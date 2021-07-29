Hi, my name is Niki Colemont and I am a nature photographer living in Belgium.

I started with macro 5 years ago. I was inspired because it is a very underrated subject in photography and incredibly difficult to do. I have sold my macro equipment because I can’t combine it anymore with my wildlife photography. Never have I taken a course—making mistakes and trying again over and over is the best way to learn things. I'm happy to say now that I won a prize with one of these pictures. I hope you have fun looking at these pictures as I had fun making them. Peace.

More info: nikicolemont.be | Instagram | Facebook