Man’s Reaction To Teen Daughter’s Relationship Just Proves Why Wife Helped To Hide It
Young woman looking out a window pensively, representing manu2019s reaction to teen daughteru2019s relationship and family tension.
Family, Relationships

Man’s Reaction To Teen Daughter’s Relationship Just Proves Why Wife Helped To Hide It

Your kids are going to grow up at some point, whether you like it or not. We’ve heard of some dads struggling with the thought of their baby girls becoming young women. There are those who internalize it and others who go completely nuts in an attempt to keep their daughters under lock and key.

One man went off the rails in a fit of rage when he found out his eldest daughter had started dating – much to the horror of his wife. In a bid to protect their younger daughter, the mom has been keeping a massive secret. She’s even admitted to helping the 16-year-old sneak boys in and out of the house. But things fell apart when the dad saw his young daughter kissing a guy at the mall.

    Her husband went into a fit of rage when their eldest daughter started dating

    Teen girl looking thoughtfully out a window, capturing man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship concerns.

    Image credits: Elle Hughes/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She vowed it wouldn’t happen with the younger daughter, so she’s been helping her sneak boys into the house

    Man’s reaction to teen daughter's relationship causing family tension as wife helps to hide it in a close family setting.

    Man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship reveals contrasting parenting, while wife helps to hide it.

    Man’s reaction and wife’s role in hiding teen daughter’s relationship causing trust and family conflict issues.

    Man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship sparks wife’s decision to help hide it for trust and safety.

    Text describing a man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship and wife helping to hide it over the years.

    Man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship showing concern and why wife helped to hide it for safety.

    Mother looks thoughtfully at her teenage daughter who appears upset, illustrating a man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text about a man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship and why his wife helped to hide it.

    Text excerpt showing a man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship concerns involving alcohol and risky situations.

    Text about man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship and wife helping to hide it, explaining consequences.

    Man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship shown through a furious husband confronting her public behavior.

    Text excerpt revealing a man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship and why his wife helped to hide it.

    Text excerpt discussing a man’s reaction to his teen daughter’s relationship and his wife helping to hide it.

    Man reacting strongly while discussing teen daughter’s relationship with woman in a home kitchen setting.

    Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text showing a man’s furious reaction to his teen daughter’s relationship and why wife helped to hide it from him.

    Man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship showing anger and wife helping to hide the situation at home.

    Man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship causes family conflict as wife helps to hide the situation.

    Man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship causing family tension as wife helps to hide it for protection.

    Image credits: BlackberryNo2485

    How overly-strict parenting can negatively impact your children

    Man reacting to teen daughter’s relationship in a serious discussion inside a home setting.

    Image credits: Monstera Production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    There’s no handbook on how to parent properly, and everyone has their own style. From those who prefer the more progressive, gentle or permissive route, to others who swear by a very strict approach. But experts warn that being too strict can have a negative impact on your child’s development.

    The Parents App site describes strict parents s those who typically set themselves up as authority figures, and often expect their children to obey other authority figures as well, such as teachers or the police.

    “Children are expected to follow rigid rules, often without an explanation as to why those rules are needed,” the site explains. “High expectations are also common. A strict parent, for example, may be quick to ground a kid if even one grade drops below an A.”

    The app’s experts warn that an excessively strict parenting style can interfere with your child’s self-determination and development of autonomy.

    It might, ironically, lead to lower grades. “Paradoxically, having high expectations for your child’s grades can actually lower their performance,” they say. “Some children will also react to being punished for not getting straight As when they worked hard by working less hard because they feel they can’t make a difference.”

    Your child may also suffer from low self-esteem as a result of your overly strict parenting. This could be because they don’t socialize as much as those with more laid-back parents.

    “Kids with strict parents are often denied certain activities with other children, and this impacts their ability to make friends,” explains the Parents App site. “A child who is never allowed to go to another child’s home, but always has to have kids come to their place may be resented by other children (and even parents) and left out.”

    Kids with insanely strict parents may also find it hard to make decisions. That’s because they’re used to mom or dad calling the shots for them. They don’t really learn how to make choices in a healthy way.

    Your strict parenting could also backfire on you. Experts say children with authoritarian parents tend to rebel at some point.

    “As kids get older, they react to parents who are strict by working around them, not with them. They are more likely to sneak out and get into trouble than kids raised by softer parents. They learn to conceal the things they are doing,” explains the site, adding that the rebellious phase doesn’t always end anytime soon.

    “In adulthood they may also rebel against other authority figures, making it harder to hold down a job or even getting them into trouble with the law,” warn the experts.

    “17th century country preacher”: many people had harsh words for the father

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man’s reaction to his teen daughter’s relationship and family dynamics.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man’s reaction to his teen daughter’s relationship and control issues.

    Comment discussing man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship, highlighting protection and parental trust issues.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man’s reaction to his teen daughter’s relationship and parental control issues.

    Text excerpt describing a man’s reflection on adulthood struggles, relating to his reaction to teen daughter’s relationship.

    Man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship and how wife helped to hide it shows family struggles and support.

    Man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship shows why wife helped to hide it in a complex family situation.

    Screenshot of online comment criticizing a man’s reaction to his teen daughter’s relationship, highlighting controlling behavior.

    But not everyone agreed. Some felt both parents were in the wrong

    Comment discussing man's reaction to teen daughter's relationship and wife's role in hiding it due to gender bias.

    Man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship showing why wife helped to hide it, highlighting family dynamics.

    Man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship reveals why wife helped hide it, highlighting family trust and communication issues.

    Comment discussing addressing a sexist husband issue related to a man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship.

    Commenter expressing opinion on man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship causing family tensions online.

    Man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship shows why wife helped to hide it, revealing emotional struggles and family dynamics.

    Then there were those who called out the mom – and not just for lying

    Man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship sparks wife’s decision to hide it, causing family conflict in parenting and dating rules.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man’s reaction to his teen daughter’s relationship and parenting challenges.

    Comment criticizing a husband’s reaction to his teen daughter’s relationship and the wife’s role in hiding it.

    Man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship causing wife to hide it, revealing family conflict and tension online.

    Man’s reaction to teen daughter’s relationship sparks debate on why wife helped to hide details and protect her.

    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

