“Am I The Jerk For Tipping 83¢?”
Tipping has become a key part of the service industry, allowing staff to earn more for going the extra mile for the customer. However, in the last few years, we have seen the practice evolve into something that feels more like an added tax.
Reddit user KeyComplete4809 recently shared an experience at a restaurant where a declined credit card set off a chain of uncomfortable exchanges between him and the waitress. Eventually, he fully covered the bill but left a sub-1% tip because of the bad taste the interaction left him with. This sparked a tense standoff and a question that followed him all the way home: was he standing up for himself or just being petty?
In many places, tipping has evolved from a gesture of appreciation for exceptional service into an expectation
So much so that if you skip it, the staff might think it’s simply because you’re deliberately being a jerk
The guy revealed more information about the evening in the comments
And most people said he was completely entitled to leaving such a small tip
But some said he was just being petty
Why does the staff leave with card. I'm used to the machine comes to me... i would never give another my card!
It's mostly an American thing and is so stupid since the technology has existed elsewhere for decades to do it right in front of the customer. We see it more often in the states but still not in the majority of cases. It's pretty stupid and prone to fraud. Freedumb!
My husband and I go out to eat (business dinners) quite often. In my experience smaller chains often take the card and bring it back or you take your bill to the counter and pay at the register. The higher end restaurants seem to have the machine they bring to the table and the server only leaves to get a copy of the receipt. If you want good wait service come to Ohio! Our servers are wonderful! I’ve never had anyone be rude to us, maybe a few dry personalities, but I usually have them laughing before we leave ;))
