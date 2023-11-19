Man Tells His Brother And SIL They Need To Move Out Of His House Before Their Baby Is Born

ADVERTISEMENT

Purchasing your first home is a huge accomplishment. Whether this milestone comes at age 25 or 45, it’s extremely exciting to have a place to yourself where no one else gets to dictate what color you paint the walls or how many nails are allowed in each wall.

So when one man finally purchased his own house, he was happy to let his brother and sister-in-law stay with him temporarily. But now that they have a little one on the way, he’s decided it’s time for them to find a new place to live. Below, you’ll find the full story that was recently shared on Reddit, as well as some of the opinions readers had on the situation.

After purchasing his first home, this man was happy to let his brother and sister-in-law crash with him for a while

But now that the couple has a baby on the way, he’s decided that he doesn’t want any children running around his house

Americans are purchasing their first homes later than ever before, as even paying rent can be out of reach

Purchasing a home has always been a huge milestone for adults, but in this day and age, it’s becoming even more impressive. The average age to buy a first house has jumped up to 36 in the United States, the oldest ever on record, CBS News reports. In 2022, baby boomers accounted for 39% of home buyers, while millennials only made up 28%.

Meanwhile, even being able to afford renting an apartment or property has become increasingly challenging. Forbes reports that the average price of rent across the United States at the moment is $1,372 a month, but it can be much higher in more expensive areas.

Hawaii is the state with the highest rent prices, with the average monthly rent coming out to a whopping $2,418. But California, the District of Columbia, New Jersey and Massachusetts aren’t too far behind, all coming in with average monthly rent prices over $1,800. So it’s completely understandable for couples like the one in this story to want to save money anywhere they can.

Living with a newborn is a huge adjustment

Having a newborn baby as a roommate is a bit different from living with two other adults. They cry, they spit up, they produce impressive amounts of dirty diapers, and they require their parents to be up during all hours of the night. While it would not necessarily be the homeowner’s responsibility to help with his niece or nephew, it’s likely that he will be woken up by crying more than a few times.

He might also have to deal with dirty diapers in his trash bins and cranky roommates who haven’t slept all night. He may be unable to play music in his home or make noise while the baby is sleeping, and he might feel less comfortable coming home late if he knows he might wake up the child.

Living with a newborn takes a lot of adjusting, even if you’re not actually a parent. But every family is different, and not everyone has the opportunity to purchase a home before having children. Especially considering the fact that raising a child, from birth through age 17, costs about $233,610 nowadays. And depending on where you live, your little ones could cost you even more, as parents in cities tend to spend about 27% more per child than those in rural areas.

Turning family members into roommates isn’t always a good idea

If you have a sibling that you have a strong bond with, the idea of kicking them out of your home might sound ridiculous. But if you live alone and enjoy the serenity of not having children running around your space, you might empathize with the OP in this story.

According to Moving.com, some of the benefits of living with a sibling are having the opportunity to save money, nurturing your relationship with your brother or sister, knowing you’ll always have a roommate who will be there for you, and you’ll be able to share things with one another.

On the other hand, however, living with a sibling can sometimes lead to family drama, issues with having a lack of privacy, you might not be at the same maturity level, you might have different lifestyles or living habits, and money issues can sometimes pop up. Overall, it’s up to you and your sibling(s) to decide whether or not you’ll make good roommates.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing drama surrounding siblings living together, look no further than right here!

