41 Incredible Macro Photos That Make You See Insects Like Never Before
When you think of insects, you might picture tiny bugs scurrying by, barely worth a second glance. But through the lens of photographer Dara Ojo, these small creatures become something extraordinary. His close-up shots reveal incredible details, vibrant colors, and patterns that are easy to miss with the naked eye.
Dara, a self-taught macro photographer from Nigeria now based in Canada, focuses on insects and arthropods to show just how fascinating and important they are. Get ready to see bugs like you’ve never seen them before!
Primrose Moth
Moth
Hoverfly
Moth
Bee
Damselfly
Damselfly
Damselfly
Housefly
Moth
Wolf Spider
Damselfly
Moth
Dragonfly
Weevil
Wolf Spider Feeding On A Cricket
Moth
Two Mating Clear Wing Butterflies
Weevil
Lantern Fly
Prey Mantis
Ladybug
Moth
Treehopper
Weevil
Moth
Planthopper Nymph
Weevil
Ladybird
Longhorn Beetle
Lacefly
Luna Moth
Robberfly
Leaf Beetle
Mayfly
Longhorn Beetle
Drainfly
Lacefly Nymph
Moth
Moth
Planthopper Nymph
