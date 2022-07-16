Society is a complex web of norms and beliefs that shape our lives. However, it is not always a perfect system, and there are problems that fundamentally undermine individuals' well-being and human rights. These issues can manifest themselves in a variety of ways, ranging from systemic inequalities and discrimination to oppressive practices and restrictions on personal freedoms.

Thinking about that, I wanted to ask the Bored Panda community what they think is fundamentally wrong with society and restricts their human rights, hence "Tell me you are living in a dystopian nightmare without telling me you are living in a dystopian nightmare". Scroll down to read the answers!

#1

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community Most people do not earn a living wage.

#2

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community The country is run by people who are millionaires, telling everyone else that these are "tough times" and they must "cut back" to ensure their continued survival while they live in excess.

#3

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community George Orwell's fabulous book '1984' is no longer fiction but a commentary.

#4

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community I live in a country where two out of the last four presidents got into office by losing the popular vote.

#5

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community Inability to access affordable healthcare and medication.

#6

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community I no longer have bodily autonomy.

#7

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community Still having to go to work when you’re really sick if you want to get paid to have a roof over your head and cope with the high costs of living.

#8

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community If he's rich, does he have to pay tax? No, of course not.

#9

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community The American dream is a lie the rich tell to convince people to work till they die and never actually reach their goals. The moment an accident happens, you lose everything and you're told you didn't try hard enough.

#10

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community There are women in some parts of my country who still have to get permission from their boyfriends or husbands to get birth control. They also have to fight with pharmacists who are religiously opposed to it to get birth control. And they sometimes have been denied life-improving surgery to have hysterectomies because- whether the woman wants children or not- the doctor doesn't agree with her not having children.

I live in the US.

#11

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community There is a literal war going on in the civilized world, literally one country away from where I live. If the media doesn't cover it, nobody cares.

#12

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community When I grow up I’ll never pay off college debt and will live in a crappy house (if I’m lucky) because it’s all I can afford.

#13

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community Having to choose between paying my rent or buying my insulin

#14

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community Having to have multiple roommates as an adult because we can't afford our own places (and we all have at least one full time job!) I love it here.

#15

I have major medical issues, some of which are genetic, but if I were to become pregnant right now I could be forced to carry a (likely non-viable) baby to term and give birth. So I have decided not to date until the law is reinstated. If I don't get a choice, the men don't get a choice with me.

#16

Thought crimes and new speak. You have to use the correct euphemistic language and dodge around what you're trying to say or else a hypersensitive social justice warrior will throw a childish tantrum at you. You need to anticipate which euphemisms they prefer, and if you guess right, they will move the goal post and throw a fit at you anyway.

#17

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community I work to try and ensure residents can live without choosing between eating food and heating their homes. I live in a rich country.

#18

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community The majority of the world is at the mercy of four world leaders who are certifiably mad or who head up autocratic or oligarchic states with nuclear weapons, and we could all be annihilated in a minute if one of them gets sick of playing "Risk" with the others. Wish the entire world would just stand up to these bullies and ostracize them into oblivion.

#19

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community Can’t get disability funding without trying all treatments first. Can’t get treatments first without funding.

#20

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community My last hospital visit was 104k , thankfully I had insurance.

#21

BMW is selling a subscription to enable the heated seats in your car.

#22

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community I make six figures but live paycheck to paycheck, can't afford a decent 3 BR house without being house poor (I need it as I work from home) and have $130k in student debt owed to the federal government that I will never be able to pay off.

#23

The loss of argument-based discussions - be it online, in public forums or in politics. Having a different opinion or point of view more often leads to ad hominem argumentation or physical attacks nowadays rather than sharing of thoughts backed by facts.

Especially when it comes to politics, it makes the whole situation worse, as ideology-based ruling never turned out good and with extremes getting stronger again it looks quite dark in the future.
(Not taking any side here - all of them are guilty of that)

#24

You can have a retirement, a house, savings, health or a child - MUST pick one. You have no money for all of those.

#25

When you buy anything used and have to pay sales tax on it, even though the sales tax was ALREADY PAID when the original owner bought it in the first place.

#26

If I was pregnant after 5 months in my state, I'd have to give birth. Even if it was dangerous to me. Even though I'm barely a legal adult. I'd still be forced to do it.

#27

I live in Oklahoma. We have bad mental health treatment. Our jails and prisons are garbage. The governor is constantly fighting with native tribes. No one cares about women's rights. Christians will get in your face and judge you openly. Lot of homophobes, lot of racists. A lot of animal abuse and neglect. But hey, it's really cheap to live here. And our grocery prices are pretty fair.

#28

"Tell Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Without Telling Me You Are Living In A Dystopian Nightmare": 60 Responses By Our Community I don’t go to the ER because the last time was 8k. People divorce to receive care facilities since it is 20-40k a month

#29

That Rotterdam Bridge WAS going to be taken down temporarily so Jeff Bezos’s yacht could go through.

#30

The fact that many companies have hidden research results about what they do because it may harm business, even though the business is harmful to the planet or an individual’s health.

#31

Billionaires sending phallic shaped space craft to outer space while some people live in extreme poverty.

#32

That there is still cruelty towards animals.

#33

My country's "Supreme Court," stacked with extreme reactionaries selected by men who lost the popular vote, recently ruled that: 1) The environment is not worth protecting, 2) Women are brood cows, 3) Guns are more important than human life, 4) The 1st Amendment to the Constitution is null and void so government monies must go to religious schools.

#34

Having to choose between feeding your family or putting gas in your car.

#35

This society for whatever reason sees nothing wrong with lying while advertising. I think it contributes greatly to the overdeveloped egos that rip everybody off.

#36

My country loves taking the tax out of me, it’s as if everything I own is theirs….probably how it is.

#37

I've been disabled my entire life, but apparently not disabled enough to make adult child money so all I get is an extra $500 on Dad's social security to help with taking care of me. So much for taking care of our mentally ill.

#38

Thinking "thats wierd" when there hasnt been a mass shooting for a week

#39

The world is literally burning to the ground because of global warming yet people who don’t even make a living wage spend what little money they have to pay to watch the show of a talentless family and buy their “beauty” products while members of that family take their private jets to destinations they could easily have driven to. Meanwhile I feel guilty if I use a paper plate. Stop funding the K family people, they are scamming you left and right and care about no one but themselves.

#40

Have a curable but deadly heart condition & can't afford the cure so on meds 4 the rest of life

#41

Millions of people may starve because the dictator of one country decided to invade another.

#42

In the last year we've gone from under -50°C to over 50°C. We've had a drought so bad the province caught fire and stayed that way for 2 months, a flood so bad we were under water for over a month. We have highest death rate from a Pandemic in our country, the lowest minimum wage, and hospitals are being shut down due to lack of funding and nursing shortages!

#43

I have a full-time job ($50K/year) and make extra money with online sales and also freelancing; and I'm still living out of my car.

#44

"Wow! Gas is so cheap today!" He said passing a store advertising $4.15 a gallon.

#45

Criminals run the country and law abiding citizens get punnished when they stand up to criminals.

#46

Every morning i get to wake up and, before even checking what the weather will be like today, I get to check what times during the next 24 hours, I will be without electricity for several hours. Yay!

In South Africa, we currently have what we lovingly refer to as "loadshedding", where our electricity is cut for 2-hour sessions throughout the day (sometimes, as many as three to four sessions in 24 hours), due to our ongoing "energy crisis". Every. D*mn. Day. !.

As a mom with a family and someone who works from home, you can imagine how productive a day can be with two to three 2-hour sessions without electricity.

Fun fact: this crisis has been ongoing since 2007.

Also, without electricity, I have no internet or cellphone service (I'm not sure why, as my husband doesn't have this issue with his cellphone, but we are on different networks, so could be my network's issue). This means that I am unreachable during these sessions. Hopefully there are no emergencies during this time!

Also also, apparently "loadshedding" is limited to areas where no important state officials live. So double yay!

What a time to be alive!

#47

My doctor ordered a biopsy for me three months ago. I'm still saving up just to pay for the test. If it comes back positive I won't be able to afford cancer treatments anyway so I don't know why I'm bothering. Important to note that I have health insurance through my employer, but between the deductible, copays, and coinsurance, I still can't afford it.

#48

My 23 year old grandchild is researching different countries to move to b/c of the serious mess the USA has morphed into. My advice? Leave before it is too late to escape!

#49

I am friends with bankers, publishers, artists, tech people. All my own age. All accomplished. All, outwardly, successful. None of them can afford to live alone.

Penny Kemper
Penny Kemper
Community Member
#50

The USA claims to be a dream land of the free but in reality it only benifits people who are rich, cis, straight, white, men. Also robots (while some serve very good purposes) are becoming more reliable.

#51

I just passed my 12th anniversary of my illness starting and I still haven’t found anything to make the pain stop. Even for just a couple hours a day. Nope. The last time I was somewhat pain free was for about 4 hours and that was in may 7th 2015. I’m tired.

#52

Thousands of people got blamed for cheating with benefits, forced to pay the government enormous sums of money, and then had their children taken away from them because they were not good parents anymore, according to same government. Did nothing wrong but had "suspicious" backgrounds (read: foreign sounding names or similar).

#53

Having to pay for water.

#54

The Govt/Medicare/CMS pays $16,000 per Medicare patient to an insurance company. The Insurance companies pay my doctor’s group $14,000 per patient to “manage” their care. Our company is paid $700,000,000 per year! 8 of my 13 coworkers in my department, myself included, are single parents and earning a salary below the poverty line BUT our execs got huge bonuses!!!

#55

Religious zealots now control the Supreme Court of the US.

#56

Expensive healthcare, school shootings, no gun restrictions yet abortion laws, minimum wage, etc.

#57

Losing approximately 1/3 of my income to taxes that pay for government programs I have no say in nor benefit from, only to have a further tenth of my income to be stolen by sales tax to pay local politician's bribes, and then having to pay EVEN MORE taxes on gasoline, then have to pay a mortgage, utilities bills, food, and medical expenses with what's left.

#58

Kids in school collecting points instead of knowledge.

Mental Liberals
Mental Liberals
Community Member
#59

If I enter certain parts of the country I've called home my whole life I loose rights even though a bunch of society demands and deserves those rights.

#60

I really like the way they've restructured the payment scale at the "donation" center where I sell my plasma for grocery money.

