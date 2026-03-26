Couple Act Like Whole Beach Belongs To Them, Clever Tourist’s Revenge Leaves Them Red With Rage

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It’s strange how some people’s entitlement knows no bounds, and they get delusional thinking that the whole world revolves around them. Moreover, they don’t even bat an eyelid or feel any remorse while treating others like dirt. I guess self-obsession is to blame here.

Just look at this old couple who got absolutely grumpy when another tourist kept his bag on their unoccupied beach chairs. Not only did they get verbally violent with him, but also walked all over his towel, spraying sand on him. Scroll down to find out how the guy took epic revenge!

More info: Reddit

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Some delusional folks have too much entitlement and think the world revolves around them

Image credits: Deepthi Clicks / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster went out on a sunny beach and noticed two empty chairs shaded by some trees, so he set his bag on them, but relaxed on his towel

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Image credits: user26823545 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Soon, a grumpy couple accosted him in the rudest manner, so he apologized begrudgingly and removed his stuff from their chair

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Despite his apology, the nasty couple kept calling the tourist crazy, and the old man even walked on his towel while spraying sand on him

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Image credits: LJK624

The annoyed guy intentionally stuck around for a longer time and eventually took revenge by flicking sand from his towel all over the old man

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) shares a humorous tale about how he took revenge on a grumpy old couple while vacationing. When he went to the beach, it was extremely sunny, with just a few trees for shade. Below them, there were two empty chairs. Assuming they might be someone else’s, he laid down his towel next to them, but kept his bag on one seat.

Much to his dismay, an old couple stormed towards him, cursing loudly. He moved his stuff and apologized begrudgingly. However, there was no off switch for the old tourists, who kept harassing him and even called him “crazy.” Their berating just wouldn’t stop, which ultimately prompted the poster to take revenge. First, he decided to stay at the spot longer than he would have.

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The couple was still hovering around him, and angrily glaring back, while he calmly read his book. At one point, the old man came and deliberately hung the chair above him, but he paid no attention. Further, the grumpy tourist also walked all over the poster’s towel, spraying as much sand on him as possible. Urgh, speak about acting immature at that age, right?

After suffering through it, OP finally decided it was time for his epic move. He packed things up and flicked the sand from his towel right over the old man. He grew red with rage, picked up some sand, and threw it at OP, but misjudged the wind’s direction. It all flew back into his own face, while the poster pleasantly walked off and heard the man screaming, “IDIOOT!”

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Netizens were baffled by the old couple’s extreme sense of entitlement. Research also emphasizes that such people have high demands, lack empathy, prioritize their own needs, and act melodramatically when others don’t give in to their demands. That sounds exactly like the grumpy old couple in our story, who flipped after spotting OP’s bag in their chair.

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Moreover, experts stress, “What makes entitlement fascinating—and dangerous—is that it doesn’t only create frustration for others. It also traps the entitled person in a cycle of disappointment, because reality rarely matches their inflated sense of what they’re owed.” They further state that some people never learn and never outgrow this sense.

The poster was also shocked that, despite being in their late 60s, the couple still acted like angry little children. Studies show that some adults behave in such immature manners primarily because of underdeveloped emotional regulation skills, often stemming from childhood trauma, unmet needs, or a lack of accountability.

Well, whatever the reason, nobody should act so nastily with someone for such petty reasons, right? They could have just asked OP to remove his stuff from their chair instead of throwing an angry fit. Many netizens claimed that the old man deserved the poster’s revenge. What are your thoughts about it? We would love to hear from you, so feel free to jot them down in the comments!

Netizens were baffled by the old couple’s sky-high sense of entitlement, and couldn’t help but laugh at the guy’s cold revenge

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