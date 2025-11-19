“AITA For Telling My Wife We Can Adopt Her Nephews But Not Her Niece?”: Family Chaos Erupts Over Troubled Kids
Having kids can be tough. It’s a full-time job that parents never get a break from. So, regardless of how rewarding it may be, it’s crucial for adults to weigh all the pros and cons before deciding to start a family.
This couple, however, didn’t have much time to think when they were suddenly asked if they could take in two of their nephews and their niece. Below, you’ll find the full story that the husband shared on Reddit in search of advice, as well as some of the replies that invested readers left him.
Being a parent is hard enough when you feel completely prepared for it
But it can be much more complicated when this responsibility appears out of nowhere
The author shared a few more details in an effort to help people understand where he is coming from
Becoming a parent to a teenager can be tough
The fact of the matter is that taking care of a teenager is hard even when you have had parenting experience. They can be a lot because they are going through a lot at that age. Pair that with a troubled childhood and you know you’ll have quite a few things to deal with.
The circumstances in this situation make it even worse. The potential parents have no prior experience, the teen has already picked up bad habits, and, on top of it all, there would be two minors there to care for as well. That is a lot of responsibility to take on, especially when it’s thrust upon you and you seem to have no choice.
Dealing with something like that will require a lot of love and understanding. Having that much space in your heart for someone is very demanding.
But it can be very rewarding if you’re ready for it
Of course, parenting a troubled teen is not impossible. It is not like they are evil or will try to ruin your life on purpose. They too can be kind and understanding and even helpful around the house. Their bad behavior is usually rooted in the fact that they crave love and try to get it wherever they can. If you are ready to give it to them, you might be rewarded with many joyful moments together.
Still, building that trust will require a lot of grace and patience, and not everyone is capable of giving away so much. The author of this story seems to already be doubtful about taking on a teen, so that doesn’t bode well for their future together.
All in all, the situation is very complicated and should probably be handled with some help from professionals, such as social workers and therapists. They will be able to give the couple sound advice that will take into consideration all the nuances of the situation.
Many saw the man’s point of view and showed understanding, even offering their personal experiences to prove that he might be right
Others were convinced that he is behaving like a jerk
If OP were my husband, I'd leave. Not because he didn't think he couldn't handle raising the 14 to, but because of the way he spoke about all the kids. Two can still be saved one is past the point of saving What they need are rules, no mention of love and stability. He doesn't mention the children's personalities or relationships to each other once. No thought to the relationship between his wife and her sister's kids, no thought to splitting up a family unit. No mention of if 14 yo has effectively been raising the others, which is likely but not a given. He doesn't talk about them like people, just NPCs. There are all kinds of reasons why adopting the you get sibs would be the right decision, but he hasn't reasoned his way to them.
A fourteen-year-old is not a child, but an adolescent. Legally yes, a child - but behaviorally is already in the in-between stage. Honestly, if I were OP, I wouldn't dare to remain in the same room with te girl one-on-one. And I'm a natural born woman, but still see it as a huge risk for the adult man to hang around a disgruntled or rebelling adolescent girl with substance problems and gang affiliations. Or shall he let the child smoke just to keep her calm?Load More Replies...
My argument isn't that adoption of the 14 yo is the right decision, just that the way he talks about the kids - what he mentions and leaves out - would be enough to make me leave him. But I've spent most of my career working with "at risk" adolescents and let me assure you that the gender of a carer doesn't make it more or less dangerous I assume you're afraid of wrongful sexual accusations, and kids who would accuse a man would accuse a cis woman just as quick. As for smoking, let life settle before taking away a habit that is only long term unhealthy. Adding nicotine or behavioural withdrawal to the current mess isn't going to be effective. Make it clear it's going to have to stop, but focus on the root stress. Put a limit on where and when. But realistically, she's 14, ordering her to quit isn't going to work, supporting her to decrease and eventually stop is the best approach.
This was exactly what caught my attention right from the start. I completely understand OPs situation is extremely hard, I cannot even imagine taking care of 3 children, one of them just few years younger than OP, without any preparations, planning, ... Not to mention the impact on their lives - they are unlikely to have children of their own, if they'll already have 3. However the "rules" are just stupid. Instead of communicating the whole thing with his partner properly, he set up strict rules that are basically splitting the siblings appart and marking one of them as unwanted. I would completely understand him to decline completely, as he might just feel he's unprepared for the whole thing. That would be completely ok. But the way the whole situation is dealt with seems really s****y to me.
He realized it was happening with or without his agreement. His wife and her family made the decision. He fought back by demanding the right of decision with the responsibility.
I'm not really surprised OP talks about the kids as if they weren't real people: he doesn't know them that well, there is no emotional connection between him and them, no shared history, no shared experience. Also, love and stability are often just not enough if kids have lived in chaos the better part of their lives. On top of that, he was asked to adopt the kids not because he and his partner are the most suitable, but because they have a house and are financially stable. This financial stability will be seriously impacted by having 3 added mouths and added stress, which can have repercussions for his job. If it was just one child, I think, even with his mindset, it would be doable: 3 is just too much. He didn't ask for this, he doesn't want this: that is valid because it's his life. It does mean though that he has to make a choice: being shackled to a life he doesn't want or leaving his partner.
But even if you don't know someone personally, an adult and perspective parent should understand what he doesn't know and be asking the right questions. As I mentioned there are plenty of reasons why adopting two not three is the best decision, but he's not reasoning through the most important ones.
It is very well possible that he does not know the children beyond happening to notice them at some birthday or christmas party. Not every one lives in the same town as the rest of the family, and does not meet nieces and nephews on a regular basis. (I for one don't, never have.)
But he shows no sign of understanding that these things are important, even if he doesn't know them, he does know they are people, and that those questions are basic human topics. It's ok not to know the kids, it's not ok to not acknowledge the need to find out or understand. He's going to be a terrible father.
