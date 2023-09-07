Florida Man Tries To Cross Atlantic In A Hamster Wheel, Faces Federal Charges

A Florida man was arrested last month following a peculiar three-day maritime standoff with the US Coast Guard, as he attempted to cross the Atlantic Ocean using a hamster wheel-like contraption.

Reza Baluchi confronted federal charges of obstruction of boarding and violation of a Captain of the Port order after he was discovered 70 miles off the Georgia coast.

The USS Coast Guard cutter Valiant, patrolling the area at the time, detected the 51-year-old and successfully intercepted him. When questioned during the incident on August 26th, Mr. Baluchi claimed that his plan was to travel 4,000 miles all the way to London.

Right before summer was officially over, a 51-year-old athlete tried to cross the Atlantic in a giant hamster wheel-like contraption, only to get arrested

After learning about Mr. Baluchi’s 4,000 miles trek, the US Coast Guard tried to persuade him to cancel the mission due to “manifestly unsafe” conditions

When Coast Guard officers informed Mr. Baluchi that his voyage, deemed “manifestly unsafe” due to the contraption’s reliance on “wiring and buoys,” was being terminated, he responded by threatening to hurt himself with a 12-inch knife if anyone attempted to arrest him. Additionally, he claimed to possess a bomb on board, as indicated in the complaint filed in the US District Court in Florida.

On August 28th, following numerous attempts over several days to persuade Mr. Baluchi to abandon his mission, the Iranian American finally acknowledged that he did not possess a genuine bomb. Then, a day later, officers successfully convinced him to surrender.

After being informed that his trip was being cut short due to unsafe conditions, Mr. Baluchi threatened to hurt himself as well as others with a non-existent bomb

However, this wasn’t the only instance that the Iranian athlete-cum-activist tried a similar feat. Baluchi gained nationwide attention in 2021 for his endeavor to travel from Florida to New York in the Hydro Pod, but his journey came to an abrupt end when he washed up ashore just 25 miles later.

“I don’t have a car. I put everything in my life in it,” he told the New York Times at the time, saying “Now, I’m dead,” upon learning that his contraption would be confiscated, much like what has happened this time around.

After a three-day stand-off, the coast guards were able to take in the modern-day Columbus

The self-made machine, which costs thousands of dollars to make, was afloat as a result of wiring and buoys and has a hammock inside

During his 1000-mile trek from Florida to New York, Mr. Baluchi envisioned reaching speeds of up to 6 knots in the current version of his vessel, equipped with a hammock for sleeping.

His strategy included catching and consuming fish for sustenance, along with using specialized anti-nausea gum to combat seasickness. Meanwhile, to safeguard himself from the jolts of rough seas, he had taken precautions like wearing a bicycle helmet and using a harness system.

In 2014, Mr. Baluchi required rescue from a similar contraption he simply calls “bubble” near St. Augustine, and subsequently, two years later, another rescue operation was needed off the coast of Jupiter, near Palm Beach in Florida.

However, this turned out to be Mr. Baluchi’s fourth time attempting a similar feat – a goal he started pursuing in 2014

According to the man himself, his goal was to raise money for homeless people and – ironically – the US Coast Guard

Mr. Baluchi is a former professional cyclist who was born in Iran and was granted asylum in the United States

According to earlier interviews, Mr. Baluchi cited his motivations for these voyages as raising funds for multiple causes, including initiatives aimed at helping the homeless and – ironically – supporting the Coast Guard.

“My goal is to not only raise money for homeless people, raise money for the Coast Guard, raise money for the police department, raise money for the fire department,” he told WOFL-TV in 2021.

Mr. Baluchi was granted release this Tuesday after posting a $250,000 bond and solemnly pledging to abstain from any further endeavors of a similar nature

According to court documents, Mr. Baluchi was granted release on Tuesday after posting a $250,000 bond. The documents explicitly state that he “may not go to the ocean or board a vessel on to the ocean.”

