Man Abandoned As Baby In Plastic Bag And Left In Toilet Meets Birth Family After 40 Years
In September 1984, Jon Scarlett-Phillips’ mother abandoned him inside a plastic bag in the toilet of a swimming pool car park. The helpless baby boy was wrapped in a blanket, with his placenta still attached.
Fortunately, he was discovered by a group of teenage girls who quickly called an ambulance.
“I was found by three girls,” Jon, now aged 40, said on the UK show Long Lost Family. “I’m grateful, very grateful that they heard me and found me. They’re the ones that saved my life.”
Jon appeared on the show in hopes of reuniting with his biological mother, a decision he said had been difficult to make.
Jon Scarlett-Phillips reunited with his birth family 40 years after being abandoned in the toilet of a swimming pool car park
Image credits: longlostfamily
“I didn’t want to search for a very long time. It’s hard, it’s hard to deal with,” the Wiltshire resident said. “The question is still there: ‘Why did she do it?’”
Jon was adopted by a couple, John and Marilyn, and grew up with a big sister, Debbie.
While the chef recalls having a “good childhood,” he always knew he was a “foundling,” which later translated into “anger issues.”
“I had a lot of emptiness, and when you feel empty, you don’t know how to fill that,” he shared.
Image credits: Jon Scarlett-Phillips/Facebook
After his adopted mother suffered brain damage following a serious accident, Jon “went off the rails” and developed substance dependence issues.
Now married and a father to a 17-year-old son, Jon decided to get clean after nearly losing his life at the age of 18.
His wife, Becky, helped him overcome his dependency issues and encouraged him to search for his biological family.
Jon’s mother left him inside a plastic bag in the public toilet, with his placenta still attached
Image credits: ITV
After going on the show, Jon discovered that his biological mother was still alive and that she was 20 when she had him. He also found that he had two older half-sisters.
“I suspect she surprisingly found herself pregnant with Jon, and I think she couldn’t cope. When she left him, she was mentally in a very bad place,” said Long Lost Family’s social worker, Ariel Bruce.
Jon, now a 40-year-old father, went on the UK show Long Lost Family to seek answers about his past
Image credits: ITV
An emotional clip from the ITV series shows Jon meeting and connecting with his sisters, whose faces were blurred to protect their mother’s identity.
Jon said his wife, Becky, encouraged him to go on the show and find his birth family
Image credits: Becky Scarlett-phillips/Facebook
Jon’s sisters gave him a message penned by their mother which explained her absence from the meeting. It read, “Hi, I’ve sent this message to the girls so they can let you know the reasons why I’m not with them today.
“Unfortunately, I feel unable, both physically and mentally, to come today following a long period of illness.”
“It’s not a no Jon, it’s just time,” one of the sisters comforted her brother as the message was read aloud.
“I didn’t want to search for a very long time. It’s hard, it’s hard to deal with,” shared the chef
Image credits: Jon Scarlett-Phillips/Facebook
The sisters said that discovering they had a brother was a “complete rollercoaster of emotions” that began with heartbreak and ended in “happiness.”
They promised to help Jon process the “shock” of meeting his new family and to “piece everything together” as much as they could.
“We have 40 years to catch up on and a very long bucket list,” the sisters expressed. “We would like you to know you have two loving sisters wanting to be a part of your life.”
Thanks to the show, Jon was able to meet his two half-sisters, who welcomed him into the family with open arms and gave him a letter from his mom
Image credits: nickyaacampbell
View this post on Instagram
Though he has not yet met his mother, Jon described her letter as “beautiful” and said that he felt “a lot lighter” and “a bit more full” after reconnecting with his past.
The 40-year-old added, “That emptiness has disappeared completely now. I’m a happy man.”
“We’ve always wanted a brother,” one of his sisters said on the show, to which Jon replied, “Well, you’ve now got one, and I’m not going anywhere.”
The story sparked debates about the desire to understand one’s origins and what truly defines a parent
See, there’s a lot of missing information here. OK, mother was 20 and abandoned him. What were the abortion laws in the UK in 1984? Who is his bio father? Were he and the mother in a relationship? One night stand somewhere around New Years? R**e? What were the mother’s circumstances at that time? Mental health, school, job, a*******n, a*****e relationships? Was she able to support herself and a baby, or was she part of the working poor, living paycheck to paycheck? Did she have any family who could’ve helped her? In 1984, even though society was relaxing its judgement on single mothers, if the mother was unmarried, there would still be the stigma of illegitimacy around her and her baby, depending on the area she lived in, and her culture. Those are just the things I can think of off the top of my head, and they’re a whole lot to consider. It may not have been a selfish act on the mother’s part, but an act of desperation for someone who found herself between a rock and a hard place. She couldn’t keep the baby, obviously, and between anguish, stress, pregnancy hormones, and whatever else was going on in her young life, she may have thought it would be better if the baby didn’t survive, that she was sparing him from the difficult life she may have been leading at that time. If you’ve never been in a really difficult situation and had to make an impossible choice, then you do not get to judge her. I too got pregnant in my twenties, when I was just starting out and making very little money. I chose to about the pregnancy, because that was a choice available to me where I lived at the time (1989). NO ONE can tell me it’s an easy choice, and anyone who tries can go straight to hell as far as I’m concerned. So I say to all those baying for her blood, leave this poor woman alone, ffs, and try to have some empathy for her. If you don’t know what empathy is, get off your a*s and look it up. Just be grateful you were never in such a desperate place and had to make a heart-wrenching choice, like this woman had to make. I do hope she and her son can reunite and work it all out between them. It would be nice if they could all become family—-in a good way, I mean. I would love to hear an update when that happens. So to have written such a long comment.
Abortion has been legal in the UK for a long time. I helped arrange one and get for to and an an abortion clinic so her parents would not find out back in 1979. No, it was not mine, I was just helping a damsel in distress. She was 17, IIRC, and no parental involvement was required. It was really not difficult to arrange. Cost in the order of a hundred quid, I think. The other issues are all valid points, and I would not be as quick to condemn as many of the commenters seem to be.
