically performed under local anesthetic with sedation or general anesthesia. And they take between 2-5 hours.

“Once you’re under, the surgeon will make incisions around the hairline, ears, and chin if applicable,” reveals Valdez. “They’ll lift and tighten the muscles and tissues, remove excess skin, and then close the incisions.”

You’ll be under observation for a bit after your surgery. And then you’ll be transferred to your accommodation or a recovery center, where you’ll have to follow aftercare instructions like caring for the surgical site and drains. You’ll also be given medications to apply or take. There’ll be one or two follow-up visits where your surgeon will check how you’re healing and also remove the stitches.

“Initial recovery is 1-2 weeks, but full recovery can take a few months,” says Valdez. “Bruising, swelling, and discomfort are normal during this time.” He adds that before you go home, your surgeon will give you instructions for skincare, medications, and activities to avoid during recovery.

You’ll need to use sun protection when you go out and you’ll have to avoid intense exercise for six weeks. It’s not unusual for surgeons to have follow-up video calls with their patients to check how the healing process is going.

The average cost of a facelift in the U.S. is around $11,400. And that’s just for the procedure. You’ll still need to fork over thousands more for anesthesia, operating room facilities, medications, post-op recovery, etc.

It’s no surprise, then, that some Americans are opting to travel to Mexico for their procedures. The exact cost of having a facelift in that country will depend on where you go and which surgeon you choose. However, expect to pay between $2,500 to $4,000, says Valdez. “This covers things like [medication] and hospital stays, along with other things you’ll need, but you will need to consider the costs of flying into Mexico,” he adds.

“The way my jaw dropped”: Dixon’s social media posts have sent netizens into a frenzy

