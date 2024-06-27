Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Limited Edition Prints Of My Original Oil Painting "Sunrise Opera"
Art

Limited Edition Prints Of My Original Oil Painting “Sunrise Opera”

Swapnil Nevgi
I am absolutely overjoyed to share with you my latest heartfelt offering: the exclusive Limited Edition Prints of my original oil painting, "Sunrise Opera"! This moment is incredibly special to me, and I can't wait for you to experience these exquisite prints.

Creating "Sunrise Opera" was a deeply personal journey, and these prints capture every detail, every brushstroke, and every nuance of color. Measuring 600mm x 600mm (approximately 24 inches x 24 inches), they are not just art; they are a piece of my heart and soul, crafted with immense passion and dedication to bring the painting's beauty into your home.

More info: swapnilnevgi.com

“Sunrise Opera” – limited edition released of an original oil painting of Magpie birds on a jacaranda tree in bloom by Swapnil Nevgi

Limited Edition Prints Of My Original Oil Painting "Sunrise Opera"

What makes these prints even more special is their exclusivity. With only 25 prints available, each one is a rare treasure, a valuable addition to any art collection. Each print comes with a Certificate of Authenticity, personally signed by me, ensuring its uniqueness and creating a personal connection between us through my work.

Quality is of utmost importance to me. These prints are created on premium canvas with archival inks, guaranteeing their beauty and vibrancy will endure for many years. By having them crafted locally in Australia, I ensure the highest level of quality control, so each print meets my exacting standards.

Owning one of these limited edition prints means more than just acquiring a beautiful piece of art. It means joining an exclusive group of collectors who appreciate and cherish fine art. It means welcoming a piece of my artistic journey into your life and home, and becoming a part of the story behind “Sunrise Opera.”

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to own one of these stunning, limited edition prints of “Sunrise Opera.” Each one is a testament to my artistic vision and a celebration of beauty and creativity. Discover more about these exclusive prints and how you can make one yours by following the link here.

Close-up of the magpie bird on the left singing early morning (original oil painting by Swapnil Nevgi)

Limited Edition Prints Of My Original Oil Painting "Sunrise Opera"

Close-up of the magpie bird on the right and the jacaranda bloom (original oil painting by Swapnil Nevgi)

Limited Edition Prints Of My Original Oil Painting "Sunrise Opera"

Close-up of both magpie birds together (original oil painting by Swapnil Nevgi)

Limited Edition Prints Of My Original Oil Painting "Sunrise Opera"

Original painting “Sunrise Opera” in Australian Oak Frame – limited edition prints can use the same float frame for a similar look

Limited Edition Prints Of My Original Oil Painting "Sunrise Opera"

The Inspiration Behind the Original Art

I have always been enchanted by the beautiful tunes of magpies that greet me every morning. It’s a blessing to be surrounded by these magnificent birds here in Australia. I’ve longed to paint them, and what could be more perfect than placing them on the vibrant jacaranda trees? With this vision, I began creating sketches, and after several months of gathering references, I finally composed the perfect scene.

Once the composition took shape, I carefully considered where the sunlight should enter the painting, giving it the radiant environment it deserved. I’m truly happy with how it turned out, and I hope it captures the magic of these birds and their surroundings. What do you think?

Close-up of the Australian Oak float frame used for the original painting “Sunrise Opera”. Using this frame for limited edition prints will make it even more classy

Limited Edition Prints Of My Original Oil Painting "Sunrise Opera"

Swapnil Nevgi

Swapnil Nevgi

Author, Community member

I am a self-taught artist based in Brisbane, Australia, originally from the sunny shores of Goa, India. Art has been my passion since childhood - yes, I was that kid doodling on every surface. After 15 years in the wild world of advertising, I finally traded in my corporate suit for paint-splattered overalls in 2017 to chase my true calling.

Gabrielė Malukaitė

Gabrielė Malukaitė

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

