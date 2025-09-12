ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of insects, you might picture tiny bugs scurrying by, barely worth a second glance. But through the lens of photographer Dara Ojo, these small creatures become something extraordinary. His close-up shots reveal incredible details, vibrant colors, and patterns that are easy to miss with the naked eye.

Dara, a self-taught macro photographer from Nigeria now based in Canada, focuses on insects and arthropods to show just how fascinating and important they are. Get ready to see bugs like you’ve never seen them before!

More info: Instagram | explorewithdara.com | buymeacoffee.com