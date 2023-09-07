 Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges | Bored Panda
Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges
39points
Entertainment, News

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Ignas Vieversys and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

A Florida man was arrested last month following a peculiar three-day maritime standoff with the US Coast Guard, as he attempted to cross the Atlantic Ocean using a hamster wheel-like contraption.

Reza Baluchi confronted federal charges of obstruction of boarding and violation of a Captain of the Port order after he was discovered 70 miles off the Georgia coast.

The USS Coast Guard cutter Valiant, patrolling the area at the time, detected the 51-year-old and successfully intercepted him. When questioned during the incident on August 26th, Mr. Baluchi claimed that his plan was to travel 4,000 miles all the way to London.

Right before summer was officially over, a 51-year-old athlete tried to cross the Atlantic in a giant hamster wheel-like contraption, only to get arrested

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Image credits: reza.baluchi.9

After learning about Mr. Baluchi’s 4,000 miles trek, the US Coast Guard tried to persuade him to cancel the mission due to “manifestly unsafe” conditions

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Image credits: FlaglerSheriff

When Coast Guard officers informed Mr. Baluchi that his voyage, deemed “manifestly unsafe” due to the contraption’s reliance on “wiring and buoys,” was being terminated, he responded by threatening to hurt himself with a 12-inch knife if anyone attempted to arrest him. Additionally, he claimed to possess a bomb on board, as indicated in the complaint filed in the US District Court in Florida.

On August 28th, following numerous attempts over several days to persuade Mr. Baluchi to abandon his mission, the Iranian American finally acknowledged that he did not possess a genuine bomb. Then, a day later, officers successfully convinced him to surrender.

After being informed that his trip was being cut short due to unsafe conditions, Mr. Baluchi threatened to hurt himself as well as others with a non-existent bomb

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Image credits: FlaglerSheriff

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Image credits: FlaglerSheriff

However, this wasn’t the only instance that the Iranian athlete-cum-activist tried a similar feat. Baluchi gained nationwide attention in 2021 for his endeavor to travel from Florida to New York in the Hydro Pod, but his journey came to an abrupt end when he washed up ashore just 25 miles later.

“I don’t have a car. I put everything in my life in it,” he told the New York Times at the time, saying “Now, I’m dead,” upon learning that his contraption would be confiscated, much like what has happened this time around.

After a three-day stand-off, the coast guards were able to take in the modern-day Columbus

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Image credits: FlaglerSheriff

The self-made machine, which costs thousands of dollars to make, was afloat as a result of wiring and buoys and has a hammock inside

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Image credits: FlaglerSheriff

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Image credits: reza.baluchi.9

During his 1000-mile trek from Florida to New York, Mr. Baluchi envisioned reaching speeds of up to 6 knots in the current version of his vessel, equipped with a hammock for sleeping.

His strategy included catching and consuming fish for sustenance, along with using specialized anti-nausea gum to combat seasickness. Meanwhile, to safeguard himself from the jolts of rough seas, he had taken precautions like wearing a bicycle helmet and using a harness system.

In 2014, Mr. Baluchi required rescue from a similar contraption he simply calls “bubble” near St. Augustine, and subsequently, two years later, another rescue operation was needed off the coast of Jupiter, near Palm Beach in Florida.

However, this turned out to be Mr. Baluchi’s fourth time attempting a similar feat – a goal he started pursuing in 2014

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Image credits: reza.baluchi.9

According to the man himself, his goal was to raise money for homeless people and – ironically – the US Coast Guard

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Image credits: reza.baluchi.9

Mr. Baluchi is a former professional cyclist who was born in Iran and was granted asylum in the United States

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Image credits: reza.baluchi.9

According to earlier interviews, Mr. Baluchi cited his motivations for these voyages as raising funds for multiple causes, including initiatives aimed at helping the homeless and – ironically – supporting the Coast Guard.

“My goal is to not only raise money for homeless people, raise money for the Coast Guard, raise money for the police department, raise money for the fire department,” he told WOFL-TV in 2021.

Mr. Baluchi was granted release this Tuesday after posting a $250,000 bond and solemnly pledging to abstain from any further endeavors of a similar nature

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Image credits: www.facebook.com

According to court documents, Mr. Baluchi was granted release on Tuesday after posting a $250,000 bond. The documents explicitly state that he “may not go to the ocean or board a vessel on to the ocean.”

Meanwhile, people online were amazed by the man’s unwavering commitment

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Menacing Duck
Menacing Duck
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They had me at "Florida Man"

10
10points
reply
mulk
mulk
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just red "Florida Man.." and I was like "here we go again..."

5
5points
reply
ConstantlyJon
ConstantlyJon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

aww I just missed him. We were just in Flagler Beach a few months ago visiting some family. Beautiful area.

1
1point
reply
