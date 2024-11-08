Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Demands DNA Test For Daughter After Suspecting Wife Cheated—Discovers She Isn’t The Mother
Family, News

Man Demands DNA Test For Daughter After Suspecting Wife Cheated—Discovers She Isn’t The Mother

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A man opened a Pandora’s box of family secrets after accusing his wife of being unfaithful.

The Vietnamese man, whose name has not been disclosed, began to suspect his daughter wasn’t biologically his when he noticed she resembled neither him nor his wife.

The couple lived in Ho Chi Minh City, the most populous city in Vietnam, with their daughter, Lan, who was three years old when they moved, according to local media outlet Docnhanh.

As Lan grew into a teenager, the man couldn’t shake the feeling that he wasn’t her biological father—he reportedly thought she was “too pretty” to be his. So, he took a DNA test, which confirmed that Lan was not his biological daughter.

A Vietnamese man took a DNA test, suspecting that his daughter wasn’t his biological child
Man Demands DNA Test For Daughter After Suspecting Wife Cheated—Discovers She Isn't The Mother

Image credits: Caleb Oquendo (not the actual photo)

After learning the truth, the man reportedly grew distant from the girl and his wife, Hong, and developed a drinking habit.

One night, after coming home drunk, he confronted Hong with the DNA results, but she vehemently denied having been unfaithful.

Eventually, Hong and Lan moved to the capital city Hanoi, where Lan started a new school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man Demands DNA Test For Daughter After Suspecting Wife Cheated—Discovers She Isn't The Mother

Image credits: utah51/stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

At the new school, Lan met another girl in her class who had been born on the same date and at the same hospital as her.

This coincidence brought them closer, and the girls soon organized a joint birthday party at one of their houses.

At the party, Hong noticed something unusual about Lan’s friend—she looked strikingly similar to herself as a young woman.

This prompted the friend’s family to request that Hong take a DNA test. That’s when she learned that she wasn’t Lan’s mother, either, but rather her friend’s.

After the results confirmed that the girl, Lan, wasn’t his biological daughter, he grew distant from his family

Man Demands DNA Test For Daughter After Suspecting Wife Cheated—Discovers She Isn't The Mother

Image credits: salomonus_/stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

Man Demands DNA Test For Daughter After Suspecting Wife Cheated—Discovers She Isn't The Mother

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: photostriker/stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

The two girls had been switched at birth at the hospital. Hong and her husband had brought Lan home, when in reality, they should have brought home their biological daughter— Lan’s friend.

Following these revelations, the two families began spending more time together, though they agreed not to tell the girls the truth yet.

It’s not known if the families will take legal action against the hospital.

Lan and her mother, Hong, decided to move to a different city, where Lan started a new school…and met Hong’s biological daughter

Man Demands DNA Test For Daughter After Suspecting Wife Cheated—Discovers She Isn't The Mother

Image credits: Vidal Balielo Jr. (not the actual photo)

A similar case occurred in Colombia in 1988, but multiplied by two. Two sets of identical twin brothers—Carlos and Wilber Bernal Castro, and William and Jorge Canas Velasco— were mixed up at a hospital in Bogotá. Each family unknowingly took home one of their biological twins and one twin from the other family.

The four of them eventually met through a series of chance events. Their encounter started when a colleague of Jorge, an office worker, went to buy meat at William’s butcher shop in Bogotá, and was struck by how much the two men resembled each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curious, she showed a photo of William to Jorge, who also noticed the resemblance. When Jorge looked William up on Facebook, he found a photo of William’s brother, who looked exactly like the man he had grown up with and believed to be his twin.

The story was recently told in Netflix’s documentary The Accidental Twins.

Man Demands DNA Test For Daughter After Suspecting Wife Cheated—Discovers She Isn't The Mother

Image credits: pingpao/stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

Similarly, in 2022, Georgian student Elene Deisadze stumbled upon the social media account of a woman who looked identical to her while browsing TikTok.

After reaching out to the woman, Anna Panchulidze, they discovered that they were both 19 years old. As they got to know each other online, the young women learned that they were both adopted.

Elene and Anna decided to take DNA tests, which confirmed they were identical twins that had been separated at birth. 

“The two daughters shall have two sets of parents,” one reader commented

Man Demands DNA Test For Daughter After Suspecting Wife Cheated—Discovers She Isn't The Mother

ADVERTISEMENT

Man Demands DNA Test For Daughter After Suspecting Wife Cheated—Discovers She Isn't The Mother

ADVERTISEMENT

Man Demands DNA Test For Daughter After Suspecting Wife Cheated—Discovers She Isn't The Mother

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

3

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
sanderst509 avatar
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The two daughters absolutely have a right to know. They’re teens. They’re old enough to understand what happened.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
nelson_3 avatar
Hidalgo
Hidalgo
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is probably time to add dna testing to the tests done at birth.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
sanderst509 avatar
Sand Ers
Sand Ers
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The two daughters absolutely have a right to know. They’re teens. They’re old enough to understand what happened.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
nelson_3 avatar
Hidalgo
Hidalgo
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is probably time to add dna testing to the tests done at birth.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda