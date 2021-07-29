9Kviews
These Are 23 Of My Best Shots I Made With My Macro Lens
Hi, my name is Niki Colemont and I am a nature photographer living in Belgium.
I started with macro 5 years ago. I was inspired because it is a very underrated subject in photography and incredibly difficult to do. I have sold my macro equipment because I can’t combine it anymore with my wildlife photography. Never have I taken a course—making mistakes and trying again over and over is the best way to learn things. I'm happy to say now that I won a prize with one of these pictures. I hope you have fun looking at these pictures as I had fun making them. Peace.
More info: nikicolemont.be | Instagram | Facebook
Dragonfly Wings
Jumping Spider
Damselflies
The Turbo Snail
Added a little motion blur in photoshop to give it a funny look.
Hover Fly
I'm happy to announce that this picture got a lot of social media attention:
Finalist National Geographic photography contest, 2019
Winner Dutch photo challenge contest, 2019
Honorable Mention Annual Photography Awards, 2020
Lady Bug
Asian Ladybeetle Larve
Intertidal Spider
This spider scared the hell out of me.
Ant
Found this dead ant in a water droplet on a leaf.
The European Tree Frog
Damselflies
Paper Wasp
House Fly
me thinking how to dive bomb the large pink anger hit thing before it gets the orange doom waffle and the terror sushi of tree flesh
The Musk Beetle
Jumping Spider With Meal
Ant
Grasshopper
This grasshopper was covered in sand and little stones. It is very rare, so I don't have a clue what kind of grasshopper this is.
I know what kind of grasshopper this is! This is of course the rare "coveredinsandandlittlestones" species. You are welcome, i like to share my endless knowledge.
Bush Cricket
The Box Tree Moth
The species overwinters as a juvenile cocooned larva (about 5–10 mm long), protected in a hibernarium made of two leaving Buxus leaves solidly joined by silk.
Mottled Shieldbug
We should enjoy these mating pictures before BP censor them.
Fabulous photos. I always love macro photos of animals and insects.
Very good photos, I like those a lot!
Why is it important to know that the photographer sold his macro lens? I don't get it.
Actually that’s the more interesting part to me. Why does he say he can no longer incorporate it into his wildlife photography?
Drama and Art! :D
