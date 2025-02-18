ADVERTISEMENT

Losing a pet is every owner’s worst nightmare, and for Paul Guilbeault, that nightmare lasted eight long years. In 2017, during a move, his miniature pinscher, Damian, vanished. Despite the time that passed, Paul never gave up hope.

Then, something unbelievable happened. While en route to help wildfire victims in California, Paul got a call that changed everything. Damian had been found—over 1,000 miles away in Oklahoma City!

Without hesitation, Paul and his husband drove 14 hours straight to reunite with Damian. When they finally saw each other again, it was as if no time had passed. Now, after nearly a decade apart, Damian is back home, right where he belongs.

Paul’s dog went missing during a move in 2017, and despite losing hope, he never changed his contact information

Moving is stressful, but for Paul, it became a nightmare when Damian disappeared. He searched endlessly, but as the years passed, he feared he might never see his beloved pup again. Still, he made sure that if Damian was ever found, someone would be able to contact him.

“My phone number and email have been the same for 20 years,” Paul told Bored Panda. “I figured if there was ever a miracle, I’d want to be easy to find.”

Eight years later, while driving to help wildfire victims, Paul got a call that seemed too good to be true

Paul was on his way to assist wildfire victims in California when his phone rang. A vet in Oklahoma City had shocking news: Damian had been found wandering along a busy road. But after so much time, Paul was skeptical.

“Honestly, my first thought was that it was a scam,” Paul admitted. “I didn’t want to get my hopes up because I thought someone might be trying to trick me.”

Once the vet confirmed it was real, Paul and his husband dropped everything and hit the road.

A kind stranger rescued Damian and took him to a vet, where his microchip revealed the truth

If not for a compassionate passerby, Damian may never have made it back home. The dog was found alone on a busy street, and thankfully, someone took him to a clinic to get checked. The moment they scanned his microchip, they realized he had a family.

“Whoever found him was an angel,” Paul said. “Without them, I don’t think I’d ever have seen him again.”

Paul and his husband drove 14 hours straight, hoping Damian would still remember them

Reuniting with a pet after eight years apart is never guaranteed to go smoothly. Paul wasn’t sure if Damian’s memory—or even his sense of smell—was strong enough to recognize him. But when the moment came, there was no doubt.

“At first, he took a second to recognize me. His eyesight isn’t great anymore, but I think his sense of smell still works fine because once he realized it was me, his tail started wagging like crazy!” Paul recalled.

It was clear: Damian never forgot his family.

Now back home, Damian refuses to leave Paul’s side, even for a second

After so many years apart, Damian is terrified of being alone again—and, honestly, so is Paul.

“It’s like we were never apart, except now he has a bit of separation anxiety. And honestly? I do too,” Paul admitted.

Even a simple dinner out turned into an emotional moment.

“Just today, my husband and I tried to leave all our dogs at home to go eat at a restaurant, but Damian ran up to me, wanting to come along. Of course, I felt bad and took him with us.”

The pup was so charming that everyone in the restaurant came over to hear his story.

Damian’s story has gained worldwide attention, and there are even talks of a documentary

What started as a personal journey has turned into a global sensation. News outlets everywhere have covered the heartwarming reunion, and Paul has done over 25 interviews so far.

“I’ve talked to People Magazine, ABC, CBS—you name it,” he said. “I even have a publicist in the UK handling some media requests.”

And the attention isn’t stopping there.

“Believe it or not, I had a Zoom meeting about a possible documentary just yesterday.”

Despite the media buzz, Paul’s priority is making sure Damian gets the best care possible

After years of uncertainty, Paul just wants to make sure Damian is happy and healthy.

“Fame is cool, but my biggest concern is getting him to the vet,” he explained. “He really needs dental work, X-rays, and vaccines like a rabies shot.”

One thing is for sure—Damian is finally home, right where he belongs.

