Hi, my name is Niki Colemont and I am a nature photographer living in Belgium.

I started with macro 5 years ago. I was inspired because it is a very underrated subject in photography and incredibly difficult to do. I have sold my macro equipment because I can’t combine it anymore with my wildlife photography. Never have I taken a course—making mistakes and trying again over and over is the best way to learn things. I'm happy to say now that I won a prize with one of these pictures. I hope you have fun looking at these pictures as I had fun making them. Peace.

More info: nikicolemont.be | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Dragonfly Wings

Dragonfly Wings

Niki Colemont
#2

Jumping Spider

Jumping Spider

Niki Colemont
#3

Damselflies

Damselflies

Niki Colemont
#4

The Turbo Snail

The Turbo Snail

Added a little motion blur in photoshop to give it a funny look.

Niki Colemont
#5

Hover Fly

Hover Fly

I'm happy to announce that this picture got a lot of social media attention:

Finalist National Geographic photography contest, 2019

Winner Dutch photo challenge contest, 2019

Honorable Mention Annual Photography Awards, 2020

Niki Colemont
Miss Cris
Miss Cris
I still don't understand it. Help!

#6

Lady Bug

Lady Bug

Niki Colemont
#7

Asian Ladybeetle Larve

Asian Ladybeetle Larve

Niki Colemont
#8

Intertidal Spider

Intertidal Spider

This spider scared the hell out of me.

Niki Colemont
#9

Ant

Ant

Found this dead ant in a water droplet on a leaf.

Niki Colemont
#10

The European Tree Frog

The European Tree Frog

Niki Colemont
#11

Damselflies

Damselflies

Niki Colemont
#12

Paper Wasp

Paper Wasp

Niki Colemont
#13

House Fly

House Fly

Niki Colemont
Bacony Cakes
Bacony Cakes
me thinking how to dive bomb the large pink anger hit thing before it gets the orange doom waffle and the terror sushi of tree flesh

#14

The Musk Beetle

The Musk Beetle

Niki Colemont
#15

Jumping Spider With Meal

Jumping Spider With Meal

Niki Colemont
Lexipoo
Lexipoo
Had to take a frightened breath there- saw the fly, then hairy legs and a million other eyes

#16

Ant

Ant

Niki Colemont
cassiushumanmother
cassiushumanmother
Farmer ant taking care of her livestock.

#17

Grasshopper

Grasshopper

This grasshopper was covered in sand and little stones. It is very rare, so I don't have a clue what kind of grasshopper this is.

Niki Colemont
cassiushumanmother
cassiushumanmother
I know what kind of grasshopper this is! This is of course the rare "coveredinsandandlittlestones" species. You are welcome, i like to share my endless knowledge.

#18

Bush Cricket

Bush Cricket

Niki Colemont
#19

Lady Bug

Lady Bug

Niki Colemont
Lytha
Lytha
This is my favorite !!!

#20

The Box Tree Moth

The Box Tree Moth

The species overwinters as a juvenile cocooned larva (about 5–10 mm long), protected in a hibernarium made of two leaving Buxus leaves solidly joined by silk.

Niki Colemont
#21

Mottled Shieldbug

Mottled Shieldbug

Niki Colemont
cassiushumanmother
cassiushumanmother
We should enjoy these mating pictures before BP censor them.

#22

House Fly

House Fly

Niki Colemont
#23

Common Stretch Spider

Common Stretch Spider

Niki Colemont
