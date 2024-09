From admitting your own mistakes to listening instead of talking during conversations, here are the ones that have climbed to the top of the discussion.

A couple of days ago, Reddit user Lowertier4848 made a post on the platform, asking everyone to share "cheat codes" in real life that are overlooked because of how few people use them.

Life is complex and nobody has all the answers. However, sometimes even the things that we think should be common knowledge turn out to be not that common.

#1 Honestly learning how to say no without feeling guilty is like a life cheat code it saves you so much time, energy and stress.

#2 Asking for help.



NeroFMX:



Accepting help.

#3 Showering when you're feeling down about yourself or mildly depressed.



Shower, then go outside for a walk, get some air. It does wonders.

#4 Learning how to make use of all the free stuff provided by the local library - audiobooks, movie rentals, museum tickets, access to major newspaper publications, free wifi hotspot rentals, tax assistance, etc, etc, etc.

#5 Getting enough sleep. It’s like a secret hack for everything—productivity, mood, health.

#6 When you f**k up, admit your guilt and apologize. People will respect you. Deflecting and passing blame makes you look like an a*****e.

#7 Listening to understand, not to reply. This is all the vast majority of people need for you to be on their good side.

#8 I hate to say it, but being thin. After losing a lot of weight, it's crazy how different the world treats you.

#9 Buying prescription glasses online. I used to pay $250-300 for glasses in a brick and mortar store and now I can get them for under $50 online.

#10 Biking to and from work or school. One of the very rare life trifectas, you get exercise, you get to treat the environment better and you get to save commuting expenses.

#11 Using I need to check with my spouse' as an excuse to get out of anything. It’s like the ultimate escape plan for every unwanted plan or commitment.

#12 Keeping your mouth shut and just observing.

#13 Building strong networks and connections. It’s like having a secret map to opportunities that others might miss.

#14 A good reliable trustworthy partner.

#15 Regular exercise. During times in my life where I don't exercise, I slowly sink into anxiety and despair. A few weeks of good diet, little or no alcohol, and exercise every few days, it reverses completely and I feel like a different person.

#16 Being kind to people, even when you don’t have to be. Seriously, it’s like a life hack with hidden bonuses.



People tend to remember those who made them feel good, whether it’s a compliment, a simple “How’s your day?” or just listening when they’re having a rough one. It opens doors, creates opportunities, and builds connections in ways that are more powerful than people think.



Also, being kind doesn’t just help others; it makes *you* feel better too. It’s like a cheat code for leveling up in life, and it’s free!

#17 I often feel lightheaded if I stand up too quickly since I have rather low blood pressure. If it occurs, instantly force the blood back upward by clenching your abdominal muscles.

#18 Wear Sunscreen.



You will look younger, healthier, and happier for longer. The sun can age people as much as smoking cigarettes if they don’t take care of themselves.

#19 Access to the internet.

You can literally learn anything you want to at any time.

#20 NOT GIVING A SINGLE F WHAT OTHERS THINK. I'm almost 51 and spent 50 yrs people pleasing,dieting,all of the things. For what?

So, the last year I've just done whatever I wanted.

It's a beautiful thing to give ZERO Fs.

True story.

#21 If you hate everyone, have something to eat.

.

If you feel like everyone hates you, get some sleep.

.

If you hate yourself, have a shower.

.

If you hate the world, get out into nature.

#22 "I have been disfellowshipped"

Permanently gets rid of Jehovah's Witness from ringing your doorbell.

#23 Always thanking and acknowledging service workers. Tell the person bagging your groceries “Thanks for the help!”. Tell the person cleaning the restroom you are in “Thanks for keeping the restroom clean!” When you are paying your bill at the car dealership/local garage for service tell the person/cashier they were nice to work with. Tell the people that are fixing your plumbing you understand that although they couldn’t come out to your location yesterday you appreciated that that got the work done today.



Not only is this something you should just do. But these small acts of kindness come back in spades. All of the people at these places talk to each other and they all know who the a******s are and who the nice people are.



The next time you need something extra or have to make a call for a plumbing repair, etc. there is a good chance you are first on the list , or they will give you break. Possibly jump your car in the parking lot if your battery is dead. If you do it consistently and genuinely it will help you out someday.

#24 Water. Seeing it, hearing it, being submerged in it, and most of all drinking it. I can’t count the number of times I felt like a new person after washing my face or showering immediately after a long day, or calmed down just by the sounds of rain or flowing water, felt rejuvenated after drinking it… honestly i’m surprised everyday by the healing effects of water. Can’t be overstated imo.

#25 "Thank you for waiting" instead of "sorry I took so long." has made my general life and self esteem so much better. I do that with a lot of things now. "Thank you for listening!" instead of "sorry for talking so much" is great.

#26 Not being afraid to speak up, really. It is difficult only in some cases, but if you learn it, it will help you a lot in life.

#27 Addressing people by their name/using someone's name on a regular basis.

If interacting with someone ask their name, eg, taxi drivers, waiters/waitresses, attendants, etc, then use that name when thanking them.

You'll be surprised how far this goes, not exactly a "cheat code" but it can make all the difference, and it's free.

#28 Cleaning *while* cooking.

#29 When writing college term papers or other such things.



Write an outline first. Writing an outline takes like ten minutes, maybe 20.



Once you have the outline, you sit down and write the paper and dude, it feels like the paper writes itself. You have this guide that leads you through every paragraph, perhaps every sentence if your wrote your outline that tightly, and even a draft of a 20 page paper can be done in like 2 hours once you have an outline.

#30 Doing House Swaps for vacations. We often trade our car as well so we end up with vacations for only the price of the plane tickets, toys for the kids, a home that looks and feels like ours, and new friends :).

#31 Putting actual effort into your appearance.



Regrettably, human animal is a visual creature. Even if that offends the "I'm nots!". That "inside what counts" only counts if the outside looks appealing enough, to invite exploration of that inside.



When you first realize that people will treat you differently for putting on a polo shirt and black slacks instead of t-shirt and blue jeans, you'll lose a lot of respect for people. And gain a lot of it *from* them return.



I don't like it. I'd even go as far as to say I actually hate it. But I'm also not gonna intentionally stack the deck against me by not doing it.

#32 Caring parents.



GenericUsername19892:



Rich parents.

#33 Compound Interest.



thatpersonalfinance:



On this - Warren Buffet is thought to be one of the best investors of all time. But his real wealth comes from the fact he’s been investing FOR 70 YEARS. He’s made something like 90% of his wealth in the last 10 years. He’s anthropomorphised compound interest.

#34 Look into the eyes when you speak, as simple as it may sound. It helps you a lot.

#35 Setting boundaries.

#36 Smiling at people - it seems to catch people off-guard often but they'll usually return the smile back. I've seen strangers' moods completely transform after a smile.

Also, a (non-creepy) genuine compliment or acknowledgement.

#37 Having a support system. I'm neurodivergent and I can see the difference in people around me. Like people who have self doubts actually have friends or a partner who encourages them to go for that promotion? People have someone who can do a job referral for them or who have friends who are renting out their flat? Support system / a huge circle of acquaintances should come directly after family finances as predictor for how far you'll go in live.

#38 Always poop on company time.

#39 Think before you speak, it's simple but they don't do it. Learning it makes you powerful.

#40 Daily purchase of coffee vs making it at home is a no brainer. One could afford an excellent machine, top quality beans, and still come out ahead financially.

#41 Being in shape. It’s beyond looks. It’s being able to move freely and without pain. It’s being able to clothes shop anywhere. It’s staying youthful into your 50s.

#42 Show up on time and show up to events you've committed to. People love to know you're trustworthy and pleasant to be around. You will be invited if you are the type of person who shows up when and where you say you will.

#43 Meditation.

#44 Learning some body language and surrounding subjects (micro expressions, persuasion skills, negotiation skills). Game changer for every day use.

#45 You're allowed to change your mind at any point in the process.



No matter how much money or time or emotion others have put into it.



You're gonna need this tip at least a few times in your life to avoid major f**k-ups.

#46 Cooking by yourself is one of the best cheat codes out there to save money.

#47 Hang up on telemarketers without saying a word.

#48 Spending less than you make.

Seriously. It sounds stupid but a lot of people don’t really track their expenses. A lot of people fall prey to “I have it in the bank, so I can afford it.” Savings look small at first, but after a few years can add up to substantial amounts.

And I don’t mean people who have nothing left after rent, food and necessities. I mean people who get in the habit of treating themselves to things they can *technically* afford.

#49 Minding your business is grossly underrated.

#50 Being healthy with functioning organs.

#51 Getting off your phone suddenly gives you so much time to do stuff!

#52 Living in good places, well, these are codes that we all know and we know it directly.

#53 Brush your teeth before having breakfast, it tastes way better!

#54 Making a to-do list feels like a cheat code for adulting.

#55 If you're anything like me, a handful of supplements can solve 90% of your problems.



I had a terrible diet, can't get to sleep, can't stay asleep, always tired/falling asleep.



Daily Multivitamin fixes most of the problems caused by my bad diet. I used to get all these little random muscle twitches. Gone.



Can't get to sleep? 10mg Melatonin. Especially when I need to change my sleep schedule and like, go to bed 4 hours early. 10mg Melatonin, relax watching tv for 30-45 minutes, and slowly my eyes start to droop and I can actually fall asleep.



Can't stay asleep? Magnesium. God damn I can't thank my wife enough for introducing me to it. From about 18 to 32 years old, I could never really sleep for more than 6 hours at a time, and I'd always end up taking naps throughout the day. Magnesium before bed, bang, I'm out for 8 hours.



Magnesium and Melatonin together, not recommended, but if you really need to go to sleep, and stay asleep, for 8 hours, to pay off that sleep debt, it works. It feels like a cheat code.

#56 Ask yourself, “what should I really be doing right now.”, be completely honest with yourself.

It’s like your brain instantly generates the correct answer and it’s up to you to listen and take action.



Be honest with yourself + take action = your life improves over time.

#57 Get credit cards that have no interest, and that have a cash bonus once you spend x amount. Spend the amount little by little, pay it off immediately. Get the bonus, and stop using it. I've made several hundreds of dollars doing this, when I first got a bank account. Simultaneously helped me build my credit up.

#58 Cold showers/ cold plunges for mood and energy boosts. Daily cold water exposure actually changed my life.

#59 Waking up early feels like a cheat code in life that most people sleep on—literally. It’s like having a head start in a race where everyone else is still tying their shoelaces. You get a few quiet hours to yourself before the world starts bombarding you with demands. It’s the perfect time for productivity, contemplation, or just sipping coffee in peace without anyone asking you to find their socks. Try it for a week, and watch your life change—it’s like unlocking a secret level where you actually get to enjoy your morning instead of treating it like a level of Jumanji.

#60 Actual cheat code: I'm a boarder living with a family in a large house. I pay a measly fee for room and board, much much cheaper than living alone, and I live with good supportive people who are like family so I'm never lonely. And the location and environment is ideal. It really does feel like a console cheat. But most people would never consider it as an option.

#61 I don't enjoy public speaking and am horribly blind without my contacts. Everything is a blur past one foot in front of me. When I had to give presentations in graduate school, I'd wear my glasses and take them off to avoid any anxiety I'd have from seeing all those bored faces.

#62 Being tall and having a strong body, you have too much power.

#63 "Why not do it now?"



I used to procrastinate all the time. One day, though, I thought, "Well, why *not* do it right now?" I couldn't think of a reason, other than "I don't want to." Since it was something that needed to be done (in that case, I think it was the dishes), I just... went ahead and did it.



I procrastinate a lot less these days.