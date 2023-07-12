Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“You Say That Now, But Never Say Never”: Co-Worker Reacts To A Woman Choosing To Be Childfree
Miglė Miliūtė and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

To some people, the thought of becoming a parent alone brings an abundance of joy and happiness, while others could never imagine themselves being a mom or a dad. That is why the latter often choose to be childfree.

Even though their reasons differ from person to person, quite a few childfree people are met with surprised looks or the typical “never say never”. TikTok user ‘honeyandmud’ was also presented with such a phrase, after she told her co-worker she doesn’t want to have kids. She discussed their conversation in one of her TikTok videos, which quickly became viral and evoked numerous people to share their thoughts in the comments. Scroll down to find the full story and the video below.

This woman had her mind set on being childfree, but her co-worker insisted on “never say never”

Image credits: honeyandmud

“I was chatting with a guy at work today and he asked me if I had any kids to which I responded with, ‘Oh, no, I’m not gonna have children.'”

Image credits: honeyandmud

“He kind of laughs and he’s like, ‘Well, you say that now but never say never.’

To which I responded with, ‘No, I know for a fact that I’m never going to have children.'”

Image credits: honeyandmud

“He got a little curious at that part and was like, ‘Oh, you know this’ to which I then responded with, ‘Yeah, I’ve known since I was a child that I don’t want to have kids. And I’m 35 years old now. And that hasn’t changed. And I really don’t see that changing in the future. So yeah, I can confidently say I don’t want kids and I’m never going to have them.'”

Image credits: honeyandmud

“And even after that he still replies with, ‘Well, you never know.’ And it’s just such a common theme. Any time somebody is choosing to be child-free, there are always people, usually parents, who are like, ‘You’ll regret that one day’ like they know the person better than the person knows themselves.”

Image credits: honeyandmud

“Do you not think we know ourselves? Do you not think we understand this decision and have thought about this decision and have our reasons as to why we don’t want to be a parent or bring a child into this world? I don’t know, it’s funny to me. Trust that I know myself, alright? I’m not meant to be a parent, f**k.”

Image credits: honeyandmud

The video attracted over 250k views on TikTok

@honeyandmud i am so happy you love being a parent, but i promise you that i would not. trust that i can understand that about myself. #childfree #childfreebychoice #childfreemillennial #letusbe #storytime ♬ original sound – honeyandmud

People in the comments shared their views and offered suggestions on how to respond in similar situations

