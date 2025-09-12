ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of insects, you might picture tiny bugs scurrying by, barely worth a second glance. But through the lens of photographer Dara Ojo, these small creatures become something extraordinary. His close-up shots reveal incredible details, vibrant colors, and patterns that are easy to miss with the naked eye.

Dara, a self-taught macro photographer from Nigeria now based in Canada, focuses on insects and arthropods to show just how fascinating and important they are. Get ready to see bugs like you’ve never seen them before!

More info: Instagram | explorewithdara.com | buymeacoffee.com

#1

Primrose Moth

Close-up macro photo of a pink fuzzy insect with green eyes on a dark textured surface.

explorewithdara Report

    #2

    Moth

    Macro photo of a detailed insect face showing intricate eyes and antennae in stunning close-up view.

    explorewithdara Report

    #3

    Hoverfly

    Extreme macro photo of an insect showing detailed eyes, hair, and legs on a green plant surface, revealing insect features clearly.

    explorewithdara Report

    #4

    Moth

    Macro photo of a vibrant orange insect with detailed eyes and fuzzy antennae resting on a green leaf surface.

    explorewithdara Report

    #5

    Bee

    Close-up macro photo of a bee covered in pollen on a flower showcasing detailed insect features and textures.

    explorewithdara Report

    #6

    Damselfly

    Close-up macro photo of an insect showcasing vivid details and textures, revealing insects like never before.

    explorewithdara Report

    #7

    Damselfly

    Extreme close-up macro photo of a green insect showing detailed eyes and facial features with a green background.

    explorewithdara Report

    #8

    Damselfly

    Extreme close-up macro photo of a blue insect showing detailed eyes, legs, and water droplets on its head.

    explorewithdara Report

    #9

    Housefly

    Extreme macro photo showing detailed close-up of a fly’s compound eyes and facial features in high resolution.

    explorewithdara Report

    #10

    Moth

    Close-up macro photo of a yellow and brown moth highlighting insect details against a dark background.

    explorewithdara Report

    #11

    Wolf Spider

    Close-up macro photo of a hairy spider showing intricate details and textures of an insect up close.

    explorewithdara Report

    #12

    Damselfly

    Close-up macro photo of an insect showing detailed eyes and textured body, highlighting incredible insect features.

    explorewithdara Report

    #13

    Moth

    Close-up macro photo of a furry moth showing detailed antennae and eyes against a dark background.

    explorewithdara Report

    #14

    Dragonfly

    Close-up macro photo of an insect covered in tiny water droplets with detailed eyes and antennae on a blue background.

    explorewithdara Report

    #15

    Weevil

    Macro photo of a detailed insect with textured patterns on its body and large eyes perched on a green leaf.

    explorewithdara Report

    #16

    Wolf Spider Feeding On A Cricket

    Close-up macro photo of a spider capturing an insect, showcasing incredible insect details rarely seen before.

    explorewithdara Report

    #17

    Moth

    Close-up macro photo of a fuzzy insect with detailed antennae and large black eyes against a yellow background.

    explorewithdara Report

    #18

    Two Mating Clear Wing Butterflies

    Close-up macro photo of two colorful butterflies on a green leaf showcasing intricate insect wing details.

    explorewithdara Report

    #19

    Weevil

    Close-up macro photo of a vibrant green insect on rough bark showcasing incredible insect details and textures

    explorewithdara Report

    #20

    Lantern Fly

    Macro photo of two spotted insects with intricate wing patterns and bright red eyes clinging to a plant stem.

    explorewithdara Report

    #21

    Prey Mantis

    Extreme macro photo showing detailed close-up of a praying mantis face revealing intricate insect features and texture.

    explorewithdara Report

    #22

    Ladybug

    Close-up macro photo of a yellow ladybug interacting with another insect on a green plant stem background.

    explorewithdara Report

    #23

    Moth

    Macro photo of a moth with detailed antennae and wings, showcasing incredible insect features in vivid close-up.

    explorewithdara Report

    #24

    Treehopper

    Close-up macro photo of a colorful insect with detailed textures on wings and body on a green stem.

    explorewithdara Report

    #25

    Weevil

    Close-up macro photo of a white insect with green spots on a textured brown leaf showcasing insect details.

    explorewithdara Report

    #26

    Moth

    Close-up macro photo of a green moth resting on a wet purple leaf showcasing insect details vividly.

    explorewithdara Report

    #27

    Planthopper Nymph

    Macro photo of an insect with delicate, feathery wings standing on a dark, textured surface in natural light.

    explorewithdara Report

    #28

    Weevil

    Macro photo of an unusual insect with a long neck and detailed body texture on a green leaf background.

    explorewithdara Report

    #29

    Ladybird

    Macro close-up of a ladybug on a green leaf showcasing detailed insect features in incredible macro photography.

    explorewithdara Report

    #30

    Longhorn Beetle

    Extreme macro photo of an insect's detailed eye and mouthparts covered in water droplets, revealing intricate textures.

    explorewithdara Report

    #31

    Lacefly

    Macro photo of a green insect with transparent veined wings resting on a textured green leaf background.

    explorewithdara Report

    #32

    Luna Moth

    Close-up macro photo of a moth showing detailed antennae and textured features of the insect's face and legs.

    explorewithdara Report

    #33

    Robberfly

    Extreme macro photo of an insect showing detailed eyes and body texture, highlighting incredible insect features up close.

    explorewithdara Report

    #34

    Leaf Beetle

    Iridescent beetle resting on a green leaf in a detailed macro photo showing vibrant insect textures and colors.

    explorewithdara Report

    #35

    Mayfly

    Close-up macro photo of an insect covered in water droplets against a bright blue background.

    explorewithdara Report

    #36

    Longhorn Beetle

    Extreme close-up macro photo of a black insect showing detailed eyes and textured exoskeleton against a blue background.

    explorewithdara Report

    #37

    Drainfly

    Macro photo of an iridescent-winged insect on dark textured ground showing incredible insect details.

    explorewithdara Report

    #38

    Lacefly Nymph

    Macro photo of an insect on a green leaf showing intricate details and textures in vivid close-up.

    explorewithdara Report

    #39

    Moth

    Close-up macro photo of a colorful moth showcasing intricate patterns and textures on a yellow and green surface.

    explorewithdara Report

    #40

    Moth

    Macro photo of a colorful moth with detailed wings and antennae resting on a vibrant red and green leaf, showcasing insects.

    explorewithdara Report

    #41

    Planthopper Nymph

    Macro photo of a tiny insect with delicate, hair-like tail structures on an orange and yellow surface.

    explorewithdara Report

