Man Demands DNA Test For Daughter After Suspecting Wife Cheated—Discovers She Isn’t The Mother

ADVERTISEMENT

A man opened a Pandora’s box of family secrets after accusing his wife of being unfaithful.

The Vietnamese man, whose name has not been disclosed, began to suspect his daughter wasn’t biologically his when he noticed she resembled neither him nor his wife.

The couple lived in Ho Chi Minh City, the most populous city in Vietnam, with their daughter, Lan, who was three years old when they moved, according to local media outlet Docnhanh.

As Lan grew into a teenager, the man couldn’t shake the feeling that he wasn’t her biological father—he reportedly thought she was “too pretty” to be his. So, he took a DNA test, which confirmed that Lan was not his biological daughter.

Share icon A Vietnamese man took a DNA test, suspecting that his daughter wasn’t his biological child



Image credits: Caleb Oquendo (not the actual photo)

After learning the truth, the man reportedly grew distant from the girl and his wife, Hong, and developed a drinking habit.

One night, after coming home drunk, he confronted Hong with the DNA results, but she vehemently denied having been unfaithful.

Eventually, Hong and Lan moved to the capital city Hanoi, where Lan started a new school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: utah51/stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

At the new school, Lan met another girl in her class who had been born on the same date and at the same hospital as her.

This coincidence brought them closer, and the girls soon organized a joint birthday party at one of their houses.

At the party, Hong noticed something unusual about Lan’s friend—she looked strikingly similar to herself as a young woman.

This prompted the friend’s family to request that Hong take a DNA test. That’s when she learned that she wasn’t Lan’s mother, either, but rather her friend’s.

After the results confirmed that the girl, Lan, wasn’t his biological daughter, he grew distant from his family

Share icon

Image credits: salomonus_/stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: photostriker/stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

The two girls had been switched at birth at the hospital. Hong and her husband had brought Lan home, when in reality, they should have brought home their biological daughter— Lan’s friend.

Following these revelations, the two families began spending more time together, though they agreed not to tell the girls the truth yet.

It’s not known if the families will take legal action against the hospital.

Lan and her mother, Hong, decided to move to a different city, where Lan started a new school…and met Hong’s biological daughter

Share icon

Image credits: Vidal Balielo Jr. (not the actual photo)

A similar case occurred in Colombia in 1988, but multiplied by two. Two sets of identical twin brothers—Carlos and Wilber Bernal Castro, and William and Jorge Canas Velasco— were mixed up at a hospital in Bogotá. Each family unknowingly took home one of their biological twins and one twin from the other family.

The four of them eventually met through a series of chance events. Their encounter started when a colleague of Jorge, an office worker, went to buy meat at William’s butcher shop in Bogotá, and was struck by how much the two men resembled each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curious, she showed a photo of William to Jorge, who also noticed the resemblance. When Jorge looked William up on Facebook, he found a photo of William’s brother, who looked exactly like the man he had grown up with and believed to be his twin.



The story was recently told in Netflix’s documentary The Accidental Twins.



Share icon

Image credits: pingpao/stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

Similarly, in 2022, Georgian student Elene Deisadze stumbled upon the social media account of a woman who looked identical to her while browsing TikTok.

After reaching out to the woman, Anna Panchulidze, they discovered that they were both 19 years old. As they got to know each other online, the young women learned that they were both adopted.

Elene and Anna decided to take DNA tests, which confirmed they were identical twins that had been separated at birth.

“The two daughters shall have two sets of parents,” one reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT