“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
There often has to be a pretty explosive reason to end a relationship that has been going on for multiple years, where both people have seen each other through thick and thin. So one’s partner unexpectedly growing distant and seeming eager to leave can be cause for alarm.
A woman went online to share her relationship horror story when her partner of eight years suddenly insisted he wanted kids and they should break up. Feeling something was off, she checked his messages and discovered that he had reconnected with a childhood friend and had upended his entire relationship over her.
A partner leaving after multiple years together over seemingly nothing should raise suspicions
Image credits: mike.shots / Magnific (not the actual photo)
So one woman learned her ex had suddenly reconnected with his childhood friend
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Blackcreek Corporate / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Valeriia Miller / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Ambreen / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: PracticalCategory642
She gave some more details in the comments
[reactions, advice]
Some shared similar stories
Then she came through with an update
Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: PracticalCategory642
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