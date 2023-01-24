I Made Two Boxes Of Birch Bark

Today I will show you videos and photos of how to make two boxes of birch bark with your own hands!
I started making two large thuesas with a diameter of 19 cm and a height of 22 cm, this is the length of a sheet of birch bark with a lock of more than 60 cm
We needed 4 pieces of these, two internal and two external. As a rule, such a leaf size is very rough and difficult to process because it is removed from adult trees, these same leaves are very malleable and elastic, it’s a pity to let such a flap, I want to make the most of the entire size of the leaf.