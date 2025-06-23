Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Am I The Jerk For Tipping 83¢?”
“Am I The Jerk For Tipping 83¢?”

Tipping has become a key part of the service industry, allowing staff to earn more for going the extra mile for the customer. However, in the last few years, we have seen the practice evolve into something that feels more like an added tax.

Reddit user KeyComplete4809 recently shared an experience at a restaurant where a declined credit card set off a chain of uncomfortable exchanges between him and the waitress. Eventually, he fully covered the bill but left a sub-1% tip because of the bad taste the interaction left him with. This sparked a tense standoff and a question that followed him all the way home: was he standing up for himself or just being petty?

    In many places, tipping has evolved from a gesture of appreciation for exceptional service into an expectation

    So much so that if you skip it, the staff might think it’s simply because you’re deliberately being a jerk

    Image credits: KeyComplete4809

    The guy revealed more information about the evening in the comments

    And most people said he was completely entitled to leaving such a small tip

    But some said he was just being petty

    perdyr2167 avatar
    Somebodys grandmother
    Somebodys grandmother
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does the staff leave with card. I'm used to the machine comes to me... i would never give another my card!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sugarshack avatar
    Christos Arvanitis
    Christos Arvanitis
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's mostly an American thing and is so stupid since the technology has existed elsewhere for decades to do it right in front of the customer. We see it more often in the states but still not in the majority of cases. It's pretty stupid and prone to fraud. Freedumb!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he was going to do a runner, why was he still sitting there when she returned with the declined card?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband and I go out to eat (business dinners) quite often. In my experience smaller chains often take the card and bring it back or you take your bill to the counter and pay at the register. The higher end restaurants seem to have the machine they bring to the table and the server only leaves to get a copy of the receipt. If you want good wait service come to Ohio! Our servers are wonderful! I’ve never had anyone be rude to us, maybe a few dry personalities, but I usually have them laughing before we leave ;))

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
