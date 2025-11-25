ADVERTISEMENT

The time of year has arrived when your home moonlights as a very exclusive, pop-up boutique hotel where the minibar is free and you are the only employee. You're the concierge, the head of housekeeping, and the 24-hour room service all rolled into one. And while a clean towel and a spare toothbrush are the bare minimum, we're aiming for a five-star review here.

We're talking about the little, thoughtful touches that elevate the experience from "crashing at a friend's place" to "a genuinely luxurious stay." It’s about anticipating the needs your guests don't even know they have yet and eliminating the awkward "where do I put my stuff?" dance. We've found the upgrades that will make your guests feel so comfortable, they might just forget to leave.