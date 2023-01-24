Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Made Two Boxes Of Birch Bark
Art, Design

I Made Two Boxes Of Birch Bark

Alex
Today I will show you videos and photos of how to make two boxes of birch bark with your own hands!

More info: inspireuplift.com

I started making two large thuesas with a diameter of 19 cm and a height of 22 cm, this is the length of a sheet of birch bark with a lock of more than 60 cm

I Made Two Boxes Of Birch Bark

We needed 4 pieces of these, two internal and two external. As a rule, such a leaf size is very rough and difficult to process because it is removed from adult trees, these same leaves are very malleable and elastic, it’s a pity to let such a flap, I want to make the most of the entire size of the leaf.

Assembled, made belts

I Made Two Boxes Of Birch Bark

Making an ornament

I Made Two Boxes Of Birch Bark

I decided to leave the front outer shirt unchanged because nature itself decorated it with its pattern, but so as not to merge, I decided to decorate the belts with stamps

I Made Two Boxes Of Birch Bark

Tinted to highlight the ornament. Prepared for further plating

I Made Two Boxes Of Birch Bark

I Made Two Boxes Of Birch Bark

Result!

I Made Two Boxes Of Birch Bark

I Made Two Boxes Of Birch Bark

I Made Two Boxes Of Birch Bark

I Made Two Boxes Of Birch Bark

I Made Two Boxes Of Birch Bark

In this video I will show you how to make two boxes of birch bark with your own hands

